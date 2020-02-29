Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Rumor: Sixers may try to trade Al Horford for shooting this summer

By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Al Horford tops the list of “signings we thought would be great but haven’t worked out.” The veteran big man is averaging 11.7 points per game but has a slightly below league average 51.7 true shooting percentage, and his game has taken a step back in rebounding, passing, and defense. Brett Brown removed him out of the starting lineup (until injuries to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid forced him back in).

Horford has been solid, but the Sixers expected more than that when they signed him to a four-year, $109 million contract last summer.

Horford is far from the Sixers only, or even biggest, problem. But Philadelphia might try to move Horford next summer to fill in one of their big needs — shooting — one executive told Jeff Zilget of the USA Today.

Though the Sixers did not try to move Horford at the trade deadline, that might be a possibility in the off-season – if they can send that contract to another team and get shooting in return – a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The challenge with trading Horford, who will be 34 this summer, is that he is owed $69 million over three seasons after this one (the final season is non-guaranteed, but the buyout goes up from the $14.5 million base if Horford’s team makes the finals or wins a championship). Not a lot of teams will want to pay him $27 million a season for the two seasons after this one.

Barring a surprise deep playoff run, the sense around the league is changes are coming to Philadelphia. Most likely in the form of a new coach, but also some roster changes. The Sixers need more shooting.

If they can trade Horford to get that shooting, it’s a win-win for Philly.

Bucks fan hits halfcourt shot to win $5,000, celebrates with Eurostep

Via @Bucks Twitter
By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
The Bucks could not miss on Friday night.

It wasn’t just the Milwaukee players who were hot, routing Oklahoma City behind 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, but even their fans couldn’t miss. This guy just won $5,000 with a halfcourt shot.

My favorite part, he celebrates with a little Eurostep. Nice.

Kemba Walker could return to Boston lineup Tuesday

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 12:55 PM EST
Kemba Walker will be in street clothes for the fifth straight game Saturday when the Celtics take on the Houston Rockets on national television.

However, he could be back Tuesday, according to Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens.

Walker played nearly 30 minutes in the All-Star Game, but after returning to the team had his knee drained of fluid, got treatment, and missed the next four games. The Celtics kept on winning, going 3-1 without Walker behind the best stretch of basketball in Jayson Tatum‘s career.

Walker is averaging 21.8 points and five assists a game for Boston this season, and the Celtics are 8.4 points per 100 possessions better on offense when he is on the court. With him their team gets better shots (and, with that, hits a higher percentage), and the offense has a smoother flow.

If Boston is going to be a threat to Milwaukee come the playoffs, they will need peak Walker. The smart move then is to get him healthy, then do some load management down the stretch to make sure he is fully rested and right when the postseason starts.

Zion Williamson keeps historic streak going with 24 points against Cavaliers

By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
Zion Williamson scored 24 points as the Pelicans beat the Cavaliers, pulling within two games of the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Those 24 points kept one historic streak going for the impressive rookie, scoring 20+ points in 10 straight games.

The 24 points fell one short of keeping another streak going, something Andrew Lopez of ESPN explained.

[Jahlil] Okafor told him how, after their game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Williamson became the first player since Michael Jordan to have four consecutive games of at least 25 points while shooting at least 57% from the field as a rookie…

“I mean, it’s dope. I can’t even lie,” Williamson said. “One of my favorite players growing up. I said in some interview, my mom told me to study film of him so to be in that category, it means a lot.”

While that streak ended, Williamson is a little surprised by all the attention to his fast start as a rookie.

He better get used to it. Keep playing like this and the attention is only going to grow.

Fully healthy Clippers rout Nuggets 132-103

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 29, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doc Rivers has spent most of the regular season coming up with patchwork lineups and hoping for a healthy future for the Los Angeles Clippers. Although they’ve got an outstanding record, their roster had only been fully healthy for a half-dozen games.

That healthy future is finally here, and it looks beautiful. When the deep, talented Clippers were all together Friday night, even a fellow Western Conference power didn’t stand much of a chance.

Paul George hit six 3-pointers while scoring 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and the Clippers routed Denver 132-103 for their third straight win.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Lou Williams scored 17 points and hit five 3-pointers in a comprehensively dominant win for the Clippers, who never trailed. LA evened the teams’ season series while sending the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets to their worst loss of the season.

After four months of injury problems and a trade-deadline reshuffling, the Clippers’ roster was completely intact for only the seventh time all season. They’re unbeaten in those seven games, and the veteran coach had trouble thinking of any significant flaws in their performance in one of their biggest tests of the year.

“The one thing this team has not lacked is confidence,” Rivers said. “Even when we weren’t playing well. But it definitely helps to start doing it. Then everyone sees what you’re capable of, and it takes you to another level.”

In a meeting of two elite teams hoping to win their franchises’ first championship in this suddenly wide-open league, the Clippers pulled even with Denver in the conference standings at 40-19. Both teams trail only the Lakers (45-12) for the West’s best record.

But in one of its biggest regular-season games of the year, Los Angeles produced stellar defense and merciless offense. Nine Clippers scored at least seven points, and they hit 46.2% of their 3-point attempts (18 for 39).

“It’s a big win,” Williams said. “I think it was important for us to get that game. We’ve got a lot of challenges coming up, and it was important to start with this one.”

Nikola Jokic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jerami Grant added 20 points as the Nuggets took a loss that was even worse than their 26-point defeat at Houston on New Year’s Eve. Denver lost for only the fourth time in 12 games overall.

“Oh, it’s a long list,” Denver coach Michael Malone said when asked what disappointed him. “I would just say the overall fight, from beginning to end. I thought we were soft tonight, from beginning to end. We couldn’t run offense because they took us out of our stuff. They’re a good team, but I’m just very disappointed with our competitive spirit and our effort.”

The Nuggets beat the Clippers 114-104 in the teams’ first meeting of the season last month, but George missed it with his hamstring problem. With both teams at full strength for the rematch, the Clippers were too much offensively for Denver’s normally stingy defense.

Los Angeles pulled away steadily in the second half, eventually taking a 25-point lead on Williams’ fifth 3-pointer with 7:12 to play and pouring it on when reserves wrapped it up.

“We held each other accountable in the locker room, just saying we got punked,” Denver guard Monte Morris said. “If we want to take that next step, games like this, we’ve got to be ready to play. The coaches only can do so much. … Will (Barton) had a good speech for us for about five minutes. It was just about how teams think we’re soft, and think if they get into us, they can disorient anything we do. And they did that tonight.”

Although the Clippers roared out with a 37-point first quarter, the Nuggets briefly kept it close with help from Grant. The backup guard built on his career-high 29 points against Detroit on Tuesday with 14 in the first half at Staples Center.