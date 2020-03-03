Knicks owner James Dolan and Spike Lee
Knicks

Knicks release official statement that includes photo of Spike Lee and James Dolan shaking hands

By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2020, 1:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Spike Lee said he’s being harassed by Knicks owner James Dolan.

Last night, Lee was initially denied entry to Madison Square Garden because he used the wrong entrance. Still upset about that, Lee sounded particularly bothered by the Knicks’ characterization of his halftime conversation with Dolan – that Lee and Dolan shared a laugh and handshake.

Knicks release:

“The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance – which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden – is laughable.  It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama. He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands.”

Did Lee use the procedurally correct entrance? Probably not.

Did the Knicks give him due notice that he should enter elsewhere? Despite his protests, I believe they might have.

But none of that matters. The Knicks are fighting an unwinnable battle. They’re alienating a beloved celebrity who pays them a ton of money and boosted their brand.

Whatever entrance Lee wanted to use, the Knicks should have found a way to accommodate him.

This back-and-forth only makes the Knicks look even worse. Just because Lee and Dolan shook hands doesn’t mean they laughed together or resolved the issue. In fact, the Knicks downplaying everything caused Lee to publicly blast them today.

At least we get another entry into the collection of absurd Knicks statements.

Pistons: Derrick Rose out at least two weeks with ankle injury

Pistons guard Derrick Rose and Jordan McRae
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2020, 2:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

If they didn’t make him outright unavailable, the Pistons at least set an extremely high asking price for Derrick Rose before the trade deadline.

And, hey, Rose was having his best season in years. He’s entertaining and carries name recognition. He was the Pistons’ biggest draw.

But there was always risk in relying on a 31-year-old with extensive injury history to maintain his production. Detroit’s season is a lost cause, but this ought to raise concern even for next season.

Pistons release:

An MRI performed Monday on the ankle of Pistons guard Derrick Rose confirmed a grade two right ankle sprain.  Rose will begin treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks.  He’s expected to make a full recovery.

This late into the year and with Detroit tanking, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rose misses the rest of the season.

The Pistons’ top five in points per game are now unavailable. Rose, Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard are hurt. Andre Drummond got traded to the Cavaliers. Reggie Jackson got bought out and signed with the Clippers.

Where will Detroit get scoring?

Maybe Jordan McRae, whom the Nuggets waived yesterday and seemed bound for the Suns.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Detroit has turned its attention to guard Jordan McRae, who was recently waived by the Denver Nuggets, sources said.

The Phoenix Suns intend to put in a waiver claim for McRae, sources said

Because the they have a worse record than Phoenix, the Pistons would get priority if both teams submit waiver claims.

McRae appeared to have a deal to join the Suns and agreed to a buyout with Denver if he cleared waivers. But I doubt he’d balk at going to Detroit. The Pistons can offer playing time as he approaches free agency. By claiming McRae, Detroit would get his Early Bird Rights and inside track on re-signing him this summer if the next month goes well.

Spike Lee: I’m being harassed by Knicks owner James Dolan

By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2020, 12:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Knicks called for peace with Charles Oakley.

Now, they’ve made a new enemy out of a beloved one-time Knicks supporter.

Spike Lee was captured on video having difficulty entering Madison Square Garden for last night’s game. He was yelling and even compared himself to Oakley (warning: profanity):

Lee reached his courtside seat in time to watch New York beat the Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Knicks were busy conveying their version of events.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to a source, Lee had used the employee entrance instead of the VIP entrance before and was told to refrain.

A Garden official said Lee was never ejected and is no longer angry.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

Ian Begley of SNY:

So, Lee went on ESPN in an interview that he began, “This is Garden spin. Thanks for having me.”

Lee said, after having his ticket scanned and boarding an elevator, he was told he must exit the arena and use a different entrance. But he didn’t trust the messengers, believing he’d get stuck outside with his ticket already scanned. Eventually, he took a different indoor route to his seat.

Lee:

It was a terrible experience. When I went home last night in the cab, I said, “I’m going to let it chill.” Then, my son read me the statement by the Garden. I said, “Nah.” It’s spin.

So, if they want to change this whole new policy, talk about. And first, they never said when the thing changed. So, why not call me? When my deposit is due – astronomical price for Knick tickets – and I’m one day late, my phone is ringing off the hook.

I’m being harassed by James Dolan. I don’t know why.

Lee sounded particularly upset about the characterization that he shook hands and laughed with Dolan at halftime:

No. That’s a lie.

It’s Garden spin. I wasn’t shaking his hands. In fact, when he came over to me, I didn’t give him right away. I was sitting in my seat [arms crossed].

He said, “We have to talk.” I said, “Talk about what?” I said, “Mr. Dolan, I’ve been coming here for 28 years. Why was I not notified by email, text, phone?”

He says, “Now you know.” Now you know?! It’s too late.

Lee said he’s not attending another Knicks home game this season:

I’m coming back next year, but I’m done for this season. I’m done.

What a day for Knicks president Leon Rose to officially begin his tenure. He can dodge the public, but these are the types of issues he must manage – and that come up way too often under Dolan.

Lee repeatedly said he didn’t know why Dolan was targeting him. Lee wore an Oakley jersey to a game after that incident, but that was years ago. Otherwise, it’s hard to find examples of Lee opposing the owner. But it doesn’t take much to feed Dolan’s paranoia and pettiness.

To be fair, I wouldn’t assume Lee was totally wronged here. Perhaps, he was previously told to use a different entrance. He’s a celebrity who often gets favorable treatment and possibly pushed it too far.

That doesn’t matter, though. Lee pays the Knicks a ridiculous amount of money. That’s no way to treat a high-paying customer, especially such a positive ambassador for the Knicks’ brand. It’s on them to make him feel welcome.

They absolutely blew it.

So, we got our monthly installment of someone associated with the Knicks embarrassing the Knicks on First Take.

Josh Jackson misses wide-open fastbreak dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2020, 11:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Josh Jackson is actually playing for the Grizzlies. He even played well in a win over the Hawks last night (see above).

That’s major progress for Jackson, who was banished to Memphis’ minor-league affiliate most of the season.

But I just can’t get over how badly Jackson missed this dunk. It’s almost as if he tried to dunk over the basket rather than through it:

Trae Young blocks shot, does Dikembe Mutombo finger wag (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2020, 10:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

Trae Young – even at just 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-3 wingspan and less than supreme athleticism – blocks an occasional shot.

But he really enjoyed this stuff of Kyle Anderson.

Despite Trevor Ariza just warning him about showboating, Young paid tribute to Hawks legend Dikembe Mutombo with a finger wag after the block.

Yes, Anderson’s release was notably slow. Yes, Atlanta was on its way to a 127-88 loss to the Grizzlies.

But I appreciate Young bringing some fun to the game.

Arguably the NBA’s worst defender wagging his finger – who doesn’t love that?