Nets’ Kyrie Irving has shoulder surgery, will return next season

By Kurt HelinMar 3, 2020, 6:29 PM EST
Kyrie Irving was on the court for just 20 games this season wearing a Nets uniform.

He had bursitis in his shoulder earlier this season, missed 26 games as he tried to avoid surgery, ended up getting a cortisone shot, returned, injured his knee,  and while out aggravated his shoulder. That ended his season.

Tuesday he got surgery, the team announced.

Even without Irving, his scoring, and his shot creation, the scrappy Nets will still make the playoffs, although as a seven or eight seed not expected to last long against the East powers.

Next season the Nets will roll into training camp with Irving, Kevin Durant (coming off his torn Achilles), and the expectations of a contender. There will be a lot put upon Irving and that repaired shoulder to get there.

Watch Caris LeVert drop 51, Nets come from 17 down in fourth stun Celtics in OT

Associated PressMar 3, 2020, 11:43 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 37 of his career-high 51 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help the Brooklyn Nets erase a 21-point, second-half deficit and beat the Boston Celtics 129-120 on Tuesday night.

It was a stunning end to a four-game losing streak for Brooklyn, which is trying to hold onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston has lost two straight.

LeVert had all of Brooklyn’s 11 points in the extra period, finishing just three points shy of the Nets’ season high for a player. Kyrie Irving scored 54 points against Chicago on Jan. 31.

LeVert also sent the game to extra frame, getting fouled on a 3-point attempt by Marcus Smart and connecting on all of his free throws with 0.2 seconds left.

That capped a 51-point fourth quarter by the Nets, a franchise record for most points in any period.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points. Kemba Walker returned to action following a five-game absence with left knee soreness and had 21 points. Smart added 14 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

Boston went just 1 for 6 from the field in overtime.

The Celtics played without Jayson Tatum, who sat out with an illness. They also lost Gordon Hayward, who left the game at halftime with a bruised right knee. Boston scored 23 points off 21 Brooklyn turnovers and was in control before the Nets rallied behind LeVert and their bench.

Irving, who left the Celtics in free agency this past summer, was sidelined for the Nets’ second visit of the season to Boston after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to relieve a right shoulder impingement. Irving was ruled out for the season in February because of the injury.

His absence didn’t stop fans from taunting him with chants of “Where is Kyrie? Where is Kyrie” in the fourth quarter.

The Nets trailed by 17 entering the fourth quarter, but rallied to 106-103 with 2:28 to play on a 3-pointer by by Chris Chiozza. Walker responded on the Celtics’ next trip with a 3 of his own. LeVert then connected on a jumper on Brooklyn’s ensuing trip to make it 109-105.

It was 110-105 when LeVert made another 3. But Walker found Robert Williams under the basket, who was fouled on his dunk and completed the three-point play.

The Nets got it back to 116-112 with less than a minute to play when Brown came up empty on a jumper. LeVert was fouled on Brooklyn’s next trip down the floor, but made just one of his two free throws.

Brooklyn got the rebound and LeVert had a great look at a 3, but his shot rattled in an out. Boston’s Daniel Theis got the rebound, was fouled and hit both of his free throws.

DeAndre Jordan got a dunk with 6.7 seconds left to make it 118-115. The Celtics had trouble getting the ball in bounds and Rodions Kurucs forced a tie up with Walker with 3.6 seconds left. He won the ensuing tip-off and called timeout with 1.4 seconds left.

Brooklyn got the ball into LeVert, who was fouled and calmly sank his three free throws to send it to overtime.

 

Spurs earn Tim Duncan first win as acting head coach

Associated PressMar 3, 2020, 11:01 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tim Duncan won more than 1,000 games as an NBA player.

He got his first victory as an acting head coach on Tuesday night.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-103 without longtime head coach Gregg Popovich, who missed the game while dealing with “personal business,” according to the team.

Popovich is expected to return to the bench for Friday night’s game at Brooklyn.

“It’s night and day to be in the big boy chair,” said Duncan, who normally serves as an assistant coach. “Truth be told though, I wasn’t in the big boy chair. I had (other assistant coaches) making the calls and I was the one standing there screaming at people.”

When asked if being a head coach is something he wants to pursue down the road, Duncan said, “Nope, Pop is going to be back and I will be happy to hand it right over to him.”

Duncan said when his team had a five-point lead late in the game, he thought the Spurs might cruise to the win.

“But they had to make it interesting. I think they did that out of spite,” Duncan joked.

Hornets coach James Borrego, who worked as an assistant coach for the Spurs when Duncan was there as a player, said it was “odd” to look down at the other bench and see the five-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star coaching a team.

“I’m used to see that No. 21 on his jersey and see him out there leading the group. Tonight he had a blazer on,” Borrego joked.

Borrego said he has immense respect for Duncan.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here (as a head coach) if it wasn’t for that guy,” Borrego said.

Terry Rozier had 20 points and P.J. Washington added 19 with five 3-pointers to lead the Hornets.

Duncan was mostly mild-mannered on the bench, not showing much emotion as the game progressed. However, he did challenge a charge call on Derrick White with 9:09 left in the fourth quarter, but the play was not overturned.

The Hornets jumped to a 12-2 lead to open the game, prompting Duncan to use his first timeout. Charlotte extended its lead to as many 17 in the first half, but the Spurs battled back to take a 77-76 lead entering the fourth quarter.

San Antonio extended the lead to six with 4:24 left in the game after three free throws by Forbes, just moments after he appeared to get away with a travel in the lane that drew boos from the home crowd.

The Hornets came back and Rozier cut the Spurs’ lead to one with a driving layup with 42 seconds left. After DeMar DeRozan missed a pull-up jumper, the Hornets had a chance to win the game on their final possession. However, after Rozier drove to the basket, his pass under the basket went in and out of the hands of Cody Martin, allowing the Spurs to escape with just their fourth win in the last 11 games.

Borrego didn’t call timeout before the final play, so as not to let the Spurs set up their defense.

Portland’s Mario Hezonja fined $25,000 for grabbing referee’s arm

By Kurt HelinMar 3, 2020, 8:45 PM EST
Trail Blazer guard CJ McCollum didn’t like the call, and he stormed over to referee Kevin Scott yelling. That was going to earn McCollum a technical.

Mario Hezonja tried to stop Scott from giving the tech so he could argue his case, but to do so Mario Hezonja reached out and grabbed Scott’s arm to stop him from blowing the whistle.

Players cannot touch an official like that, and it earned Hezonja a $25,000 fine from the league.

Hezonja had to know that was coming. It’s just an expensive reminder not to grab a referee.

Tim Duncan coaches Spurs Tuesday with Gregg Popovich out

By Kurt HelinMar 3, 2020, 8:10 PM EST
He has the best bank shot of any coach in the NBA. Or at any level for that matter.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is away from the team for personal reasons on Tuesday, so Tim Duncan moved into the big chair.

What does that mean? Not much, the machine runs itself in San Antonio.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Just taller. With a better midrange game.