Stephen Curry will not play for Warriors Sunday, but March return still on track

Stephen Curry will be getting some run on a court Sunday, just not the court he wanted.

Curry had been pushing to play for the Warriors starting Sunday against the Wizards. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Saturday that’s not happening, but Curry was going to get sent down to the Santa Cruz Warriors — Golden State’s G-League team — to scrimmage with them. Via Logan Murdoch of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“He’s at the equivalent of the end of training camp, getting ready for first exhibition game, second exhibition game-type thing,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said following Saturday’s shootaround. “The problem is everybody else is in mid-season condition.”

Curry has been targeting March 1 for a return, the Warriors have always been vaguer and said he would return in March. Curry scrimmaged with the Warriors on Friday, and Kerr said it was after that the team’s training staff and management decided to be cautious and push back his return.

“He was not thrilled,” Kerr admitted. “But Steph is always very rational, easy to speak with so he put up a little bit of a fight but also understood why we wanted to take extra precaution so he’s okay with it.”

Curry suffered a fractured hand just four games into the season when Suns’ center Aron Baynes fell on him. Recovery required two surgeries, one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the healing process, then a second one to remove those pins once the recovery was far enough along.

While some fans had called for Curry to sit out the season and tank, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has emphatically shot that idea down. Curry will return soon. Golden State plays at Denver on the third, has a Finals rematch against Toronto at the Chase Center on March 5, then the 76ers visit the Warriors on the seventh.