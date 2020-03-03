Nets’ Kyrie Irving had his shoulder surgery, will be back next season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving was on the court for just 20 games this season wearing a Nets uniform.

He had bursitis in his shoulder earlier this season, missed 26 games as he tried to avoid surgery, ended up getting a cortisone shot, returned, injured his knee, and while out aggravated his shoulder. That ended his season.

Tuesday he got surgery, the team announced.

Even without Irving, his scoring, and his shot creation, the scrappy Nets will still make the playoffs, although as a seven or eight seed not expected to last long against the East powers.

Next season the Nets will roll into training camp with Irving, Kevin Durant (coming off his torn Achilles), and the expectations of a contender. There will be a lot put upon Irving and that repaired shoulder to get there.