Report: Chasson Randle to sign with Warriors

Chasson Randle’s journey back to the NBA has taken some twists and turns, but is nearing a close. Per a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Randle is signing a contract with the Golden State Warriors.
At this point, it’s unknown if Randle is signing a 10 Day contract or a rest of the season deal. Givony had reported last week that Randle had been blocked by the Chinese Basketball Association from signing two different 10 Day deals in February.
Randle is a two-year veteran of the NBA and played last season with the Washington Wizards. While with the Tianjin Pioneers, Randle had averaged 24.8 points per game. When the CBA shut down operations in late-January due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Randle was one of several US-born players to return to the United States.
Randle had recently sought to get out of this contract with Tianjin due to lack of payments. While the CBA has suspended play, several players have tried to sign elsewhere, including in the NBA and NBA G-League. Leaving a contract with an overseas club first requires the team to agree to release the player. The player must then obtain a letter of clearance from FIBA before signing with another team.
With the Warriors, Randle will give the team additional point guard depth. Stephen Curry is still out, although his return should come fairly soon. Jordan Poole has been starting recently, but he’s nicked up with a rolled ankle. And backup guard Ky Bowman suffered a badly sprained ankle recently that will keep him out for a while.
The CBA has stated their intention is to resume play on April 1st, but very little information has been shared beyond that. Around Asia and Europe, many sporting events have been impacted due to the spread of the virus. The Tokyo Marathon was held with only elite runners invited and spectators were urged to stay away from the marathon route. Soccer and basketball games have been played in closed venues with fans barred from attending, or postponed altogether.
The NBA released a statement on Sunday that said they are monitoring the situation closely, but that there are no plans to cancel games.
The New York Knicks are on their way to their seventh straight season without a playoff appearance. While their young players haven’t blossomed into stars, it doesn’t mean the Knicks are ready to give up on them just yet.
At the trade deadline, New York gave rival teams a sense that they were hesitant to trade forward Kevin Knox, reports SNY’s Ian Begley.
Teams had the feeling Knox wasn’t available unless it was in a trade package for a young star. Begley says the Knicks had put together a trade package for D'Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors, but it’s unclear if Knox was a part of the deal. Russell was eventually dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In his sophomore season, Knox has seen his playing time cut from 28.8 to 18.1 minutes per game. In addition, Knox has only started four games this season, after starting 57 games as a rookie. Despite the drop in playing time, New York still sees him as a key part of the team moving forward.
New York is rebuilding their roster around rookie wing R.J. Barrett and second-year center Mitchell Robinson. Barrett has shown flashes this season, despite shooting under 40% from the field. Barrett has shown some all-around offensive skill, including a 15-rebound game and a nine-assist game.
Robinson is currently leading the league at 73.2% shooting from the floor. He’s also averaging 9.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Like Knox, Robinson has seen his starts cut due to the Knicks signing several veterans in the offseason.
The Knicks clearly feel like they are in good shape with the trio of Barrett, Robinson and Knox moving forward. That allows New York to focus elsewhere as they continue their rebuild under a new front office led by Leon Rose.
The period of time between the NBA trade deadline in early-February and March 1st is unofficially known as buyout season. It’s the time of year when players who weren’t traded at the deadline regularly give back some salary to their current club to get their freedom. Those players usually sign on with playoff teams for the remainder of the season.
There is often confusion as to the importance of the 3/1 deadline. While players must be waived by 3/1, they do not have to sign with a new team on 3/1. That can happen at anytime up to the end of the season. Any players who are already free agents, are eligible for the playoffs as well.
So far this buyout season has seen the following movement:
On Saturday, Allen Crabbe and Anthony Tolliver were let go by the Timberwolves and Kings respectively. Both players are expected to sign on with new teams after they clear waivers.
There are some other names worth monitoring on Sunday, including Tristan Thompson of the Cavaliers and Evan Turner of the Timberwolves. Thompson isn’t expected to take a buyout however, as no Klutch Sports client has ever given back money in a buyout. Thompson has made it clear in recent weeks that he’s content to finish the season in Cleveland.
The Chinese Basketball Association season has been postponed (leaving the American players there in limbo and not getting checks). FIBA had basketball games in Asia played in empty stadiums. In Italy, soccer games are being postponed, or played in front of mostly empty stadiums. The Tokyo Marathon was limited to elite runners only, and fans were encouraged to stay home, not come out and cheer.
Around the globe, the spread of the coronavirus — specifically COVID-19 — has impacted sporting events big and small.
In the United States there have been relatively few cases — 69 officially as of Saturday — and one death, so it has not impacted day-to-day life the same way as in other nations.
Still, the NBA is monitoring the spread and talking with the Centers for Disease Control about possible outcomes, just in case. The league sent this statement to the Associated Press:
“The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely.”
Currently, there are no plans to cancel or postpone NBA games.
Hopefully things to not get to that point, but the disease is spreading. There are currently 85,000 known cases worldwide resulting in 2,900 deaths. While an estimated 80 percent of the people who get the virus have very mild cases, however, the disease can lead to hospitalization and be life-threatening for some people, particularly the elderly or people with respiratory issues.
Kevin Durant has two Olympic gold medals hanging up at home, one from the 2012 London games and one from Rio in 2016.
He might want to try and add a third from Tokyo.
Despite missing this entire season recovering from a torn Achilles, Durant is not ruling out another Olympics. He is one of the 44 players USA Basketball has on its list of finalists, and he might consider it, Durant’s longtime business partner and friend Rich Kleiman told Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.
“[Tokyo is] definitely a possibility,” Kleiman said. “He allowed his name to be in the group of finalists. But there are other benchmarks in front of him that are more important before he makes those decisions.”
It would be a surprise to see Durant’s first games back being in Tokyo with a USA across his chest, most likely he waits until next season to step on the court in Brooklyn again. However, he is leaving the door open, so it becomes something to watch.
In early July, USA Basketball will enter training camp with a team of 12 locked in (no tryouts this time around). The team will be coached by Gregg Popovich, and they will ramp up with a series of exhibitions before the games open in Tokyo on July 24 (broadcast right here on NBC, and with events streamed and highlighted at NBCOlympics.com.)
Team USA will be looking for some redemption from the World Cup in China last year. With many of the top players staying home — FIBA putting the World Cup and Olympics in back-to-back years essentially forced players to choose one, and the big names chose the Olympics — the USA finished a disappointing seventh. That was still good enough to qualify for Tokyo out of the North American region.