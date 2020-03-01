(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Report: Knicks hesitant to trade Kevin Knox at trade deadline

By keithsmithMar 1, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The New York Knicks are on their way to their seventh straight season without a playoff appearance. While their young players haven’t blossomed into stars, it doesn’t mean the Knicks are ready to give up on them just yet.

At the trade deadline, New York gave rival teams a sense that they were hesitant to trade forward Kevin Knox, reports SNY’s Ian Begley.

Teams had the feeling Knox wasn’t available unless it was in a trade package for a young star. Begley says the Knicks had put together a trade package for D'Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors, but it’s unclear if Knox was a part of the deal. Russell was eventually dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his sophomore season, Knox has seen his playing time cut from 28.8 to 18.1 minutes per game. In addition, Knox has only started four games this season, after starting 57 games as a rookie. Despite the drop in playing time, New York still sees him as a key part of the team moving forward.

New York is rebuilding their roster around rookie wing R.J. Barrett and second-year center Mitchell Robinson. Barrett has shown flashes this season, despite shooting under 40% from the field. Barrett has shown some all-around offensive skill, including a 15-rebound game and a nine-assist game.

Robinson is currently leading the league at 73.2% shooting from the floor. He’s also averaging 9.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Like Knox, Robinson has seen his starts cut due to the Knicks signing several veterans in the offseason.

The Knicks clearly feel like they are in good shape with the trio of Barrett, Robinson and Knox moving forward. That allows New York to focus elsewhere as they continue their rebuild under a new front office led by Leon Rose.

Today (3/1) is the NBA Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson
(Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
By keithsmithMar 1, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The period of time between the NBA trade deadline in early-February and March 1st is unofficially known as buyout season. It’s the time of year when players who weren’t traded at the deadline regularly give back some salary to their current club to get their freedom. Those players usually sign on with playoff teams for the remainder of the season.

There is often confusion as to the importance of the 3/1 deadline. While players must be waived by 3/1, they do not have to sign with a new team on 3/1. That can happen at anytime up to the end of the season. Any players who are already free agents, are eligible for the playoffs as well.

So far this buyout season has seen the following movement:

On Saturday, Allen Crabbe and Anthony Tolliver were let go by the Timberwolves and Kings respectively. Both players are expected to sign on with new teams after they clear waivers.

There are some other names worth monitoring on Sunday, including Tristan Thompson of the Cavaliers and Evan Turner of the Timberwolves. Thompson isn’t expected to take a buyout however, as no Klutch Sports client has ever given back money in a buyout. Thompson has made it clear in recent weeks that he’s content to finish the season in Cleveland.

NBA consulting with the Centers for Disease Control about the coronavirus

Gene Wang/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Chinese Basketball Association season has been postponed (leaving the American players there in limbo and not getting checks). FIBA had basketball games in Asia played in empty stadiums. In Italy, soccer games are being postponed, or played in front of mostly empty stadiums. The Tokyo Marathon was limited to elite runners only, and fans were encouraged to stay home, not come out and cheer.

Around the globe, the spread of the coronavirus — specifically COVID-19 — has impacted sporting events big and small.

In the United States there have been relatively few cases — 69 officially as of Saturday — and one death, so it has not impacted day-to-day life the same way as in other nations.

Still, the NBA is monitoring the spread and talking with the Centers for Disease Control about possible outcomes, just in case. The league sent this statement to the Associated Press:

“The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Currently, there are no plans to cancel or postpone NBA games.

Hopefully things to not get to that point, but the disease is spreading. There are currently 85,000 known cases worldwide resulting in 2,900 deaths. While an estimated 80 percent of the people who get the virus have very mild cases, however, the disease can lead to hospitalization and be life-threatening for some people, particularly the elderly or people with respiratory issues.

Kevin Durant not ruling out playing in Tokyo Olympics

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant has two Olympic gold medals hanging up at home, one from the 2012 London games and one from Rio in 2016.

He might want to try and add a third from Tokyo.

Despite missing this entire season recovering from a torn Achilles, Durant is not ruling out another Olympics. He is one of the 44 players USA Basketball has on its list of finalists, and he might consider it, Durant’s longtime business partner and friend Rich Kleiman told Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

“[Tokyo is] definitely a possibility,” Kleiman said. “He allowed his name to be in the group of finalists. But there are other benchmarks in front of him that are more important before he makes those decisions.”

It would be a surprise to see Durant’s first games back being in Tokyo with a USA across his chest, most likely he waits until next season to step on the court in Brooklyn again. However, he is leaving the door open, so it becomes something to watch.

In early July, USA Basketball will enter training camp with a team of 12 locked in (no tryouts this time around). The team will be coached by Gregg Popovich, and they will ramp up with a series of exhibitions before the games open in Tokyo on July 24 (broadcast right here on NBC, and with events streamed and highlighted at NBCOlympics.com.)

Team USA will be looking for some redemption from the World Cup in China last year. With many of the top players staying home — FIBA putting the World Cup and Olympics in back-to-back years essentially forced players to choose one, and the big names chose the Olympics — the USA finished a disappointing seventh. That was still good enough to qualify for Tokyo out of the North American region.

While Celtics focus on James Harden, Russell Westbrook scores 41 in Rockets win

Associated PressMar 1, 2020, 2:33 AM EST
Leave a comment

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics managed to shut down the NBA’s leading scorer for most of the second half and overtime.

Just one problem.

“We had a lot of attention on James Harden.” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said, “and we forgot about the other MVP over there.”

Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and Harden had 21, including a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left in overtime to give the Houston Rockets a 111-110 victory on Saturday night.

Boston rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 20 seconds of regulation and sent the game to overtime on Brown’s 3-pointer at the buzzer after an intentionally missed free throw. The Celtics scored the first basket of the extra period and led 110-109 but did not score in the final 2:49 of the game, missing their last six shots.

Harden, who averages almost 35 points, was held to nine points on 3-for-12 shooting over the final 29 minutes, going scoreless for all of the fourth quarter. Westbrook also had eight rebounds and five assists, scoring 18 in the second half and three more in overtime.

“This is his first year as a Rocket. It’s going to take some time and he’s finally there,” Harden said. “You can have the confidence but not the ability. But he has both and that’s what makes him so special.”

Robert Covington added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won six straight and 10 of their last 12 while beating Boston five times in a row.

Jayson Tatum had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Marcus Smart scored 26 points and Brown had 22 for the Celtics. Daniel Theis had 15 rebounds for Boston, the last in the final seconds of overtime to set up a short baseline jumper that was released after the buzzer before harmlessly swishing through the net.

The Celtics had won 14 of their previous 17 games and could have moved into a tie with Toronto atop the Atlantic Division with a win.

“I thought the right team won,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I thought they were better than us — not by much, but at least by one.”

Boston led by as many as 17 in the first half, but the Rockets scored 13 straight points near the beginning of the second to take their first lead of the game 66-64. Boston missed nine straight shots into the fourth quarter and still trailed 102-98 after Westbrook hit one of two free throws with 19 seconds left.

Smart leaned in for a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, but Westbrook got away on the fast break and Theis reached out to grab him; they had to go to a replay to determine that it wasn’t a clear path foul. The Houston guard hit both free throws to make it 104-101 with 8.1 seconds left in regulation.

The Rockets sent Tatum to the line, where he missed the first free throw. He intentionally banged the second off the front of the rim, Smart deflected the ball and Brown grabbed it at the top of the key before hitting the tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime, tied 104-all.

“It’s something we practice, if we need to miss a free throw, try to make a play,” Tatum said. “JB was in the right spot at the right time and he knocked down a big shot to give us a chance.”