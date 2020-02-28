James Harden takes implicit shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2020, 2:11 PM EST
James Harden griped about Giannis Antetokounmpo winning Most Valuable Player last year. Antetokounmpo took Kemba Walker over Harden in the All-Star draft, saying he wanted someone who’d pass. After the All-Star game, Antetokounmpo said his team’s plan was to attack whomever Harden was defending.

Now, Harden is escalating the feud even further.

Asked about Antetokounmpo’s dig during the All-Star draft, Harden, via ESPN:

I average more assists than him, I think.

I don’t see what the joke is. But I didn’t even see it. I don’t pay attention to stuff like that. I just know that none of them can mess with me.

I wish I could just run, run and was 7 feet and run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all. I’ve got to actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. You know? I’ll take that any day.

It’s unclear whether “him” was Antetokounmpo or Walker. In either case, Harden is right. Harden (7.3) averages more assists per game than both Antetokounmpo (5.8) and Walker (5.0).

For what it’s worth, Antetokounmpo said he was considering drafting Trae Young or Walker when stating he didn’t want Harden. Young (9.2) averages more assists per game than Harden.

But assists per game is a poor measure of unselfishness, even beyond disparate playing time and pace.

Harden and Young average so many assists per game because they dominate the ball. They dribble and dribble and dribble until creating something. Sometimes, that something is a pass to a teammate who scores.

This isn’t to knock either player. Harden and Young are talented scorers and passers. The Rockets and Hawks largely benefit from putting the ball in those players’ hands.

But let’s not pretend Harden is some model of egalitarian teamwork just because he averages a lot of assists.

He ranks last among these four players in percentage of touches ending in a pass:

  • Kemba Walker: 68%
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: 63%
  • Trae Young: 61%
  • James Harden: 57%

Harden also ranks last among these four players in passes per minute of individual possession:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: 11.4
  • Kemba Walker: 8.1
  • Trae Young: 5.8
  • James Harden: 5.6

By including Young – whose style is quite similar to Harden’s – Antetokounmpo shows his true colors. Antetokounmpo is just trying to shoot back at Harden.

And that’s great. It’s a lot of fun.

Harden does it too with his comments about a 7-footer who runs and dunks with “no skill at all.” That’s clearly his description of Antetokounmpo, who is tall and does score a lot inside.

Being taller is an advantage in basketball. It often comes with disadvantages like being slower and less coordinated. But that’s not the case with Antetokounmpo and Harden.

So, Harden (6-foot-5) needs more skill than Antetokounmpo (6-foot-11).

But who cares?

Antetokounmpo is more effective than Harden. That was the case last year. It’s the case again this year. This is the NBA. There are no medals for trying harder.

And Antetokounmpo is plenty skilled. His “Greek Freak” nickname obscures his craft. In fact, Antetokounmpo is so talented, he previously played point guard for the Bucks.

Harden is way off base here – even more so than Antetokounmpo was when taking liberties about Harden’s passing and defense.

Finally whole and healthy, can Clippers build championship chemistry in time?

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2020, 1:04 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — Doc Rivers has been here before. Sort of.

He has entered a season the coach of a team that, thanks to some bold off-season front office moves, looked like a contender. The difference is the core of the 2008 Celtics — Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen — were all healthy and pushing each other in training camp.

“They came out of training camp running…” Rivers said of his Celtics. “We played Toronto in Rome in the first exhibition game, and Kevin [Garnett] was diving around on the floor, and I turned to [assistant coach Tom Thibodeau] and said, ‘We’re going to win it this year.’ And I said, ‘I’m sure of it.’

“But [these Clippers] didn’t have that chance this year. Kawhi [Leonard] didn’t play much in preseason or training camp, Paul [George] didn’t play at all. Then when Paul came back, Kawhi was out. But it was just one of those things.”

This Clippers’ season has been a study in long-term thinking. It has been about taking time with recovery from injuries (Paul George returning from off-season shoulder surgery, Kawhi Leonard‘s knee issues, Patrick Beverley‘s strained groin, and that is just the tip of the iceberg).  It has been about rest to prevent more injuries. The Clippers target has been the playoffs, not the regular season.

It has been a contrast with the other team in Staples Center, a Lakers’ team led by LeBron James that has placed a higher value on the regular season. The Lakers focused on building good habits and chemistry and banking on that to pay off in May and, maybe, June.

The Clippers — finally healthy and whole, with Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson in the rotation — now have weeks to develop the chemistry they will need in the playoffs. The cohesiveness needed to take advantage of their deep and talented roster.

A locker room that has had tension, dissension, and lacked cohesion at points this season now needs to come together and pull the rope in the same direction.

“You can feel our guys know they have to get it. They know that…” Rivers said. “There’s a positive urgency about that, but there’s not a panic about that, which I love. They know they need it, they know they’re going to work.

“They know they have time, but they know they don’t have a lot of time.”

“If we serious about this, we got to show it and work towards it now,” Paul George said. “I think coach made a great comment about turning it on now and not thinking we can [flip the switch] late. There’s got to be some steps that we take if we’re serious about our journey down here.”

The healthy Clippers have been impressive — they are 16-4 when Leonard, George, and Beverley are all in the starting lineup. There have been flashes, like beating the Lakers on Christmas Day, when the Clippers looked every bit the title contender.

Those Clippers also still have a lot of steps to take, the on-court chemistry remains a work in progress.

On that play from a week ago, sharpshooter Landry Shamet ran to the corner for a transition three, Leonard made a pass expecting him to cut to the basket for a layup. That’s just a lack of time playing together manifesting in a turnover.

“We got to get guys on the floor, we need minutes together,” Rivers said after his team easily handled Memphis on Monday night. “Even tonight, we played great, but then there were stretches I thought we got bogged down. You can see, we just don’t know the stuff yet.”

“We all know we got to get better, we got to get healthy, we got to be more consistent,” Leonard said. “You can’t panic, you have to stay even keel.”

The bright side for Rivers and the Clippers is the defense — it has been intimidating when healthy, holding their last two opponents below 100 points (granted, Memphis and Phoenix are both slightly below average offenses). There also was a change in plan of attack from Rivers: He put Leonard on star rookie Ja Morant from the opening tip Monday night. No easing the load on Leonard and letting someone else do the hard work early, Rivers wanted to set a tone. Leonard did exactly that. The Clippers raced out to a 35-9 lead in that game.

Rivers is still doing some experimenting. Against Phoenix he broke out some five-out, small-ball lineups with Morris at center, leaving starter Ivica Zubac and possible Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on the bench (Harrell usually closes games for the Clippers at the five).

Rivers also is putting another ball-handler on the court with Lou Williams in the form of Jackson. For the past couple of seasons, the Williams and Harrell pick-and-roll off the bench has been the Clippers’ best offense (and what they counted on in crunch time). Now, the lineups are different and Williams could even see a reduction in minutes. Rivers added he thought having a second ball-handler on the court would be good for Williams.

Maybe. It just takes time to figure all that out, and the Clippers are running out of it. Longer shootarounds to go over sets and longer film sessions (things that have happened with the Clippers of late) can only go so far.

“We have to learn our own stuff, because we’ve had so much disruption this year. We’ve had 28 different starting lineups,” Rivers said. “It just hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to go as far as the continuity part.”

The players, for all the bumps that come in a culture shift when superstars like Leonard and George are added to the mix, seem to get the time is now.

“It feels better having all of us on the floor,” Shamet said. “It felt good to have everybody full force, to see what that big picture looks like.”

The Clippers as an organization chose this path — it was always all about the playoffs. And, hopefully, a ring. The games in November and January took a back seat to the big picture. The Clippers focused on getting healthy and some rest, and now they will see if that bet pays off.

“We’ve been put in the place we’ve been put in, there’s nothing you can do about it. You can’t fight it. What were we going to do, play PG hurt?” Rivers asked. “The injuries and all the things just kind of added up on us, it’s not what we expected. But we didn’t expect Pat (Beverley) to miss games, and Lou (Williams) to miss games, and PG to miss the games he did.

“But I told the players, ‘so what? It happens.’ The key is being ready, win as many games as we can, and be ready when it really counts. That’s all we can do. That’s the hand we’ve been dealt, and we have to play that hand.

“We can play that hand and still win it.”

J.J. Redick: Teammates once taped me to chair, left me in cold shower for hour

J.J. Redick and former Magic teammate Hedo Turkoglu
Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2020, 12:04 PM EST
J.J. Redick entered the NBA with a reputation for brashness from Duke.

He joined a Magic team with Dwight Howard, Grant Hill, Jameer Nelson and Hedo Turkoglu as the top players.

Redick on The JJ Redick Podcast

Turkoglu beat me up a couple times. I’m not going to lie.

One day after practice, they asked me to apologize to the team. I was late to a practice. So, they said you’ve got to sit in front of the team, and you’ve got to explain yourself and apologize. And I said, “OK.” And I was fully dressed. And I sat in the chair. And as soon as I sat in the chair, like three guys grabbed me, and they used duct tape, and they duct-taped me to the chair. And then they stuck me in the shower. And the water was running. It was super cold. They left it cold. And they sat me in front of the cold water in the shower for like an hour. Everybody left practice. And then like the equipment manager found me like an hour later.

That sounds pretty serious.

I’m glad Redick, who’s now with the Pelicans, wound up OK and even appreciates veterans putting him in his place. Harsh lessons can be beneficial.

But as described, this is far beyond what should be tolerated for rookie hazing. This could have wound up way worse and might have for many players. Maybe even most players. It’s not something just to laugh off.

This now makes a pattern of Redick turning potentially serious situations into podcast fodder.

DeMarcus Cousins on returning for Warriors in 2019 NBA Finals: ‘I had no business on the floor’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2020, 11:04 AM EST
We spent considerable time discussing whether the Warriors mishandled Kevin Durant‘s injury.

What about DeMarcus Cousins‘?

Cousins tore his quad in the second game of the 2019 playoffs. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Cousins would likely miss the rest of the postseason. Cousins – who’d spent most of the previous year rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered with the Pelicans – later revealed he was ready to quit.

But Cousins played and even started in the NBA Finals

Cousins on All The Smoke:

I was terrible in the Finals. One leg, was a one-legged bandit on the floor. But you know what I’m saying? I wanted to be a part of it. Not only that, this is – in the Finals, you play hurt. If you can go, you can go.

That’s where you lay your body on the line. So, I went out there and gave it what I had. I mean, the results were unfortunate.

I helped. I helped in spots.

I wasn’t supposed to be on the floor.

I rehabbed a torn quad in six weeks.

And came back and played.

I had no business on the floor. None whatsoever.

I just kept telling myself, “This is what I’ve played for my entire career, to be on this stage, to have this opportunity. Whatever I’ve got to do to be able to be a part of that, I’m going to do it.”

I don’t even know how I did it, honestly, through the rehab. I went in there – s—, the first week, I laid in an oxygen tank, the first week, for like four hours a day, just laid there, ears, brain feels like it’s about to explode, bro. But it was supposed to promote healing and all this. So, I did that the whole first week. After that, rehabbed every single day. Maybe twice a day.

So, just to be a part of that moment. And I got the chance. Do I regret it? Hell no. That’s what I hoop for. Win or loss, I was a part of that. I’m OK with the results. Guess what? I got a little taste of it. I want it again. So, it’s all good.

I appreciate Cousins acknowledging that he pushed himself harder because of the stakes. It’s always dangerous playing hurt. But the cost-benefit analysis changes in the NBA Finals. This is the time players preserve their health for – especially Cousins, who spent years toiling with the Kings. It’s the time to more aggressively risk aggravating an injury.

That said, there are still limits. Teams should be somewhat responsible for protecting players from themselves. After everything with Durant and Andre Iguodala saying he broke his leg but the Warriors called it just a bruise, this raises more questions about Golden State’s handling of injuries.

Cousins felt the consequences hard.

Durant still got a potentially max four-year contract. Cousins settled for just $3.5 million for one year. Then, he tore his ACL over the summer. I definitely can’t say that’s related to rushing back from the quad injury, but it’s at least reasonable to wonder whether these leg injuries are building on each other. The Lakers waived Cousins, and though they might re-sign him, that’d probably be for the minimum.

Cousins said he has no regrets, and we should salute his competitiveness. We can also feel sympathy for his predicament and question the Warriors for playing him. We don’t have to choose a single takeaway from a complex situation.

Draymond Green gets ejected, LeBron James tries to hide smirk (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2020, 10:05 AM EST
Steve Kerr vented after the Warriors’ loss to the Lakers last night.

Draymond Green did it during the game.

Green got a technical foul midway through the second quarter. Eleven seconds later, he got another tech and automatic ejection.

LeBron Jamessidelined due to a groin injury – sure enjoyed the spectacle from the Lakers’ bench.

Green might have also enjoyed the aftermath, getting an early exit from Golden State’s 30-point loss.