Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James
Chris Paul says he once nearly teamed up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

By Dan FeldmanFeb 27, 2020, 2:22 PM EST
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony teaming up? That banana-boat fantasy has drawn intrigue for years.

LeBron and Wade played together on the Heat and Cavaliers. Paul and Anthony played together on the Rockets.

But apparently three of them once nearly united.

Paul, via Bleacher Report:

Another story: Me, Bron and D almost had a chance one time. But we didn’t know who was going to wear No. 3.

Sometime in the past 15 years.

Despite Paul playing coy, we can make guesses about when and where:

Did Miami ever consider trading Chris Bosh for Paul? New Orleans traded Paul to the Clippers in 2011, the offseason after the first Heatles team lost in the NBA Finals. That was a window in which Miami could have considered a shakeup. Perhaps, New Orleans would have prioritized younger players than Bosh, but his value could have made a multi-team trade work.

In 2017, Wade signed a minimum contract to join LeBron in Cleveland. Earlier that summer, Paul opted in to facilitate a trade to the Rockets. But Wade-to-Cavs rumors were already percolating. Perhaps, Paul could have worked a trade to the Cavaliers, who were already looking into trading Kyrie Irving. The Clippers were interested in Irving.

The Rockets offered a possibility in 2018. Paul was already on the roster. LeBron and Wade were free agents. But Wade had already said he wouldn’t leave Miami again, and LeBron never seemed too interested in Houston. The Rockets also began that season with Anthony, so if this were the situation, Paul would have likely mentioned the fourth friend.

At various times in their careers, LeBron, Wade and Paul had the star power to dictate terms to many teams. Many executives would have jettisoned their whole roster just for a chance at those three. Maybe a big-market team like the Lakers or Knicks were a possibility. The Clippers could have traded Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan to clear room for LeBron and Wade while Paul was in L.A.

Really, it could have happened anywhere.

Maybe we’ll eventually get the full story.

Report: Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. diagnosed with torn meniscus

Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
By Dan FeldmanFeb 27, 2020, 3:22 PM EST
Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is transitioning from raw young player to solid starter.

His progress will be stalled.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

This could end Oubre’s season.

At 4.5 games and five teams out of postseason position, the Suns (24-35) have hung in the playoff race. But this could sink their already-slim chances.

Oubre will earn $14,375,000 in the final year of his contract next season. There will be plenty of attention on his health and athleticism entering 2021 free agency.

Joel Embiid out for 76ers-Knicks, evaluations ongoing

Joel Embiid
By Dan FeldmanFeb 27, 2020, 1:11 PM EST
Joel Embiid left the 76ers’ loss to the Cavaliers last night with a shoulder injury.

How much time will he miss?

Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

With Ben Simmons already sidelined, Philadelphia faces a talent deficit against many teams. Maybe not the Knicks. But many teams.

Of course, after getting routed by Cleveland yesterday, the 76ers can’t take any victory for granted.

More than anything, Philadelphia needs time for its somewhat-ill-fitting players to gain chemistry together ahead of the playoffs. That can’t happen with Embiid and Simmons sidelined. It’s getting late, but it’s not too late – depending on Embiid’s and Simmons’ eventual diagnoses.

Even if Al Horford plays better at center without Embiid and Tobias Harris plays better at power forward, the 76ers will face disruption when Embiid and Simmons return to full strength. Or, worse, Embiid and Simmons won’t return to full strength this season.

Estimates on NBA players using marijuana: 50%-85%

Marijuana enthusiast and former NBA player Stephen Jackson
By Dan FeldmanFeb 27, 2020, 12:01 PM EST
Even as marijuana becomes increasingly legalized around the country, the NBA still bans the drug.

Why hasn’t the players’ union fought harder to eliminate draconian penalties for weed?

Maybe because so many of its members just use marijuana, anyway.

Tom Haberstroh and Monte Poole of NBC Sports:

Six different NBA players, who did not want to be identified, estimated that the percentage of active players using marijuana in some form – buds, edibles, concentrates, CBD oils, lotions, patches – was at least 50 percent and as high as 85 percent.

We don’t know how often players get caught violating the NBA’s marijuana program. The first (no penalty) and second ($25,000 fine) violations aren’t announced. The third violation (five-game suspension) is announced but not as specific to marijuana. I found just five suspensions in the last three years that match a marijuana violation.

Any discussion of the NBA’s marijuana policy ought to include a question: Why ban the drug?

Some want to present a clean image to fans. Some want to set a trap for players who are irresponsible enough to get caught.

But it’s hard to make the case this is about actually keeping players off marijuana. If so, the policy is drastically failing.

That survey was part of Haberstroh’s and Poole’s deep dive into marijuana in the NBA. I recommend reading it in full. The story of the one time Stephen Jackson – who said he smoked marijuana his whole NBA career – tried pain pills is particularly memorable.

Celtics assistant coach hit with 15-year show-cause penalty by NCAA

Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen
Associated PressFeb 27, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Celtics reportedly suspended assistant coach Jerome Allen about two weeks after he pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe while at Penn.

Now, Allen will have a tougher time if he ever wants to return to college basketball.

Allen was hit a 15-year show-cause penalty after he accepted $300,000 in bribes to get a wealthy Florida businessman’s son into the University of Pennsylvania.

The Quakers, out of the Ivy League, also were slapped by the NCAA with two years of probation, fined $5,000 and given recruiting punishments. Allen’s show-cause penalty is meant to limit a coach’s ability to work in college sports after breaking NCAA rules.

“While Penn Athletics and its men’s basketball program accept the penalties handed down by the NCAA, it is unfortunate that this process did not fully differentiate wrongdoing for personal gain versus wrongdoing for competitive gain in penalizing the institution in addition to the involved individual,” Penn said in a statement. “he University of Pennsylvania was harmed by the actions of its former head coach and the men’s basketball program received no competitive advantage. We are hopeful that this case will lead to changes in how the NCAA processes similar situations moving forward.”

Allen played for the Quakers between 1992–95 and coached the team from 2009–15. He went 66-104 with the Quakers. He was hired by the Boston Celtics in 2015 and remains on the coaching staff.

Allen was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a fine last July in the college bribery case. Allen received a lenient sentence after testifying for prosecutors against Philip Esformes in a $1 billion Medicare fraud trial. Esformes was convicted in April of 20 counts including money laundering and obstruction of justice and awaits sentencing.

Allen testified that he accepted Esformes’ money to help the businessman’s son, Morris, gain acceptance as a “recruited” basketball player at Penn.