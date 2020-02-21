Kevin Garnett in Celtics-Timberwolves
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Garnett: Celtics have culture of basketball, opposite of Timberwolves

By Dan FeldmanFeb 21, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
The Celtics are retiring Kevin Garnett’s number – a reasonable, though questionable, decision in historic Boston.

There’s a better case for the Timberwolves to retire Garnett’s number. And they want to. He just hasn’t been amenable.

It doesn’t sound as if his stance has softened.

Garnett, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

“Listen, I have some great years in Minny, but when comes to management, it’s not even close,” Garnett said. “Minny, they run their team one way. Boston has a culture of basketball. They run it a whole other way and I respect that.

Garnett’s feud with the Timberwolves – specifically owner Glen Taylor – stems from Flip Saunders’ untimely death. Since, Garnett has repeatedly taken shots at Minnesota.

Time heals most wounds, and I expect Garnett and the Timberwolves will eventually reconcile. Minnesota will surely retire his number someday.

But that day doesn’t appear near.

The case for Luka Doncic as Most Improved Player

Mavericks star Luka Doncic
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 21, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Luka Doncic checked his phone at halftime Sunday. Someone sent him a picture of 17-year-old Doncic and Russell Westbrook in an exhibition game between Real Madrid and the Thunder in 2016. Now, Doncic was playing with Westbrook in the NBA All-Star game.

“It was kind of amazing,” Doncic said.

Doncic has been playing professionally since he was 16. He came to the NBA as EuroLeague MVP. Now, he’s an NBA MVP candidate. It feels like he has been on this level a long time.

But Doncic’s Most Valuable Player campaign has obscured a bid for an award that fits him even better: Most Improved Player.

Voters are reluctant to pick second-year players, especially highly drafted ones like Doncic, who was the No. 3 pick in 2018. There’s a notion those players are “supposed to” improve.

But we don’t do this for any other award. Imagine not voting a No. 1 pick for Rookie of the Year because he’s supposed to be good. Nobody will refuse to vote Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP this season because, as reigning MVP, he’s supposed to be good. It’s a silly argument.

Besides, this far more than typical second-year improvement.

Doncic has increased his box plus-minus from +4.1 last season to +11.4 this season. That’s the biggest jump ever for a Rookie of the Year into his second season. Only LeBron James is even in the ballpark.

Here are the biggest increases in box plus-minus by Rookie of the Year winners into their second season. Players are listed by their rookie year:

Mavericks star Luka Doncic

LeBron finished sixth in 2005 Most Improved Player voting. Bobby Simmons, who increased his box plus-minus by just 2.5 (-0.8 to +1.7) won the award.

Again, it’s hard for second-year players.

But again, this is not just some predestined natural improvement. This is one of the biggest leaps of all-time.

Here are the largest-ever increases in box plus-minus from a previous career high (minimum: 500 minutes each season)

Mavericks star Luka Doncic

Again, LeBron is Doncic’s only peer on that leaderboard. They’re the only two to start with a positive box plus-minus.

But Doncic’s rookie-year plus-minus was even higher than LeBron’s.

It’s harder to go from good to great, and that’s what Doncic has done – unlike anyone else ever.

Doncic has taken total control of the Mavericks’ offense. He creates for himself, for others. And he even improved his efficiency while shouldering the extra burden.

Among players who had a prior high of at least +3.0, Doncic has increased his box plus-minus FAR more than anyone else (minimum: 500 minutes each season):

Box plus-minus probably tends to overrate players who contribute across the box score, like Doncic. That stat is just one of many considerations.

I’m not totally convinced Doncic should win Most Improved Player, though he was my midseason choice. Hornets point guard Devonte' Graham has gone from out of the rotation to quality starter. Brandon Ingram blossomed just in time to get paid. Trae Young, another highly drafted sophomore, is having a breakout year. There are plenty of other candidates, too.

But Doncic – regardless of his experience and draft position – absolutely belongs prominently in the discussion.

Damian Lillard: Trail Blazers last team anyone wants to face in playoffs

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 21, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
The Western Conference could have its first playoff team with a losing record since expanding to 15 teams. The Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Grizzlies and Spurs are in the race for the No. 8 seed.

What if Portland reaches the postseason?

Trail Blazers:

Damian Lillard:

I’m pretty sure we’re the last team that anybody want to see.

This is probably true – relatively. Lillard is great and clutch. C.J. McCollum stepped up last postseason. Carmelo Anthony is widely respected by his peers. Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins could return from injury by the playoffs and make Portland more dangerous than its record.

But the Trail Blazers would still be a No. 8 seed, likely with a losing record.

I’d rather see Portland as a playoff opponent than the Lakers, Clippers, Rockets, Jazz and Nuggets. Depending how everyone finishes, probably the Mavericks and Thunder, too.

There’s variance given the star power, players returning from injury and – going the other direction – underwhelming play throughout the season. But in the middle of outcomes, Portland looks like a fairly typical No. 8 seed. That’s not so imposing.

And that’s if the Trail Blazers even reach the postseason. With Lillard injured, it’ll be difficult to pass Memphis and fend off New Orleans and San Antonio.

Report: Trail Blazers offered to trade expiring contracts to Cavaliers for Kevin Love

Kevin Love in Cavaliers-Trail Blazers
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 21, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Kevin Love‘s trade value has proven divisive inside and outside Cleveland.

The Cavaliers reportedly wanted a first-round pick for the talented forward. Other teams reportedly wanted a first-round pick for taking on the 31-year-old who’s owed $91,459,342 over the following three seasons.

The Trail Blazers – long-rumored as a Love suitor – apparently tried to find common ground with Hassan Whiteside‘s and Kent Bazemore‘s expiring contracts.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:

Portland offered Bazemore and Whiteside, which essentially would’ve matched Kevin’s salary. But both of those are expiring contracts and the Cavs would’ve received no real assets in return.

Whiteside ($27,093,018 salary) and Bazemore ($19,269,662 salary) would not have worked for Love ($28,942,830). However, trading Whiteside straight up for Love would have.

So, why include Bazemore? So, the Trail Blazers would have gotten additional player(s) from the Cavs.

Without knowing which player(s), it’s impossible to fully evaluate this offer.

Maybe Portland was willing to take on a questionably valuable player like Larry Nance Jr. or Dante Exum. It’s possible Cleveland would prefer to unload either. But the Cavs seem content with those two.

More likely, the Trail Blazers wanted more value. Tristan Thompson, on an expiring contract himself, would have fit into a Love-for-Whiteside-and-Bazemore trade. Portland could have used Thompson at center with Whiteside outgoing and Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins sidelined.

If that was the offer – Whiteside and Bazemore for Love and Thompson – it’ll be interesting to see whether the Cavaliers will regret passing. Love isn’t helping the culture in Cleveland. The Cavs aren’t good enough to win with him and likely won’t be soon. He’s expensive and not getting any younger. And how much value will they get from Thompson? The optics of this move might have been poor after securing Love to a big contract extension and talking up Thompson as a leader. But front offices should often be braver than they are.

For the Trail Blazers, even if Love presents poor value, he can play. Portland is locked into a high payroll, regardless. This was an opportunity to upgrade in talent with less opportunity cost than most teams would suffer by adding Love.

Russell Westbrook gets ejected for jawing with Warriors bench (video)

Russell Westbrook in Rockets-Warriors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Russell Westbrook‘s rivalry with the Warriors really escalated with Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder for Oklahoma City. Durant is now with the Nets, and Westbrook is now with the Rockets. But other Warriors said things about Westbrook that still linger.

Westbrook’s passion showed late in Houston’s 135-105 win over Golden State last night.

Westbrook elbowed Damion Lee while going for a rebound. Then, Westbrook and Warriors on the bench – including Klay Thompson – exchanged words. As he returned to the Rockets’ bench, Westbrook bumped into Looney. (Or Looney bumped into Westbrook, depending on your perspective.) Westbrook, who had a technical foul earlier in the game, received another and got ejected.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Westbrook said he shouldn’t have been the only player to receive a technical foul. Without hearing everything said on the court, I can’t say either way. But, in an incident like that, it is surprising Golden State emerged unscathed.

Except for the loss.

Though even that isn’t so bad.