Ben Simmons out for 76ers Thursday after playing in All-Star Game

Ben Simmons played nearly 30 minutes in the All-Star Game Sunday, scoring 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for Team LeBron.
Thursday night he is out for the 76ers as they return to action.
Simmons’ status for Saturday’s showdown against the Bucks will be announced Friday, the team said.
Simmons is averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.9 rebounds a game for the Sixers this season as the starting point guard. He’s also been playing All-Defensive Team level defense.
Simmons was suffering lower back tightness on Wednesday, told the Sixers medical staff and got treatment, but it was back Thursday morning. After more treatment, the decision was made to have him sit, reports Paul Hudrick at NBC Sports Philadelphia.
This will be just the third game Simmons misses this season, building off the 79 games he played in last season.
Simmons isn’t the only All-Star out upon his return, Kemba Walker is out for Boston on Friday night.
Walker was a starter for Team Giannis on Sunday and played nearly 30 minutes, scoring 23 points on 18 shots.
Marc Stein reports that the Golden State Warriors have ruled Klay Thompson out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season:
Thompson tore his left ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals. It was always unlikely that he would return during the 2019-20 season, and it’s all but official now.
Thompson’s absence, combined with Stephen Curry breaking his left hand in the Warriors’ fourth game, has led to Golden State’s tumble in the standings. The Warriors come out of the All-Star break with the NBA’s worst record at 12-43. Stephen Curry’s return to play seems to be nearing, but that won’t be enough to lift Golden State into playoff contention. Currently, the defending Western Conference champions are 16.5 games out of a postseason spot.
After sending D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the trade deadline, the rest of this season is about Steve Kerr seeing what he has in Andrew Wiggins alongside Curry and Draymond Green. Golden State will also continue to develop the younger players on their roster with plenty of minutes.
Next year, the Warriors will open with a retooled roster around Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins and whatever talent general manager Bob Myers is able to add over the summer. Myers has a $17 million trade exception and a high lottery pick to work with. Considering that the core of Curry, Thompson and Green had played an additional 105 games over five consecutive Finals runs, a season of rest is probably welcomed, even if unplanned. They should come back rested, re-loaded and ready to go for 2020-21.
Marvin Bagley III, the Kings’ No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, has played just 13 games this season due to injury. That may be all he does this season.
Bagley has aggravated his foot sprain and is going to miss at least another three weeks. That’s another 11 games. Minimum.
James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area has the details.
From the official Kings’ press release:
He recently incorporated stationary shooting and partial-weight bearing conditioning activities into his regimen, in addition to ongoing strength work.
Stationary shooting drills and working out in a pool does not sound like a guy who will be back in three weeks. Considering the Kings’ place in the standings, it’s fair to question if he will — or should — return to the court this season at all.
Bagley was the player GM Vlade Divac took instead of Luka Doncic — something that has reportedly ticked off owner Vivek Ranadive. As it should. If, as rumored, the Kings took Bagley because they already had De'Aaron Fox and didn’t want another ball-dominant player, well, it could go down as a “Portland didn’t take Michael Jordan because they had Clyde Drexler” level of draft miss. The Kings’ drafting and player development has been an organizational issue for years, and the team is about to miss the playoffs for the 14th straight season because of it.
Bagley showed promise as a rookie in the Kings’ uptempo system but hasn’t been able to stay healthy and on the court this time around. Hopefully, he can next season.
Portland comes out of the All-Star break four games behind eight-seed Memphis for the final playoff slot in the West. The Trail Blazers’ first game is Friday night against New Orleans, one of the other teams in the mix chasing the Grizzlies.
Portland will be without Damian Lillard to start their late-season chase.
Lillard told reporters Thursday he expects to miss 3-4 games, with the possibility it could be more.
Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts joined Dan & Nigel in the Mornings on Rip City Radio 620, (if you live in the Portland area, watch simulcast on NBC Sports Northwest) and said this when asked about Lillard’s injury.
With groins, you just don’t know. It could be a week, it could be a month. Who knows?
Portland can’t afford for him to be out long.
Lillard is an All-NBA level guard leading the team with 29.5 points and 7.9 assists a game. Portland has a -9.1 net rating when Lillard is off the court this season (and they basically play teams even when he is on the court).
The injury was just an unfortunate fluke. With less than four minutes to go before the All-Star break, Damian Lillard drove the lane against Memphis Grizzlies big man Jonas Valanciunas, landed and was in instant pain, grabbing his groin. He soon fouled to stop play and went straight to the locker room. The next day an MRI confirmed the groin strain.
That moment could cost Portland a chance to come back and make the playoffs.
The Warriors are an NBA-worst 12-43. Stephen Curry will eventually get healthy. Klay Thompson will eventually get healthy.
This is Golden State’s best opportunity to secure a prime draft pick.
Warriors owner Joe Lacob, via Mark Medina of USA Today:
By the way, we’ll try to win every game. I’m not really about, ‘Let’s lose every game so we can get the best pick.’ You try to do that, you’re messing with the basketball gods. So we don’t believe in that.
Former Warriors executive Travis Schlenk (now Hawks general manager) admitted to tanking in 2012. Golden State had to convey its first-round pick if it didn’t land in the top seven. So, the Warriors traded their consensus top player, Monta Ellis, for an injured Andrew Bogut. Golden State lost 17 of its last 20 games, kept its pick and drafted Harrison Barnes.
The basketball gods were so mad, the Warriors went to the playoffs the next seven seasons and won three championships and two other conference titles.
Of course, Golden State will tank, which I define as any decision made – at least in part – to improve draft position through losing.
Management won’t instruct players not to give full effort. But tanking will show up in numerous other ways. The Warriors will be cautious with Curry’s and Thompson’s returns. Young players will get more minutes. If necessary, Steve Kerr might “experiment” with odd lineups not conducive to winning. Players often see these approaches, realize where the team is headed and lose focus late in lost seasons. That leads to even more losing.
Don’t get mad at Golden State for tanking. Hate the system that rewards it.
Though feel free to send a little animosity toward the Warriors for acting holier than though while tanking like everyone else does in a similar position.