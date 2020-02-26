The Jazz have three locked starters: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic.
That leaves two starting spots for: Mike Conley, Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale.
Conley and Ingles are higher-paid and more experienced than O’Neale. So, a natural pecking order favors Conley and Ingles. But Conley and Ingles just haven’t meshed together. O’Neale’s defense and limited offensive game better complement the other Utah starters.
Here are the Jazz’s offensive/defensive/net ratings with Gobert, Mitchell and Bogdanovic on the court with:
- Ingles and O’Neale: 118.3/102.0/+16.4 (537 minutes)
- Conley and O’Neale: 114.3/100.2/+14.1 (281 minutes)
- Conley and Ingles: 103.0/109.0/-6.0 (216 minutes)
So, what will Utah do?
Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic:
After telling players that they were making a starting lineup change, removing Mike Conley Jr. from the starting five, the Utah Jazz have now decided to instead remove Joe Ingles from the starting lineup beginning with Wednesday night’s game against Boston, league sources tell The Athletic.
The team was informed during shootaround on Wednesday that Conley would be removed from the starting lineup and Royce O’Neal would be put in his place, according to league sources. Later, the team was informed that it would be Joe Ingles who would be removed from the starting lineup instead, sources say.
There’s A LOT of potential for this situation to be ugly. How do the Jazz tell everyone Conley would go to the bench then not follow through?
Maybe Ingles volunteered for a reserve role out of kindness for Conley, a respected veteran. Conley has underwhelmed in Utah, and it’s hard to see the Jazz meeting their goals if he doesn’t get on track.
But Ingles also struggled coming off the bench earlier in the season. He took off only after becoming a starter – mainly with Conley out injured.
There was no easy answer for Utah here. But if politics clouded the choice, there’s even more room for destructive disruption.
During the Bulls’ loss to the Thunder yesterday, Zach LaVine appeared to say, “I have f—ing 40 points!”
Many assumed LaVine was snapping at Chicago coach Jim Boylen. But LaVine clarified his target was Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder.
Eric Woodyard of ESPN:
I take LaVine at his word.
Want to make a case LaVine dislikes Boylen? You’ll just have to point to all the other evidence.
The NBA can’t drop the Warriors from nationally televised games quickly enough.
Now, not even the Lakers will hold up their end of the bargain for tomorrow’s matchup.
Lakers:
LeBron James has presented himself as a foil to Kawhi Leonard, as someone who won’t rest when healthy enough to play.
But groin injuries can linger if not given time to fully heal. A groin injury sidelined LeBron much of last season. The Lakers should ensure he takes the necessary time to recover now.
Los Angeles’ upcoming schedule:
- at Warriors on Thursday
- at Grizzlies on Saturday
- vs. Pelicans on Sunday
- vs. 76ers on Tuesday
I wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron misses multiple games – nor would I be surprised if he rushes back.
Knicks rookie RJ Barrett is putting up nice counting stats — 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds a game — but it’s not been pretty. He’s shooting 39.1 percent overall, 31.1 percent from three, and like those numbers, his true shooting percentage of 46.6 is well below the season average.
Is that because the left-handed Barrett is actually right-handed?
He said he is, speaking to the media on Wednesday. Via Laura Albanese of Newsday:
This is not the first time Barrett has said this. Before last year’s draft — where he was taken No. 3 by the Knicks — he told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith he was a righty.
Barrett would not be the first player to switch hands, Tristan Thompson did it a few years back, and a year later his shooting percentage did improve (switching hands has been suggested for Ben Simmons and others).
Barrett has been inefficient this season, but that’s to be expected with a rookie, especially one asked to take on too much playmaking responsibility (on a team that was overloaded with forwards, his natural position, so he was asked to be more of a guard). Throw in a coaching change (and a management change) and let’s just say Barrett didn’t enter an NBA environment fertile for growth. Barrett’s shot selection needs work, he’s not blameless, but the Knicks have not been a strong player development franchise. Barrett suffers for that.
Barrett got to be an elite recruit and the No. 3 pick shooting left handed, and he should do what he is more comfortable with. What will matter more is summer work, getting in reps with a good shooting coach, and just adjusting to the NBA game.
Now that this is out there, however, it’s going to come up every time he misses a jumper.
Malik Monk has been playing the best basketball of the season of late, averaging 18 points a game over his last five games and shooting 34.5 percent from three in that stretch. He even got a start after coming off the bench all season.
Now he is out, having been suspended by the NBA for violation of the league’s anti-drug policy, something the league announced Wednesday.
In an unusual step, Monk’s suspension “will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.” Meaning the suspension is open-ended.
There are no other details. However, this is not what the CBA prescribes for positive marijuana or PED tests. Monk does not have any previous run-ins with the league’s drug policy.
“The Charlotte Hornets are disappointed in Malik’s decision making that resulted in his suspension,” the Hornets said in a statement. “As an organization, we do not condone his behavior. However, we are committed to supporting Malik during this time.”
How much money this costs Monk will depend upon how long he is out. He is in the third season of his rookie contract and is making $4 million this season, and is set to make $5.3 million next season.
Monk is eligible for an extension to his rookie contract after this season.