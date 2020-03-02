New Knicks president Leon Rose
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: New Knicks president Leon Rose won’t hold introductory press conference

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2020, 12:54 PM EST
Nearly a month after deciding to hire Leon Rose, the Knicks have finally made it official.

Knicks:

The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan announced today that Leon Rose has been named President of the New York Knicks, effective immediately. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mr. Rose joins the organization from CAA Sports, where he was co-head of the basketball division and represented some of the NBA’s biggest stars.

“We are pleased to welcome Leon to the New York Knicks as team president, and believe he is the right leader to build a winning organization for our fans,” said Mr. Dolan. “Leon is one of the most respected executives in professional basketball, with decades of experience successfully working with NBA players and team management in all facets of the game. We are confident he brings the right combination of expertise and relationships to ensure the long-term success of our franchise.”

In his role as President, Mr. Rose will oversee all basketball operations and personnel for the team.

“New York is the epicenter of basketball and Madison Square Garden has always been very special to me. To be a part of the Knicks revitalization and basketball at The Garden is a challenge and a rare opportunity, one to be cherished, and I will do my utmost to make the fans, the City and ownership proud,” said Mr. Rose. “I want to thank Jim Dolan for this opportunity.”

A Cherry Hill, New Jersey native, Mr. Rose became one of basketball’s most powerful agents, with a 25-year career that saw him manage the careers of some of the game’s greatest stars. Mr. Rose graduated from Dickinson College, where he was a member of the basketball team. He earned his J.D. degree from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law and before joining CAA Sports, was a partner at the law firm of Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky. In addition, Mr. Rose coached basketball for five years, three at the high school level and two at the college level.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Ultimately, what matters most is whether Rose will turn the Knicks into a winner. Will his front office scout well? Will it shrewdly negotiate with free agents and other teams? Will it attract top talent? Will it identify players who fit together? Will it implement a sound player-development program? Will it hire a coach who pushes forward all these objectives?

But it’s pretty weak for Rose not to address the public now.

New York fans want to hear from the man in charge. They want to know his vision and plan to execute it. This statement is better than nothing, but it’s so vague. I’d rather hear how Rose stands up to questioning. At minimum, we’d get a better sense of his operational style. For someone who spent 25 years as an agent, Rose isn’t a familiar figure to NBA fans.

Most troublingly, this continues a pattern of Knicks executives shirking accountability. This is how James Dolan’s team operates – except when he belligerently orders his front-office leaders to address the media at a time that only undercuts the coach. The Knicks are probably scarred from Steve Stoute’s loud TV appearance. The franchise is still worth a ton of money. It’s easy to retreat into comfortable habits.

The Knicks need a savvy lead executive to overcome Dolan. Maybe that’s Rose. But I was always skeptical someone will both be good enough at the job and be someone Dolan would hire. Rose not facing the public only (slightly) heightens those concerns.

Report: Timberwolves still over luxury-tax line after Allen Crabbe buyout

Former Timberwolves wing Allen Crabbe
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2020, 3:16 PM EST
Four NBA teams are over the luxury-tax line.

The Trail Blazers, Heat and Thunder aren’t huge surprises. They’ve each paid the tax multiple times in the last decade and are still at least in the playoff hunt.

The Timberwolves are an outlier. They haven’t paid the tax since 2007, and they’re plunging toward one of the NBA’s very worst records.

It’s not too late for Minnesota to dodge the tax, though. The luxury tax is assessed the final day of the regular season. So, the Timberwolves – who were $1,136,270 over the luxury-tax line – can still trim salary through waivers and buyouts.

That started with buying out Allen Crabbe.

Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News:

James Johnson has a $242,000 incentive for body-fat percentage and weight. Presumably, stemming from his time with the Heat, he won’t earn that.

Subtract Johnson’s bonus and Crabbe’s salary reduction, and Minnesota would be just $144,270 over the tax line. So close. Yet, so far.

An Evan Turner buyout went nowhere. One is technically still possible, but he wouldn’t be eligible for the playoffs elsewhere. So, that seems unlikely.

The Timberwolves could waive someone like Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaylen Nowell or Naz Reid. If that player gets claimed, Minnesota would dodge the tax. The Heat (Rodney McGruder) and Bulls (Erik Murphy) have made similar moves in recent years.

At minimum, buying out Crabbe will save the Timberwolves some money – even if they don’t escape the tax entirely. Really, the biggest surprise is that he relinquished so much. A rest-of-season minimum contract would pay Crabbe $515,744. But he was floundering in Minnesota and clearly ready to leave.

Trevor Ariza on clobbering Trae Young for nutmeg attempt: ‘I’m not with the funnies’

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2020, 1:55 PM EST
Trevor Ariza is a proud veteran.

So, when Trae Young threw the ball between Ariza’s legs, Ariza flagrantly fouled Young before Young could complete the nutmeg. The two embraced after the Hawks’ win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

But this wasn’t exactly an apology given or lesson learned.

Ariza, via Jason Quick of The Athletic:

“I told him, ‘Don’t do that [s—] again; not to me, at least,”‘ Ariza said. “I mean, I’ve never made an All-Defensive team or none of that [s—], and he’s an All-Star, so he can be creative by ways to get around me. But all the, like, funnies? I’m not with the funnies. I don’t like the funnies.”

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

Young won this round. He baited Ariza into a flagrant foul, giving Atlanta free throws and the ball.

But if Ariza makes Young – or any player – second-guess making flashy plays around him, that has benefits. Ariza also helps set a tone of toughness for Portland.

Of course, that’d carry far more weight if the Trail Blazers didn’t also lose to the lowly Hawks.

76ers guard Shake Milton ties NBA record with 13 straight 3-pointers made (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2020, 11:55 AM EST
Buried on the bench a couple weeks ago, Shake Milton is breaking out for the 76ers.

How hot is the second-year guard? He tied an NBA record by making 13 straight 3-pointers, matching Terry Mills (1996-97 Pistons) and Brent Price (1995-96 Washington Bullets).

Milton made his last three 3-pointers in a loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. He made all five of his 3-pointers in a win over the Knicks on Thursday. Then, he made his first five 3-pointers in a loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Even when Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid return, Milton has earned a longer look in the rotation.

Nikola Jokic grabs rebound with one hand, instantly throws full-court dime (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2020, 11:03 AM EST
Nikola Jokic is the best passing center of all-time.

Jokic finished with 23 points (on 8-of-11 shooting), 18 rebounds and 11 assists in the Nuggets’ 133-118 win over the Raptors last night.