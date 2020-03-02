(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Report: Grizzlies to sign Anthony Tolliver, waive Jordan Bell

By keithsmithMar 2, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Memphis Grizzlies are adding some veteran help for their frontcourt:

Tolliver will give Memphis another veteran up front while Jaren Jackson Jr and Brandon Clarke are out with injuries. Jackson suffered a sprained right knee on February 21st. Clarke went down with a right quad injury a few days later. The Grizzlies have been starting Kyle Anderson at power forward since, but have need for more depth.

Charania reports that to open the roster to sign Tolliver, Memphis will waive Jordan Bell:

Bell was acquired at the trade deadline from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Bruno Caboclo and only played in two games for Memphis.

The veteran Tolliver is in his 12th season. He’s a solid defensive presence up front, with the ability to stretch the floor. For his career, Tolliver is a 37.3% shooter from behind the arc.

Report: NBA issues memo to teams on precautions due to coronavirus

(Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
By keithsmithMar 2, 2020, 7:15 PM EST
The NBA has issued a memo to teams on precautions they should consider due to the spread of the coronavirus per a report from ESPN:

The NBA is asking players to consider fist-bumps with fans over giving out high-fives. The league has also asked that players refrain from taking personal items from fans to autograph. This includes balls, jerseys and pens.

Over the weekend, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum told fans via Twitter that he was going to refrain from autographs until further notice:

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker told the media on Monday that he would still sign autographs, but may carry his own pen/market to do so.

In the ESPN report, a medical official from an NBA team said that should a player contract coronavirus, the expectation is that player would miss two weeks.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks on Bradley Beal: ‘Two words: He’s a consistent winner’

By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2020, 4:58 PM EST
Bradley Beal has scored 25 points in 18 straight games – a Wizards record.

That broke the record of 17 straight 25-point games by Walt Bellamy in 1962, back when the franchise was the Chicago Packers. It was so long ago, the franchise hadn’t even yet become the Chicago Zephyrs.

Fred Katz of The Athletic:

Beal has lost most of his career games. This season, he has won just 35% of his games.

And that’s four words.

Report: Damian Lillard plans to return for Trail Blazers-Wizards on Wednesday

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Damian Lillard called the Trail Blazers the last team anyone wants to face in the playoffs.

Portland must get there first.

The Trail Blazers have gone 1-4 with Lillard sidelined by a groin injury. They visit the Magic tonight.

Help should arrive Wednesday.

Shams Charania of Stadium:

Portland is 3.5 games and four teams out of postseason position. That’s a huge deficit this late in the season. Not only must the Trail Blazers play better, they must hope the Grizzlies, Pelicans, Kings and Spurs don’t also get hot.

Lillard is the best player on teams competing for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. He could single-handedly tilt the race if healthy. The point guard was really cooking before going down.

But Lillard could also play great and the Trail Blazers still fall short. They have a lot of ground to make up in a short time. Odds are against them.

Report: Timberwolves still over luxury-tax line after Allen Crabbe buyout

Former Timberwolves wing Allen Crabbe
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 2, 2020, 3:16 PM EST
Update: Allen Crabbe didn’t surrender quite as much money as initially reported. Jeff Siegel of Early Bird Rights:

 

 

Four NBA teams are over the luxury-tax line.

The Trail Blazers, Heat and Thunder aren’t huge surprises. They’ve each paid the tax multiple times in the last decade and are still at least in the playoff hunt.

The Timberwolves are an outlier. They haven’t paid the tax since 2007, and they’re plunging toward one of the NBA’s very worst records.

It’s not too late for Minnesota to dodge the tax, though. The luxury tax is assessed the final day of the regular season. So, the Timberwolves – who were $1,136,270 over the luxury-tax line – can still trim salary through waivers and buyouts.

That started with buying out Allen Crabbe.

Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News:

James Johnson has a $242,000 incentive for body-fat percentage and weight. Presumably, stemming from his time with the Heat, he won’t earn that.

Subtract Johnson’s bonus and Crabbe’s salary reduction, and Minnesota would be just $144,270 over the tax line. So close. Yet, so far.

An Evan Turner buyout went nowhere. One is technically still possible, but he wouldn’t be eligible for the playoffs elsewhere. So, that seems unlikely.

The Timberwolves could waive someone like Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaylen Nowell or Naz Reid. If that player gets claimed, Minnesota would dodge the tax. The Heat (Rodney McGruder) and Bulls (Erik Murphy) have made similar moves in recent years.

At minimum, buying out Crabbe will save the Timberwolves some money – even if they don’t escape the tax entirely. Really, the biggest surprise is that he relinquished so much. A rest-of-season minimum contract would pay Crabbe $515,744. But he was floundering in Minnesota and clearly ready to leave.