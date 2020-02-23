Watch Bradley Beal scores career-high 53 points, Wizards still can’t beat Bulls

Associated PressFeb 23, 2020, 11:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and Chicago overcame Bradley Beal‘s career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak with a 126-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Beal surpassed his previous best of 51 points at Portland on Dec. 5, 2017.

Zach LaVine had 32 points for the Bulls and broke the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season.

Chicago led by 25 early in the third quarter after scoring 15 straight, and hung on after the Wizards pulled within seven in the fourth.

White matched the career high he set the previous night against Phoenix. He also became one of three rookies since 1992 with 33 or more in consecutive games, joining Allen Iverson and Trae Young.

LaVine made six 3-pointers to extend his career-high total to 177 and break Ben Gordon’s mark of 173 in 2008-09.

Thaddeus Young scored 25 while going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, and the Bulls hit 18 of 37 on the way to their first win since they beat San Antonio on Jan. 27.

Davis Bertans scored 22 for Washington.

White wasted no time taking over, pouring in 26 points as the Bulls grabbed a 73-58 halftime lead.

He started a 15-0 run when he nailed his fifth 3-pointer with 34 seconds left before Tomas Satoransky drove for a layup to send Chicago to the locker room with a 15-point lead.

LaVine, who scored 41 in a loss at Washington on Feb. 11, started the third quarter by nailing two 3-pointers and a free throw after Beal picked up a technical. Young finished the run with a 3 to make it 83-58.

The Wizards cut it to 107-100 in the fourth quarter. It was an eight-point game when LaVine threw down back-to-back dunks to make it 119-107 with 4:13 left.

 

Watch Zion Willimson score 28 points, lead Pelicans to win against Warriors

Associated PressFeb 24, 2020, 12:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zion Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away late to beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Sunday.

Nicolo Melli matched his career high with 20 points and six 3-pointers, and Brandon Ingram had 17 points and five assists.

Damion Lee scored 22 points to lead five Golden State players in double figures. Jordan Poole added 19.

The Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games after dominating the final 12 minutes. New Orleans had six 3s and two dunks in the fourth quarter while outscoring Golden State 38-24.

Holiday led the late surge and got plenty of help. Melli made three 3s and Williamson added a thunderous alley-oop dunk.

It’s Williamson’s eighth consecutive game with 20 or more points, the longest stretch by a rookie in the NBA this season. He was 13 of 20 and made his first 3-pointer since his NBA debut on Jan. 22.

Williamson got off to a strong start with a pair of alley-oop dunks and a 3-pointer in the first quarter. The No. 1 overall pick scored nine of the Pelicans’ first 13 points and also got a big block from behind on Warriors center Eric Paschall under the basket.

Lee was just as strong for Golden State, making seven of his first nine shots to help the Warriors to a 10-point halftime lead.

 

Los Angeles Lakers officially sign Markieff Morris and waive DeMarcus Cousins

(Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
By keithsmithFeb 23, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Los Angeles Lakers made official what had been reported a couple of days ago and signed forward Markieff Morris. In a corresponding move to open a roster spot, the Lakers waived center DeMarcus Cousins.

Morris was with the Detroit Pistons earlier this season and reached a buyout agreement last week. For the season, Morris has averaged 11 points per game on 45% shooting from the field. He’s extended his range and is hitting 39.7% on a career-high 4.3 attempts per game from behind the arc this season.

The Lakers signed Morris using the $1.75 million Disabled Player Exception they received after Cousins tore his ACL before the season. Los Angeles giving Morris the full DPE gave him almost three times the amount he would have earned via signing a prorated veteran minimum contract for the rest of the season.

Cousins was signed to a $3.5 million deal this summer with the hopes of him holding down the center position, as the Lakers rebuilt their roster following trading for Anthony Davis. Instead Cousins tore his ACL during workouts in mid-August and has missed the year.

Morris will give LA additional depth up front behind Davis, centers JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard and sixth-man Kyle Kuzma. Morris’ presence will also allow Frank Vogel to spot Davis some rest days over the last two months of the regular season.

LeBron, Lakers top Tatum’s big afternoon for Celtics

Associated PressFeb 23, 2020, 7:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELESLeBron James scored 29 points and put the Lakers ahead on a fallaway jumper with 30 seconds to play, and Los Angeles split its season series with the Boston Celtics with a 114-112 victory Sunday.

James missed a tying free throw moments before he coolly nailed the shot the put the Lakers ahead to stay in a frenetic fourth quarter to cap the latest chapter of this famed NBA rivalry.

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds in the fifth straight win overall for the Lakers, who took a 32-point blowout loss in Boston last month.

Davis hit two free throws with 12.3 seconds left and added one more with 6.7 seconds to play, before Jayson Tatum was called for charging in the final second as he attempted to create one last basket.

Tatum matched his career high with 41 points for the Celtics, who had won 12 of 14 starting with that dominant win over the Lakers in January.

Boston turned the ball over with 15.5 seconds left after James’ big shot, and Celtics coach Brad Stevens got a technical foul for arguing about it. Davis missed that free throw, however.

Grant Williams hit two free throws for Boston immediately afterward, and Davis hit one of two to give a final chance to the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points for Boston, but Kemba Walker missed his second straight game with left knee soreness.

The rematch was far more competitive than the teams’ first meeting this season, with both taking small leads in the fourth quarter before the exciting finish.

Davis’ third 3-pointer put the Lakers up 108-105 with 2:08 to play, but Gordon Hayward hit a jumper before Brown’s 3-pointer put the Celtics back ahead 110-108 with 1:17 to go.

With the Lakers’ immediate return to excellence since beating out Boston to acquire Davis last summer, these longtime rivals are both playoff-bound championship contenders yet again.

Los Angeles is comfortably atop the Western Conference standings, while the Celtics sit third in the East. Both teams have a decent shot of meeting in the NBA Finals for the 13th time if they continue to grow from big games like this thriller.

Tatum underlined his growing superstardom by matching the career high he set against New Orleans last month. He scored 16 points in a five-minute barrage alone during the third quarter, finishing the period with 18.

The Lakers hung in with 16 points in the third from Davis after his quiet first half.

Walker scored 20 points against the Lakers last month to beat James for the first time in the stars’ 29 career meetings. The Lakers took their worst loss of the season in that initial meeting while getting just 23 minutes from Davis, who had just returned from a two-week injury absence.

The rematch featured much more defense than the teams’ first meeting, with Rajon Rondo and Brown both making big steals for their respective clubs. Only Tatum made a major offensive impact in the first half with 19 points.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Walker’s injury is “not a long-term thing,” Stevens said. Walker did work in the weight room before the game. … The bench scored just five points in the first three quarters, including only one field goal, and finished with 11 points.

Lakers: James went down in pain early in the fourth quarter when Daniel Theis ran into him under the basket. James stayed in the game after a timeout. … Rondo spent much of the pregame warmup chatting with Kevin Garnett, his longtime Celtics teammate. Garnett then watched the game from the baseline near the LA bench with Lakers part-owner Patrick Soon-Shiong. … The matchup is always a hot ticket for celebrities. Fans near courtside included Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Lakers: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Jaren Jackson Jr. out for at least two weeks for Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Gordon Hayward
(Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
By keithsmithFeb 23, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a sprained left knee late during the second quarter of Friday’s game vs the Los Angeles Lakers:

Memphis says Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

In his second year, Jackson has been a big part of the Grizzlies surprising success. Memphis is currently in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a record of 28-28. Jackson has proven to be an ideal running mate for rookie point guard Ja Morant, as the Grizzlies have rebuilt quicker than anyone expected.

With Jackson out, Memphis will need to replace 16.9 points and 1.6 blocks per game. Jackson also regularly functions as the Grizzlies backup center, sliding over to play the pivot when starter Jonas Valanciunas is out.

With Jackson out for at least two weeks, and potentially longer, Memphis will lean on Kyle Anderson and rookie Brandon Clarke at the four. The trickle-down impact may be more minutes for backup center Gorgui Dieng, who was acquired at the trade deadline, up front behind Valanciunas. In addition, Josh Jackson, who spent the first few months of the season in the G-League, has had a bit of resurgence in recent weeks. With Anderson likely to play more at power forward, Jackson may see even more minutes on the wing.