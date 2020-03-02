Report: NBA issues memo to teams on precautions due to coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA has issued a memo to teams on precautions they should consider due to the spread of the coronavirus per a report from ESPN:

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: In memo to teams on coronavirus, NBA suggests players choose fist-bumps over high-fives and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph. Teams also concerned about corona impact on pre-draft process. Story: https://t.co/dKZyDMZdVy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2020

The NBA is asking players to consider fist-bumps with fans over giving out high-fives. The league has also asked that players refrain from taking personal items from fans to autograph. This includes balls, jerseys and pens.

Over the weekend, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum told fans via Twitter that he was going to refrain from autographs until further notice:

The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego…Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice. Sincerely, CJ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker told the media on Monday that he would still sign autographs, but may carry his own pen/market to do so.

In the ESPN report, a medical official from an NBA team said that should a player contract coronavirus, the expectation is that player would miss two weeks.