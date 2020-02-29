Stephen Curry will not play for Warriors Sunday, but March return still on track

Stephen Curry will be getting some run on a court Sunday, just not the court he wanted.
Curry had been pushing to play for the Warriors starting Sunday against the Wizards. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Saturday that’s not happening, but Curry was going to get sent down to the Santa Cruz Warriors — Golden State’s G-League team — to scrimmage with them. Via Logan Murdoch of NBC Sports Bay Area.
“He’s at the equivalent of the end of training camp, getting ready for first exhibition game, second exhibition game-type thing,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said following Saturday’s shootaround. “The problem is everybody else is in mid-season condition.”
Curry has been targeting March 1 for a return, the Warriors have always been vaguer and said he would return in March. Curry scrimmaged with the Warriors on Friday, and Kerr said it was after that the team’s training staff and management decided to be cautious and push back his return.
“He was not thrilled,” Kerr admitted. “But Steph is always very rational, easy to speak with so he put up a little bit of a fight but also understood why we wanted to take extra precaution so he’s okay with it.”
Curry suffered a fractured hand just four games into the season when Suns’ center Aron Baynes fell on him. Recovery required two surgeries, one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the healing process, then a second one to remove those pins once the recovery was far enough along.
While some fans had called for Curry to sit out the season and tank, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has emphatically shot that idea down. Curry will return soon. Golden State plays at Denver on the third, has a Finals rematch against Toronto at the Chase Center on March 5, then the 76ers visit the Warriors on the seventh.
The Bucks could not miss on Friday night.
It wasn’t just the Milwaukee players who were hot, routing Oklahoma City behind 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, but even their fans couldn’t miss. This guy just won $5,000 with a halfcourt shot.
My favorite part, he celebrates with a little Eurostep. Nice.
Al Horford tops the list of “signings we thought would be great but haven’t worked out.” The veteran big man is averaging 11.7 points per game but has a slightly below league average 51.7 true shooting percentage, and his game has taken a step back in rebounding, passing, and defense. Brett Brown removed him out of the starting lineup (until injuries to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid forced him back in).
Horford has been solid, but the Sixers expected more than that when they signed him to a four-year, $109 million contract last summer.
Horford is far from the Sixers only, or even biggest, problem. But Philadelphia might try to move Horford next summer to fill in one of their big needs — shooting — one executive told Jeff Zilget of the USA Today.
Though the Sixers did not try to move Horford at the trade deadline, that might be a possibility in the off-season – if they can send that contract to another team and get shooting in return – a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.
The challenge with trading Horford, who will be 34 this summer, is that he is owed $69 million over three seasons after this one (the final season is non-guaranteed, but the buyout goes up from the $14.5 million base if Horford’s team makes the finals or wins a championship). Not a lot of teams will want to pay him $27 million a season for the two seasons after this one.
Barring a surprise deep playoff run, the sense around the league is changes are coming to Philadelphia. Most likely in the form of a new coach, but also some roster changes. The Sixers need more shooting.
If they can trade Horford to get that shooting, it’s a win-win for Philly.
Kemba Walker will be in street clothes for the fifth straight game Saturday when the Celtics take on the Houston Rockets on national television.
However, he could be back Tuesday, according to Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens.
Walker played nearly 30 minutes in the All-Star Game, but after returning to the team had his knee drained of fluid, got treatment, and missed the next four games. The Celtics kept on winning, going 3-1 without Walker behind the best stretch of basketball in Jayson Tatum‘s career.
Walker is averaging 21.8 points and five assists a game for Boston this season, and the Celtics are 8.4 points per 100 possessions better on offense when he is on the court. With him their team gets better shots (and, with that, hits a higher percentage), and the offense has a smoother flow.
If Boston is going to be a threat to Milwaukee come the playoffs, they will need peak Walker. The smart move then is to get him healthy, then do some load management down the stretch to make sure he is fully rested and right when the postseason starts.
Zion Williamson scored 24 points as the Pelicans beat the Cavaliers, pulling within two games of the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.
Those 24 points kept one historic streak going for the impressive rookie, scoring 20+ points in 10 straight games.
The 24 points fell one short of keeping another streak going, something Andrew Lopez of ESPN explained.
[Jahlil] Okafor told him how, after their game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Williamson became the first player since Michael Jordan to have four consecutive games of at least 25 points while shooting at least 57% from the field as a rookie…
“I mean, it’s dope. I can’t even lie,” Williamson said. “One of my favorite players growing up. I said in some interview, my mom told me to study film of him so to be in that category, it means a lot.”
While that streak ended, Williamson is a little surprised by all the attention to his fast start as a rookie.
He better get used to it. Keep playing like this and the attention is only going to grow.