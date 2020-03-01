Kevin Durant not ruling out playing in Tokyo Olympics

Kevin Durant has two Olympic gold medals hanging up at home, one from the 2012 London games and one from Rio in 2016.
He might want to try and add a third from Tokyo.
Despite missing this entire season recovering from a torn Achilles, Durant is not ruling out another Olympics. He is one of the 44 players USA Basketball has on its list of finalists, and he might consider it, Durant’s longtime business partner and friend Rich Kleiman told Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.
“[Tokyo is] definitely a possibility,” Kleiman said. “He allowed his name to be in the group of finalists. But there are other benchmarks in front of him that are more important before he makes those decisions.”
It would be a surprise to see Durant’s first games back being in Tokyo with a USA across his chest, most likely he waits until next season to step on the court in Brooklyn again. However, he is leaving the door open, so it becomes something to watch.
In early July, USA Basketball will enter training camp with a team of 12 locked in (no tryouts this time around). The team will be coached by Gregg Popovich, and they will ramp up with a series of exhibitions before the games open in Tokyo on July 24 (broadcast right here on NBC, and with events streamed and highlighted at NBCOlympics.com.)
Team USA will be looking for some redemption from the World Cup in China last year. With many of the top players staying home — FIBA putting the World Cup and Olympics in back-to-back years essentially forced players to choose one, and the big names chose the Olympics — the USA finished a disappointing seventh. That was still good enough to qualify for Tokyo out of the North American region.