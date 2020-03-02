Nikola Jokic is the best passing center of all-time.
Jokic finished with 23 points (on 8-of-11 shooting), 18 rebounds and 11 assists in the Nuggets’ 133-118 win over the Raptors last night.
Buried on the bench a couple weeks ago, Shake Milton is breaking out for the 76ers.
How hot is the second-year guard? He tied an NBA record by making 13 straight 3-pointers, matching Terry Mills (1996-97 Pistons) and Brent Price (1995-96 Washington Bullets).
Milton made his last three 3-pointers in a loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. He made all five of his 3-pointers in a win over the Knicks on Thursday. Then, he made his first five 3-pointers in a loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Even when Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid return, Milton has earned a longer look in the rotation.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has been working for years to do something that should have been done long ago — getting the Clippers their own arena. It’s part of Ballmer’s efforts to get his Clippers out of the shadow of the biggest sports brand in the city, the Los Angeles Lakers.
One problem: Where Ballmer has plans to build an arena in Inglewood — across the street from the new home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers — is near the Forum. That is the legendary home of the Showtime Lakers (before they moved to the Staples Center in the Shaq/Kobe era two decades ago), and a building currently owned and operated by Madison Square Garden, owned by the Knicks’ James Dolan. This set up a proxy fight and legal battle between the Clippers’ and Knicks’ owners over rights to build the new arena, which was really about MSG not wanting the competition for concerts and other events just down the street.
Ballmer’s ultimate response? If you can’t beat them, buy them.
Ballmer is on the verge of buying The Forum, reports Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.
LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in advanced negotiations to purchase The Forum in Inglewood, California, from the Madison Square Garden Company, an acquisition that would clear a major hurdle in the Clippers’ efforts to construct a new home arena in the vicinity, according to league sources.
The Clippers would neither confirm nor deny the report…
After the most recent torrent of lawsuits, the two sides began engaging in substantive discussions to resolve the stalemate. Sources say a potential sale of The Forum proved to be the path of least resistance for both sides, which have collectively spent tens of millions of dollars on litigation, with more actions to adjudicate. Sources say an agreement is imminent.
This would clear the way for Ballmer’s new arena. What exactly would become of the Forum is unclear, but operating two arenas within a few blocks of each other likely proves challenging.
For Ballmer and his Clippers, this makes business sense. They are the third tenant in a building owned by AEG, which also owns the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, who play there. The Lakers are given scheduling priority and get a larger share of the suite and other building revenue than the Clippers do.
Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO, has wanted to build a new arena that could be both home to his team and a triumph of modern technology. He’s about to get one step closer to that being a reality.
There have been two cases of the novel coronavirus found in the state of Oregon. Neighboring Washington has had two deaths and 12 reported cases of the virus. Another Oregon neighbor, California, has 28 cases of the strain of coronavirus known as COVAD-19.
That’s enough for the Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum to start taking precautions — and that means no autographs for a while.
The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego…Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.
Sincerely,
CJ
Fist pounds > high fives. Cleanliness is next to Godliness. Stay germ free ✊🏾
The NBA itself is consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do its part to help prevent the spread of the disease. However, there are no current plans to postpone or cancel any NBA games due to the outbreak.
That has happened overseas. The Chinese Basketball Association season has been postponed (leaving the American players there in limbo and not getting checks). FIBA had basketball games in Asia played in empty stadiums. In Italy, soccer games were postponed, and in France some were played in mostly-empty stadiums. The Tokyo Marathon was limited to elite runners only, and fans were encouraged to stay home, not come out and cheer.
In the United States, there have been relatively few cases — 89 officially as of March 1 and two deaths — and the outbreak has yet to alter day-to-day life the same way as in other nations.
Globally there are currently 89,000 known cases — more than 80,000 of those in China — resulting in 3,000 deaths. Scientists estimate 80 percent of the people who get the virus have very mild cases, however, the disease can lead to hospitalization and be life-threatening for some people, particularly the elderly or people with respiratory issues. The mortality rate of the disease is estimated at two percent.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed, her lawyer said in a statement Saturday.
The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims’ remains. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday it was investigating the allegations detailed in the newspaper’s report.
Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer, Gary Robb, said that she went to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 26, the day of the crash, “and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers.”
“This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests,” Robb said.
Robb said the sharing of photos would be “an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”
He called for those who shared the photos to “face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.”
The Times also reported on Friday that the Sheriff’s Department quietly ordered deputies to delete any photos of the helicopter crash scene after a citizen complained that a deputy was showing the gruesome images at a Norwalk, California, bar, two public safety sources with knowledge of the events said.