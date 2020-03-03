Pistons: Derrick Rose out at least two weeks with ankle injury

If they didn’t make him outright unavailable, the Pistons at least set an extremely high asking price for Derrick Rose before the trade deadline.
And, hey, Rose was having his best season in years. He’s entertaining and carries name recognition. He was the Pistons’ biggest draw.
But there was always risk in relying on a 31-year-old with extensive injury history to maintain his production. Detroit’s season is a lost cause, but this ought to raise concern even for next season.
Pistons release:
An MRI performed Monday on the ankle of Pistons guard Derrick Rose confirmed a grade two right ankle sprain. Rose will begin treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks. He’s expected to make a full recovery.
This late into the year and with Detroit tanking, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rose misses the rest of the season.
The Pistons’ top five in points per game are now unavailable. Rose, Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard are hurt. Andre Drummond got traded to the Cavaliers. Reggie Jackson got bought out and signed with the Clippers.
Where will Detroit get scoring?
Maybe Jordan McRae, whom the Nuggets waived yesterday and seemed bound for the Suns.
Detroit has turned its attention to guard Jordan McRae, who was recently waived by the Denver Nuggets, sources said.
The Phoenix Suns intend to put in a waiver claim for McRae, sources said
Because the they have a worse record than Phoenix, the Pistons would get priority if both teams submit waiver claims.
McRae appeared to have a deal to join the Suns and agreed to a buyout with Denver if he cleared waivers. But I doubt he’d balk at going to Detroit. The Pistons can offer playing time as he approaches free agency. By claiming McRae, Detroit would get his Early Bird Rights and inside track on re-signing him this summer if the next month goes well.