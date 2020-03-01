Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kevin Durant not ruling out playing in Tokyo Olympics

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
Kevin Durant has two Olympic gold medals hanging up at home, one from the 2012 London games and one from Rio in 2016.

He might want to try and add a third from Tokyo.

Despite missing this entire season recovering from a torn Achilles, Durant is not ruling out another Olympics. He is one of the 44 players USA Basketball has on its list of finalists, and he might consider it, Durant’s longtime business partner and friend Rich Kleiman told Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

“[Tokyo is] definitely a possibility,” Kleiman said. “He allowed his name to be in the group of finalists. But there are other benchmarks in front of him that are more important before he makes those decisions.”

It would be a surprise to see Durant’s first games back being in Tokyo with a USA across his chest, most likely he waits until next season to step on the court in Brooklyn again. However, he is leaving the door open, so it becomes something to watch.

In early July, USA Basketball will enter training camp with a team of 12 locked in (no tryouts this time around). The team will be coached by Gregg Popovich, and they will ramp up with a series of exhibitions before the games open in Tokyo on July 24 (broadcast right here on NBC, and with events streamed and highlighted at NBCOlympics.com.)

Team USA will be looking for some redemption from the World Cup in China last year. With many of the top players staying home — FIBA putting the World Cup and Olympics in back-to-back years essentially forced players to choose one, and the big names chose the Olympics — the USA finished a disappointing seventh. That was still good enough to qualify for Tokyo out of the North American region.

While Celtics focus on James Harden, Russell Westbrook scores 41 in Rockets win

Associated PressMar 1, 2020, 2:33 AM EST
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics managed to shut down the NBA’s leading scorer for most of the second half and overtime.

Just one problem.

“We had a lot of attention on James Harden.” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said, “and we forgot about the other MVP over there.”

Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and Harden had 21, including a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left in overtime to give the Houston Rockets a 111-110 victory on Saturday night.

Boston rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 20 seconds of regulation and sent the game to overtime on Brown’s 3-pointer at the buzzer after an intentionally missed free throw. The Celtics scored the first basket of the extra period and led 110-109 but did not score in the final 2:49 of the game, missing their last six shots.

Harden, who averages almost 35 points, was held to nine points on 3-for-12 shooting over the final 29 minutes, going scoreless for all of the fourth quarter. Westbrook also had eight rebounds and five assists, scoring 18 in the second half and three more in overtime.

“This is his first year as a Rocket. It’s going to take some time and he’s finally there,” Harden said. “You can have the confidence but not the ability. But he has both and that’s what makes him so special.”

Robert Covington added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won six straight and 10 of their last 12 while beating Boston five times in a row.

Jayson Tatum had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Marcus Smart scored 26 points and Brown had 22 for the Celtics. Daniel Theis had 15 rebounds for Boston, the last in the final seconds of overtime to set up a short baseline jumper that was released after the buzzer before harmlessly swishing through the net.

The Celtics had won 14 of their previous 17 games and could have moved into a tie with Toronto atop the Atlantic Division with a win.

“I thought the right team won,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I thought they were better than us — not by much, but at least by one.”

Boston led by as many as 17 in the first half, but the Rockets scored 13 straight points near the beginning of the second to take their first lead of the game 66-64. Boston missed nine straight shots into the fourth quarter and still trailed 102-98 after Westbrook hit one of two free throws with 19 seconds left.

Smart leaned in for a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, but Westbrook got away on the fast break and Theis reached out to grab him; they had to go to a replay to determine that it wasn’t a clear path foul. The Houston guard hit both free throws to make it 104-101 with 8.1 seconds left in regulation.

The Rockets sent Tatum to the line, where he missed the first free throw. He intentionally banged the second off the front of the rim, Smart deflected the ball and Brown grabbed it at the top of the key before hitting the tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime, tied 104-all.

“It’s something we practice, if we need to miss a free throw, try to make a play,” Tatum said. “JB was in the right spot at the right time and he knocked down a big shot to give us a chance.”

Trevor Ariza isn’t getting nutmegged by Trae Young, picks up flagrant with check

By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 10:23 PM EST
Trae Young is a walking highlight reel, hitting deep threes and sometimes nutmegging defendersdribbling between guy’s legs — on his way to the rim.

Trevor Ariza is a proud player and defender, he was not getting added to Young’s nutmeg list. And he was physical in shutting it down.

Ariza was given a flagrant 1 for the play.

Which may be fair, but Ariza will take it. He was sending a message. That’s a professional foul, a hard one but with intent.

Young had 25 points in a 129-117 Hawks win at home.

Timberwolves reach buyout with/waive Allen Crabbe

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
Allen Crabbe, who was traded from Atlanta to Minnesota as part of the Jeff Teague deal, has reached a buyout with the Timberwolves and has been waived, the team announced.

This was expected, and the timing means Crabbe can sign with another team and be playoff eligible. If there are any suitors.

Crabbe played in nine of 18 possible games for the Timberwolves since the trade, averaging 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds a game when he did get in. He has been away from the team for a few games for personal reasons.

For Minnesota, this move might get them under the luxury tax line (depending on how much money Crabbe gave up in the buyout).

 

 

Stephen Curry will not play for Warriors Sunday, but March return still on track

By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 6:42 PM EST
Stephen Curry will be getting some run on a court Sunday, just not the court he wanted.

Curry had been pushing to play for the Warriors starting Sunday against the Wizards. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Saturday that’s not happening, but Curry was going to get sent down to the Santa Cruz Warriors — Golden State’s G-League team — to scrimmage with them. Via Logan Murdoch of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“He’s at the equivalent of the end of training camp, getting ready for first exhibition game, second exhibition game-type thing,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said following Saturday’s shootaround. “The problem is everybody else is in mid-season condition.”

Curry has been targeting March 1 for a return, the Warriors have always been vaguer and said he would return in March. Curry scrimmaged with the Warriors on Friday, and Kerr said it was after that the team’s training staff and management decided to be cautious and push back his return.

“He was not thrilled,” Kerr admitted. “But Steph is always very rational, easy to speak with so he put up a little bit of a fight but also understood why we wanted to take extra precaution so he’s okay with it.”

Curry suffered a fractured hand just four games into the season when Suns’ center Aron Baynes fell on him. Recovery required two surgeries, one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the healing process, then a second one to remove those pins once the recovery was far enough along.

While some fans had called for Curry to sit out the season and tank, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has emphatically shot that idea down. Curry will return soon. Golden State plays at Denver on the third, has a Finals rematch against Toronto at the Chase Center on March 5, then the 76ers visit the Warriors on the seventh.