Spike Lee said he’s being harassed by Knicks owner James Dolan.
Last night, Lee was initially denied entry to Madison Square Garden because he used the wrong entrance. Still upset about that, Lee sounded particularly bothered by the Knicks’ characterization of his halftime conversation with Dolan – that Lee and Dolan shared a laugh and handshake.
Knicks release:
New York Knicks Statement on Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/19JcvhFKO7
“The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance – which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden – is laughable. It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama. He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands.”
Did Lee use the procedurally correct entrance? Probably not.
Did the Knicks give him due notice that he should enter elsewhere? Despite his protests, I believe they might have.
But none of that matters. The Knicks are fighting an unwinnable battle. They’re alienating a beloved celebrity who pays them a ton of money and boosted their brand.
Whatever entrance Lee wanted to use, the Knicks should have found a way to accommodate him.
This back-and-forth only makes the Knicks look even worse. Just because Lee and Dolan shook hands doesn’t mean they laughed together or resolved the issue. In fact, the Knicks downplaying everything caused Lee to publicly blast them today.
At least we get another entry into the collection of absurd Knicks statements.