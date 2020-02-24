Pacers: Jeremy Lamb suffers torn ACL, torn meniscus, fracture

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant making two free throws after tearing his Achilles was one of the greatest moments of his legendary career.

On a day Bryant was honored, we learned Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb made a similarly gutsy pair of free throws during Indiana’s loss to the Raptors yesterday.

Pacers release:

During the second quarter of the Pacers game at Toronto on Sunday, Indiana Pacers forward Jeremy Lamb sustained a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus and a lateral femoral condylar fracture. He will undergo surgery on a date to be determined. He will be out the remainder of the season. Any further updates will be provided after surgery.

just want to give Jeremy Lamb some serious props here … walked to the line right after the injury and netted both free throws. https://t.co/6JLl5bwL5p pic.twitter.com/kTeN4lqj1f — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 24, 2020

I wouldn’t be surprised if Lamb misses all of next season. This is just a devastating set of calamities.

At least Lamb has a guaranteed $10.5 million salary each of the next two seasons.

Indiana (sixth place, 33-24) will have an even tougher time winning a playoff series now. The Pacers could challenge in the first round, but they’ll almost certainly be significant underdogs.

They have depth at shooting guard, for what that’s worth. Victor Oladipo just returned. Justin Holiday is a solid reserve. Finding his lane at point guard, Malcolm Brogdon can move off the ball when T.J. McConnell or Aaron Holiday plays point guard.