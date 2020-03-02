Miami holds Giannis Antetokounmpo to season-low 13 points, beats Milwaukee

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat stand alone, the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season.

Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic added 15 and the Heat beat the Bucks 105-89 on Wednesday night — moving to 2-0 against the NBA’s best team.

Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 39-22 and matched their win total from last season with 19 games remaining. Kendrick Nunn had 13 points and Kelly Olynyk added 11 for Miami.

“Collective effort,” Crowder said. “”All hands on deck.”

It was a season-low in points for the Bucks, set for the second straight day after Milwaukee managed only 93 in a win Sunday at Charlotte. The difference was from the 3-point line: Miami was 18 for 37, Milwaukee was 7 for 34.

Brook Lopez led the Bucks (52-9) with 21 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo matched a season-low with 13 points on 6 for 18 shooting, and grabbed 15 rebounds.

George Hill left with 4:33 remaining, after taking a knee to the midsection and remaining down for a couple minutes. He was in obvious distress as he took a seat near the Milwaukee bench and did not return.

Hill finished with 12 points in 24 minutes. The Bucks were down 15 when he departed and emptied the bench not long afterward, conceding the ending.

Khris Middleton also scored 12 and Donte DiVincenzo scored 11 for the Bucks.

Miami led by one at the half, then pushed the lead to 12 late in the third and took an 81-70 lead into the final 12 minutes — after Dragic beat the buzzer with a quarter-ending 3-pointer for the third consecutive game, this one as time expired. He also made a beat-the-clock 3 to end the first half against Brooklyn on Saturday and another with 2 seconds left in the half against Dallas on Friday.

And then came Miami’s kryptonite — having to hold a lead. But a team that blew big leads late in recent games against Atlanta, Cleveland and Minnesota had no trouble in the final stretch in this one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson currently making, sharing NBA history

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
The Basketball Reference database goes all the back to the 1946-47 season. That’s goes all the way back to when the National Basketball Association (NBA) was still known at the Basketball Association of America (BAA). That’s 74 seasons worth of history including this current season.

This year, we’re witness to two players putting together historic seasons.

Out of all 74 years of NBA basketball, only two players have played fewer than 31 minutes per game and are scoring more than 24 points per game.

The first player is pretty easy to guess. It’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. As the Milwaukee Bucks wage their epic season, Antetokounmpo is making some history himself. Entering play on Monday, Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.9 points and playing 30.9 minutes per game. He’s also averaging 13.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and a steal per game. It’s all but a lock that Antetokounmpo will repeat as NBA MVP.

The second player? That one might not be guessed so easy, which makes it even more of a surprise.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson is currently joining Antetokounmpo in the historic feat. Williamson is averaging 24.1 points in just 28.9 minutes per game. He’s shooting 59.3% to get to those numbers. It’s safe to say he’s made an impact in his 15 NBA games.

Now, consider that Antetokounmpo only turned 25 years old in mid-December and Williamson won’t turn 20 until early-July. These two superstar big men are already making history and have plenty of time left to continue rewriting the record books.

Report: NBA issues memo to teams on precautions due to coronavirus

(Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
The NBA has issued a memo to teams on precautions they should consider due to the spread of the coronavirus per a report from ESPN:

The NBA is asking players to consider fist-bumps with fans over giving out high-fives. The league has also asked that players refrain from taking personal items from fans to autograph. This includes balls, jerseys and pens.

Over the weekend, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum told fans via Twitter that he was going to refrain from autographs until further notice:

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker told the media on Monday that he would still sign autographs, but may carry his own pen/market to do so.

In the ESPN report, a medical official from an NBA team said that should a player contract coronavirus, the expectation is that player would miss two weeks.

Report: Grizzlies to sign Anthony Tolliver, waive Jordan Bell

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Memphis Grizzlies are adding some veteran help for their frontcourt:

Tolliver will give Memphis another veteran up front while Jaren Jackson Jr and Brandon Clarke are out with injuries. Jackson suffered a sprained right knee on February 21st. Clarke went down with a right quad injury a few days later. The Grizzlies have been starting Kyle Anderson at power forward since, but have need for more depth.

Charania reports that to open the roster to sign Tolliver, Memphis will waive Jordan Bell:

Bell was acquired at the trade deadline from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Bruno Caboclo and only played in two games for Memphis.

The veteran Tolliver is in his 12th season. He’s a solid defensive presence up front, with the ability to stretch the floor. For his career, Tolliver is a 37.3% shooter from behind the arc.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks on Bradley Beal: ‘Two words: He’s a consistent winner’

Bradley Beal has scored 25 points in 18 straight games – a Wizards record.

That broke the record of 17 straight 25-point games by Walt Bellamy in 1962, back when the franchise was the Chicago Packers. It was so long ago, the franchise hadn’t even yet become the Chicago Zephyrs.

Fred Katz of The Athletic:

Beal has lost most of his career games. This season, he has won just 35% of his games.

