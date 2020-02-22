No tanking for Wolves, Karl-Anthony Towns wants to return to court this season

“When he’s healthy enough, we’ll be able to make those decisions, but make no mistake, we’re a group that is competing,” coach Ryan Saunders said before a 127-117 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night. “You get better and you grow by doing the right things. That’s by, (no matter what) your record is, you’re not looking at the record.”
The translation: The Wolves don’t plan to let their place in the standings dictate their decision with Towns. League sources told The Athletic that Towns desperately wants to return to the court this season to play with Russell, Malik Beasley and the rest of a completely revamped Wolves roster.
There are a few reasons this is the right move for Minnesota.
• It has been a frustrating season for Towns, he is the franchise player, he wants to play, it’s best to keep him happy (and not dreaming of greener pastures elsewhere).
• Towns and Russell could use the time on the court to become more accustomed to each other’s games.
• The coaching staff and front office could use the time to evaluate the fit of players they have around Towns and Russell.
There are times that tanking makes sense, although the viability of that as a strategy has decreased some with the flattened out lottery odds. However, considering this draft and the value of having Towns and Russell on the court together, it doesn’t make sense for Minnesota.
Tonight Miami retires Dwyane Wade’s number, time to watch some career highlights
Kemba Walker is not a guy who misses games. In the last four seasons he has never missed more than three games.
After playing nearly 30 minutes in the All-Star Game last weekend, Walker had his knee drained of fluid this week, is on a course of anti-inflammatories, sat Friday night’s Boston win over the Timberwolves, and could be out a week or two as they try to get him healthy and rested headed into the playoffs.
Brad Stevens last night: “The only person we held back on (in practice) was Kemba, just because of all the time that he’s been on the court, so we’re just going to continue to be careful with that.” https://t.co/RjXc3Tl4RT
The idea of getting a little rest heading into the playoffs if foreign to Walker. That didn’t happen in Charlotte, mostly because the Hornets couldn’t afford to sit him and still win. Boston is a much deeper roster.
Walker is trying to get used to the idea.
Kemba Walker is talking with staff about possibility of resting his knee in preparation for playoffs: "They’re putting it in my mind. I haven’t really had to do that much over the years and think like that over the years. So it is (a possibility)."
Walker is averaging 21.8 points and five assists a game for Boston this season, and the Celtics are 8.4 points per 100 possessions better on offense when he is on the court, they shoot much better as a team, and the offense has a smoother flow.
If Boston is going to be the team in the East that is a threat to Milwaukee in the postseason, they will need every bit of Walkers’ skills. The smart move then is to get him healthy and do some load management down the stretch to make sure he is right.
Walker is just going to have to get used to it.
Referee bumps into waitress, tray of drinks spilled on court during Blazers game
Let me say, as a guy who waited tables/bartended through college and a little while after — that job is hard. Katy is earning her money, and I felt terrible for her. I was not alone, as NBC Sports Northwest noted.
LISTEN major shout out to the court side server at the blazers game who just had the official knock her ENTIRE tray over – the server in me wanted to jump through my screen and help!! i love you so much whoever you are
It was a rough night all the way around in the Moda Center. Portland, without Damian Lillarddue to a groin injury, fell to the Pelicans 128-115 in a contest between two teams trying to catch Memphis for the final seed in the West (and the Grizzlies lost to the Lakers Friday).
Watch LeBron James score 32; Anthony Davis’ big second half lift Lakers past Grizzlies
LOS ANGELES (AP) —LeBron James scored 32 points, Anthony Davis recovered from an early injury scare to get 28 points and 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break with a 117-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Avery Bradley added 14 points for the Western Conference-leading Lakers, who finished strong after blowing most of their 25-point lead accumulated in a superb first half. Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds in the fourth quarter as Los Angeles improved to 42-12 with its fourth straight win since Feb. 6.
Josh Jackson scored a season-high 20 points for the Grizzlies, who have lost back-to-back games in California after heading into the All-Star break with eight wins in 10. Ja Morant added 17 points as Memphis dropped to 0-2 on its four-game West Coast trip, which matches its longest road stretch of the season.
Davis departed less than two minutes after the opening tip when he bruised his right calf on an opponent’s knee. The All-Star went to the locker room and missed the rest of the first quarter, but returned early in the second before scoring 24 points in the second half.
Although James, Davis and Dwight Howard were busy in Chicago over the break, the Lakers returned with impressive defensive focus across the roster. Los Angeles held Memphis to 15-for-38 shooting and forced 11 turnovers in the first half to jump to a 19-point lead.
The Grizzlies trimmed the lead to four points early in the fourth quarter with a prolonged surge. The Lakers hung on with a series of big plays, including a jaw-dropping rebound dunk by Alex Caruso off a missed free throw by Davis with 6:16 to play.
James clinched it with a driving layup followed by a gorgeous fadeaway jumper with 1:12 left. Davis then hit his second 3-pointer in the final minute.
The Lakers improved to 3-0 against the Grizzlies this season. They meet again in Memphis on Feb. 29.