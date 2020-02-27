Joel Embiid out for 76ers-Knicks, evaluations ongoing

Joel Embiid left the 76ers’ loss to the Cavaliers last night with a shoulder injury.
How much time will he miss?
Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
Joel Embiid is OUT tonight (left shoulder sprain).
I’m told he is undergoing further evaluation today.
Norvel Pelle (who missed last 2 games with respiratory illness) is available. #Sixers
With Ben Simmons already sidelined, Philadelphia faces a talent deficit against many teams. Maybe not the Knicks. But many teams.
Of course, after getting routed by Cleveland yesterday, the 76ers can’t take any victory for granted.
More than anything, Philadelphia needs time for its somewhat-ill-fitting players to gain chemistry together ahead of the playoffs. That can’t happen with Embiid and Simmons sidelined. It’s getting late, but it’s not too late – depending on Embiid’s and Simmons’ eventual diagnoses.
Even if Al Horford plays better at center without Embiid and Tobias Harris plays better at power forward, the 76ers will face disruption when Embiid and Simmons return to full strength. Or, worse, Embiid and Simmons won’t return to full strength this season.