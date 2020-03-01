(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Report: Lakers to work out Dion Waiters on Monday

By keithsmithMar 1, 2020, 11:00 PM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers will work out free agent guard Dion Waiters on Monday per a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Yahoo! Sports/TNT’s Chris Haynes had previously reported the Lakers would work out Waiters and that date now appears to be set.

Waiters became a free agent when he was waived following a trade deadline deal from the Miami Heat to the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis waived Waiters, eating the remainder of his $12.1 million salary this year and the full $12.65 million for 2020-21.

This season, Waiters has played just 42 minutes over three games, all with Miami. He’s missed time due to injuries and off-court issues.

Los Angeles opened a roster spot on Sunday when they waived guard Troy Daniels. The Lakers have been searching for wing scoring help, thus the workout for Waiters. Waiters would be playoff eligible for LA, as he was waived well in advance of the March 1st deadline.

Lakers buy out Troy Daniels

By keithsmithMar 1, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Troy Daniels:

By waiving Daniels, the Los Angeles will open up a roster spot. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that LA is in no rush to fill that spot. The Lakers will have until the end of the season to sign a player to a contract.Any player that is waived by today, Sunday 3/1, will be eligible for the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Daniels will be a free agent upon clearing waivers on Tuesday. He’ll be eligible for the playoffs and could provide some bench shooting for a contender.

Yahoo! Sports/TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Los Angeles would meet with free agent guard Dion Waiters in coming weeks. Waiters was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies after being acquired at the NBA trade line.

The Lakers recently signed forward Markieff Morris after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons. Now, LA is looking for help on the wing or in the backcourt. Whether that help comes in the form of Waiters or someone else remains to be seen, but the Lakers now have the roster spot to bolster their rotation for the upcoming playoff run.

Shake Milton’s 39-point statement not enough to lift 76ers past Clippers

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2020, 8:02 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — Less than two weeks ago, as the All-Star break was coming to an end and the Philadelphia 76ers were gearing up for the stretch run of the season, coach Brett Brown looked at his rotation and delivered some sobering news to guard Shake Milton.

“For about 72 hours you figure out what life will look like post-All-Star break and the run home,” Brown said. “And you sit down with every single player, and you explain very clearly ‘this is your role.’

“My discussion with Shake is, ‘You are not playing. You are not in the rotation. I’m going with Alec [Burks], I’m going with [Josh Richardson], and Ben Simmons. You have to stay ready, and this is your role, so that we’re nice and clear.’”

“It definitely sucks, everybody wants to play, everybody wants to be in the rotation at all times,” Milton said of that conversation. “I was just trying to control what I can control, keep putting in the work, and when the opportunity did present itself I’d be ready.”

The opportunity almost instantly presented itself because of Simmons’ pinched nerve his back.

“For him to hear that, and then you learn life changes, things happen, and are you ready?” Brown asked. “He clearly is… Now in March he’s the starting point guard on a pretty good team, and just had 39 points on national TV against a candidate to win an NBA championship.”

Milton put on a show Sunday at Staples Center — he shot 14-of-20 overall and 7-of-9 from three on his way to 39 points. It was the most points Milton has scored since he put up 52 in his senior year of high school.

“It definitely feels cool, it’s a cool thing to say…” Milton said of scoring 39 and breaking out in Los Angeles. “But we didn’t win so you can’t take too much away from it.”

As great as Milton was, and as much as the Sixers played with real heart, the Clippers talent overwhelmed them in a 136-130 win. It was the Clippers’ fourth win in a row, all since they got healthy and had their full rotation.

“It’s great [to have everyone healthy],” Rivers said. “We needed everyone tonight. [The 76ers] played great, you have to give them credit.”

The Sixers played with the kind of fight and shooting they usually reserve for home games.

Philly was hot from the start, shooting 10-of-12 — mostly from the midrange — to open the game and had a quick double-digit lead. Milton led that charge, with 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting in the first half. He was feeling it, and at point sized up Kawhi Leonard and went at him.

However, the Clippers bench led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell — who each finished the night with 24 points — kept the Clippers close.

The Clippers started to pull away in the third quarter, not coincidentally when Milton went cold — he hit the side of the backboard on one shot. The Clippers closed the third on a 28-9 run — again largely sparked by the bench — and had a 12 point lead entering the fourth.

“They stood us up, they got into us, like we played on our back heels,” Brown of what happened in the third quarter.

Give Philly credit, the team did not fold, they got as close as four late, but the Clippers held on for the win. Leonard had 30 points for the game on 10-of-20 shooting, while Paul George had 24 points on 13 shots. The Clippers’ defense was not as sharp as it has been in recent games, but they were able to dial it up enough for a stretch to get the win.

Simmons is going to miss “a while” (to use Browns’ words) with his back issues, there is no timeline for his return. As deep as the Sixers can be at guard, is it going to be difficult to find Milton run going forward?

“For 39 reasons, it should be pretty easy,” Brown said.

Pelicans guard JJ Redick out at least two weeks with hamstring strain

By keithsmithMar 1, 2020, 5:25 PM EST
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that guard JJ Redick is out at least two weeks with a strained left hamstring. Redick was injured during Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he played just four minutes before exiting. New Orleans says Redick will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

In his first season with the Pelicans, Redick is averaging 14.9 points per game on 45.2% three-point shooting. He’s started 35 of the 54 games he’s played, but has transitioned to a bench role as New Orleans has gotten healthy and gotten Zion Williamson back in the lineup.

With Redick out, the Pelicans will lean on E’Twaun Moore for shooting off the bench. Moore has shot 38.2% from behind the arc this season. Jrue Holiday and Josh Hart will likely see their minutes increase as well.

Redick’s absence comes at a key point in the season for New Orleans. They’ve closed the gap to just 2.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. The Pelicans have a far easier strength-of-schedule the rest of the way compared to the Grizzlies, but can’t afford to be without their best shooter long-term.

Report: Nuggets to waive Jordan McRae

By keithsmithMar 1, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
Jordan McRae‘s time with the Denver Nuggets was short-lived. Denver will waive the guard according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Denver acquired McRae at the trade deadline from the Washington in exchange for point guard Shabazz Napier. McRae played only 32 minutes over four games with the Nuggets.

Wojnarowski also reports that McRae is likely to end up with the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix would be best served to claim McRae on waivers versus waiting for him to clear. The cap hit will go up for this season by a small amount, but that’s not a concern for the Suns, who are well-below the luxury tax.

By claiming McRae on waivers, Phoenix would inherit McRae’s Early Bird rights as a free agent this summer. With a small cap hold, it would barely eat into the Suns’ cap space this summer. Given the team’s need for a bench scoring guard behind Devin Booker, McRae could prove to be a cost-effective option.

If McRae does land in Phoenix, it would be his second tour of duty with the Suns. McRae previously played for the team on a pair of 10 Day contracts in 2016.