Zion Williamson keeps historic streak going with 24 points against Cavaliers

By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
Zion Williamson scored 24 points as the Pelicans beat the Cavaliers, pulling within two games of the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Those 24 points kept one historic streak going for the impressive rookie, scoring 20+ points in 10 straight games.

The 24 points fell one short of keeping another streak going, something Andrew Lopez of ESPN explained.

[Jahlil] Okafor told him how, after their game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Williamson became the first player since Michael Jordan to have four consecutive games of at least 25 points while shooting at least 57% from the field as a rookie…

“I mean, it’s dope. I can’t even lie,” Williamson said. “One of my favorite players growing up. I said in some interview, my mom told me to study film of him so to be in that category, it means a lot.”

While that streak ended, Williamson is a little surprised by all the attention to his fast start as a rookie.

He better get used to it. Keep playing like this and the attention is only going to grow.

Kemba Walker could return to Boston lineup Tuesday

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 12:55 PM EST
Kemba Walker will be in street clothes for the fifth straight game Saturday when the Celtics take on the Houston Rockets on national television.

However, he could be back Tuesday, according to Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens.

Walker played nearly 30 minutes in the All-Star Game, but after returning to the team had his knee drained of fluid, got treatment, and missed the next four games. The Celtics kept on winning, going 3-1 without Walker behind the best stretch of basketball in Jayson Tatum‘s career.

Walker is averaging 21.8 points and five assists a game for Boston this season, and the Celtics are 8.4 points per 100 possessions better on offense when he is on the court. With him their team gets better shots (and, with that, hits a higher percentage), and the offense has a smoother flow.

If Boston is going to be a threat to Milwaukee come the playoffs, they will need peak Walker. The smart move then is to get him healthy, then do some load management down the stretch to make sure he is fully rested and right when the postseason starts.

Fully healthy Clippers rout Nuggets 132-103

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doc Rivers has spent most of the regular season coming up with patchwork lineups and hoping for a healthy future for the Los Angeles Clippers. Although they’ve got an outstanding record, their roster had only been fully healthy for a half-dozen games.

That healthy future is finally here, and it looks beautiful. When the deep, talented Clippers were all together Friday night, even a fellow Western Conference power didn’t stand much of a chance.

Paul George hit six 3-pointers while scoring 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and the Clippers routed Denver 132-103 for their third straight win.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Lou Williams scored 17 points and hit five 3-pointers in a comprehensively dominant win for the Clippers, who never trailed. LA evened the teams’ season series while sending the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets to their worst loss of the season.

After four months of injury problems and a trade-deadline reshuffling, the Clippers’ roster was completely intact for only the seventh time all season. They’re unbeaten in those seven games, and the veteran coach had trouble thinking of any significant flaws in their performance in one of their biggest tests of the year.

“The one thing this team has not lacked is confidence,” Rivers said. “Even when we weren’t playing well. But it definitely helps to start doing it. Then everyone sees what you’re capable of, and it takes you to another level.”

In a meeting of two elite teams hoping to win their franchises’ first championship in this suddenly wide-open league, the Clippers pulled even with Denver in the conference standings at 40-19. Both teams trail only the Lakers (45-12) for the West’s best record.

But in one of its biggest regular-season games of the year, Los Angeles produced stellar defense and merciless offense. Nine Clippers scored at least seven points, and they hit 46.2% of their 3-point attempts (18 for 39).

“It’s a big win,” Williams said. “I think it was important for us to get that game. We’ve got a lot of challenges coming up, and it was important to start with this one.”

Nikola Jokic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jerami Grant added 20 points as the Nuggets took a loss that was even worse than their 26-point defeat at Houston on New Year’s Eve. Denver lost for only the fourth time in 12 games overall.

“Oh, it’s a long list,” Denver coach Michael Malone said when asked what disappointed him. “I would just say the overall fight, from beginning to end. I thought we were soft tonight, from beginning to end. We couldn’t run offense because they took us out of our stuff. They’re a good team, but I’m just very disappointed with our competitive spirit and our effort.”

The Nuggets beat the Clippers 114-104 in the teams’ first meeting of the season last month, but George missed it with his hamstring problem. With both teams at full strength for the rematch, the Clippers were too much offensively for Denver’s normally stingy defense.

Los Angeles pulled away steadily in the second half, eventually taking a 25-point lead on Williams’ fifth 3-pointer with 7:12 to play and pouring it on when reserves wrapped it up.

“We held each other accountable in the locker room, just saying we got punked,” Denver guard Monte Morris said. “If we want to take that next step, games like this, we’ve got to be ready to play. The coaches only can do so much. … Will (Barton) had a good speech for us for about five minutes. It was just about how teams think we’re soft, and think if they get into us, they can disorient anything we do. And they did that tonight.”

Although the Clippers roared out with a 37-point first quarter, the Nuggets briefly kept it close with help from Grant. The backup guard built on his career-high 29 points against Detroit on Tuesday with 14 in the first half at Staples Center.

Rumor: Knicks may try to bring back Carmelo Anthony this summer

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
Carmelo Anthony has said Portland is where he wants to finish his career. His experience with the Trail Blazers this season has been that good.

But what if the Knicks came calling?

It’s not hard to play connect the dots. Starting Sunday, Leon Rose will be the new president of the New York Knicks, and Rose was Anthony’s former agent. Plus, Anthony had some of the best years of his career with the Knicks, bringing him back could be a win with fans during what will be a rebuilding process.

A ‘Melo return to Madison Square Garden is being speculated about around the league, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Incoming Knicks president Leon Rose is expected to be interested in bringing Carmelo Anthony back to the Knicks next season, according to multiple NBA executives.

Anthony has praised the Knicks’ hiring of Rose, but also has said he’s going to wait until this summer to make any long-term decision.

Anthony has found a comfort zone in Portland this season, averaging 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds a game, while starting and playing more than 30 minutes a game. That said, he’s got the advanced stats of a slightly below average NBA player, just one that Portland needs due to the injuries that ravaged their roster.

Portland likely will try to bring Anthony back, but can only offer 120 percent of his current veteran minimum salary. Considering Portland is already spending more than $74 million next season on Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic alone, they are not looking to add other big contracts. The Knicks could come in with a better offer and lure him back to Manhattan.

It will be an interesting subplot to watch this summer.

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo go off for 32 points, 13 boards, lead Bucks rout of Thunder

Associated PressFeb 28, 2020, 11:13 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter in a 133-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

The 47-point loss was the Thunder’s worst of the season.

Chris Paul scored 18 points for Oklahoma City.

Both teams were without their second-leading scorers. Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton was a late scratch with a sore neck. An ankle injury kept Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari out.

The Bucks had won four in a row and the Thunder had won five straight.

The Bucks built their second-quarter lead behind 14 second-quarter points from Antetokounmpo, seven from Donte DiVincenzo, who started in place of Middleton, and back-to-back 3-pointers from Wesley Matthews.

A key moment occurred late in the second period.

With Milwaukee leading, 54-43, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer got a technical foul after approaching a referee during a timeout with 3:43 left in the quarter. That was moments after Eric Bledsoe was called for a charging foul that irked Budenholzer. After that, the Bucks went on a 17-4 run and led 71-47 at halftime.

Milwaukee outrebounded Oklahoma City, 67-36.

The Bucks made a season-high 21 3-pointers. The Thunder were 6 for 35 on 3-pointers.