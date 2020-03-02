Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Damian Lillard called the Trail Blazers the last team anyone wants to face in the playoffs.

Portland must get there first.

The Trail Blazers have gone 1-4 with Lillard sidelined by a groin injury. They visit the Magic tonight.

Help should arrive Wednesday.

Shams Charania of Stadium:

“I’m told Damian Lillard is targeting a return on Wednesday.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the latest on the Trail Blazers star, who has missed time with a groin strain. pic.twitter.com/sdP46VFZbz — Stadium (@Stadium) March 2, 2020

Portland is 3.5 games and four teams out of postseason position. That’s a huge deficit this late in the season. Not only must the Trail Blazers play better, they must hope the Grizzlies, Pelicans, Kings and Spurs don’t also get hot.

Lillard is the best player on teams competing for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. He could single-handedly tilt the race if healthy. The point guard was really cooking before going down.

But Lillard could also play great and the Trail Blazers still fall short. They have a lot of ground to make up in a short time. Odds are against them.