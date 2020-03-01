Pelicans guard JJ Redick out at least two weeks with hamstring strain

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that guard JJ Redick is out at least two weeks with a strained left hamstring. Redick was injured during Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he played just four minutes before exiting. New Orleans says Redick will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
In his first season with the Pelicans, Redick is averaging 14.9 points per game on 45.2% three-point shooting. He’s started 35 of the 54 games he’s played, but has transitioned to a bench role as New Orleans has gotten healthy and gotten Zion Williamson back in the lineup.
With Redick out, the Pelicans will lean on E’Twaun Moore for shooting off the bench. Moore has shot 38.2% from behind the arc this season. Jrue Holiday and Josh Hart will likely see their minutes increase as well.
Redick’s absence comes at a key point in the season for New Orleans. They’ve closed the gap to just 2.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. The Pelicans have a far easier strength-of-schedule the rest of the way compared to the Grizzlies, but can’t afford to be without their best shooter long-term.
Jordan McRae‘s time with the Denver Nuggets was short-lived. Denver will waive the guard according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
Denver acquired McRae at the trade deadline from the Washington in exchange for point guard Shabazz Napier. McRae played only 32 minutes over four games with the Nuggets.
Wojnarowski also reports that McRae is likely to end up with the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix would be best served to claim McRae on waivers versus waiting for him to clear. The cap hit will go up for this season by a small amount, but that’s not a concern for the Suns, who are well-below the luxury tax.
By claiming McRae on waivers, Phoenix would inherit McRae’s Early Bird rights as a free agent this summer. With a small cap hold, it would barely eat into the Suns’ cap space this summer. Given the team’s need for a bench scoring guard behind Devin Booker, McRae could prove to be a cost-effective option.
If McRae does land in Phoenix, it would be his second tour of duty with the Suns. McRae previously played for the team on a pair of 10 Day contracts in 2016.
Chasson Randle’s journey back to the NBA has taken some twists and turns, but is nearing a close. Per a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Randle is signing a contract with the Golden State Warriors.
At this point, it’s unknown if Randle is signing a 10 Day contract or a rest of the season deal. Givony had reported last week that Randle had been blocked by the Chinese Basketball Association from signing two different 10 Day deals in February.
Randle is a two-year veteran of the NBA and played last season with the Washington Wizards. While with the Tianjin Pioneers, Randle had averaged 24.8 points per game. When the CBA shut down operations in late-January due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Randle was one of several US-born players to return to the United States.
Randle had recently sought to get out of this contract with Tianjin due to lack of payments. While the CBA has suspended play, several players have tried to sign elsewhere, including in the NBA and NBA G-League. Leaving a contract with an overseas club first requires the team to agree to release the player. The player must then obtain a letter of clearance from FIBA before signing with another team.
With the Warriors, Randle will give the team additional point guard depth. Stephen Curry is still out, although his return should come fairly soon. Jordan Poole has been starting recently, but he’s nicked up with a rolled ankle. And backup guard Ky Bowman suffered a badly sprained ankle recently that will keep him out for a while.
The CBA has stated their intention is to resume play on April 1st, but very little information has been shared beyond that. Around Asia and Europe, many sporting events have been impacted due to the spread of the virus. The Tokyo Marathon was held with only elite runners invited and spectators were urged to stay away from the marathon route. Soccer and basketball games have been played in closed venues with fans barred from attending, or postponed altogether.
The NBA released a statement on Sunday that said they are monitoring the situation closely, but that there are no plans to cancel games.
The New York Knicks are on their way to their seventh straight season without a playoff appearance. While their young players haven’t blossomed into stars, it doesn’t mean the Knicks are ready to give up on them just yet.
At the trade deadline, New York gave rival teams a sense that they were hesitant to trade forward Kevin Knox, reports SNY’s Ian Begley.
Teams had the feeling Knox wasn’t available unless it was in a trade package for a young star. Begley says the Knicks had put together a trade package for D'Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors, but it’s unclear if Knox was a part of the deal. Russell was eventually dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In his sophomore season, Knox has seen his playing time cut from 28.8 to 18.1 minutes per game. In addition, Knox has only started four games this season, after starting 57 games as a rookie. Despite the drop in playing time, New York still sees him as a key part of the team moving forward.
New York is rebuilding their roster around rookie wing R.J. Barrett and second-year center Mitchell Robinson. Barrett has shown flashes this season, despite shooting under 40% from the field. Barrett has shown some all-around offensive skill, including a 15-rebound game and a nine-assist game.
Robinson is currently leading the league at 73.2% shooting from the floor. He’s also averaging 9.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Like Knox, Robinson has seen his starts cut due to the Knicks signing several veterans in the offseason.
The Knicks clearly feel like they are in good shape with the trio of Barrett, Robinson and Knox moving forward. That allows New York to focus elsewhere as they continue their rebuild under a new front office led by Leon Rose.
The period of time between the NBA trade deadline in early-February and March 1st is unofficially known as buyout season. It’s the time of year when players who weren’t traded at the deadline regularly give back some salary to their current club to get their freedom. Those players usually sign on with playoff teams for the remainder of the season.
There is often confusion as to the importance of the 3/1 deadline. While players must be waived by 3/1, they do not have to sign with a new team on 3/1. That can happen at anytime up to the end of the season. Any players who are already free agents, are eligible for the playoffs as well.
So far this buyout season has seen the following movement:
On Saturday, Allen Crabbe and Anthony Tolliver were let go by the Timberwolves and Kings respectively. Both players are expected to sign on with new teams after they clear waivers.
There are some other names worth monitoring on Sunday, including Tristan Thompson of the Cavaliers and Evan Turner of the Timberwolves. Thompson isn’t expected to take a buyout however, as no Klutch Sports client has ever given back money in a buyout. Thompson has made it clear in recent weeks that he’s content to finish the season in Cleveland.