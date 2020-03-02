CJ McCollum is “taking a break” from signing autographs due to coronavirus

There have been two cases of the novel coronavirus found in the state of Oregon. Neighboring Washington has had two deaths and 12 reported cases of the virus. Another Oregon neighbor, California, has 28 cases of the strain of coronavirus known as COVAD-19.

That’s enough for the Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum to start taking precautions — and that means no autographs for a while.

The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego…Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice. Sincerely, CJ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

Fist pounds > high fives. Cleanliness is next to Godliness. Stay germ free ✊🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

The NBA itself is consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do its part to help prevent the spread of the disease. However, there are no current plans to postpone or cancel any NBA games due to the outbreak.

That has happened overseas. The Chinese Basketball Association season has been postponed (leaving the American players there in limbo and not getting checks). FIBA had basketball games in Asia played in empty stadiums. In Italy, soccer games were postponed, and in France some were played in mostly-empty stadiums. The Tokyo Marathon was limited to elite runners only, and fans were encouraged to stay home, not come out and cheer.

In the United States, there have been relatively few cases — 89 officially as of March 1 and two deaths — and the outbreak has yet to alter day-to-day life the same way as in other nations.

Globally there are currently 89,000 known cases — more than 80,000 of those in China — resulting in 3,000 deaths. Scientists estimate 80 percent of the people who get the virus have very mild cases, however, the disease can lead to hospitalization and be life-threatening for some people, particularly the elderly or people with respiratory issues. The mortality rate of the disease is estimated at two percent.