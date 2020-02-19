Jason Miller/Getty Images

Rumor: Cavaliers might try to flip Andre Drummond in trade at draft, or in July

By Kurt HelinFeb 19, 2020, 10:11 AM EST
When J.B. Bickerstaff takes over as the new coach in Cleveland today, he will inherit a big, slow frontcourt of Kevin Love and Andre Drummond that will make a combined $60 million next season.

Will he still have that frontcourt when training camp opens next fall?

We know the Cavaliers tried to trade Love at the deadline but the remaining three years, $91 million on his contract after this season made that difficult. Instead, Cleveland surprised the league when it added Drummond at the trade deadline.

Now comes a rumor from Greg Swartz at Bleacher Report where an anonymous former GM says he thinks once Drummond picks up the $28.8 million option on his contract — something expected around the league — the Cavs will try to trade him, too.

“I don’t think [Drummond and the Cavs] will last long,” one former NBA general manager said. “I could see them trading him to a team this summer if he agrees to pick up his option. They could also do a sign-and-trade if he agrees to a new long-term deal. I don’t think he’ll be in Cleveland for long.”

For the record, the Cavaliers deny that is the case. GM Koby Altman said as much.

“Absolutely, we consider him a potential long-term play,” Altman said. “Obviously, he has a player option that if he picks up, we think we’re in good shape in terms of our cap space. There’s no better money spent than on Andre Drummond if he picks up his option.”

There could be interest in Drummond as an expiring contract next season because teams are trying to clear up cap space for a deep summer of 2021 free agent class (particularly if Giannis Antetokounmpo does not sign the $254 million supermax contract the Bucks will offer this summer). There may be teams interested in the 26-year-old Drummond longer term — he is averaging 17.7 points and 15.8 rebounds a game as a traditional big — just not at anywhere near his current salary.

Expect a lot of Cavaliers trade rumors around the draft and into July as they try to add talent. Don’t be surprised if Drummond is in some of those rumors; the Cavaliers should explore everything.

Also, don’t be surprised if Love and Drummond are the starting 4/5 for the Cavaliers when the season tips off next October.

 

Jerry Colangelo says no Olympic team tryout: ‘We’re just going to pick 12 players’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 19, 2020, 5:11 PM EST
USA Basketball selected 44 players as finalists for the Olympic team to travel to Tokyo this summer.

However, they are not being invited to a tryout camp in Las Vegas this summer. After watching player after player drop out of the World Cup team at tryouts last summer, coach Gregg Popovich and USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo have decided just to pick 12 players and invite them. That’s what Colangelo said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“Basically [the 44 players are] all there because they were asked a simple question. If you’re asked, ‘Are you in or are you out?’ They all said, ‘We’re in.’ So we have a whole group of 44 who all want to play. That’s how I look at it.

“[Popovich] and I are going to not have a tryout, we’re not going through that again. We’re just going to pick 12 players. So as the season is progressing we’re always talking injuries. You know, we’ve had some injuries of late. You never know how these things are going to play out, and we’re not going to necessarily – I keep saying this, and I’ve been consistent – you don’t take the 12 best players, necessarily. You take the best 12 that make the best team.”

Trae Young was “hurt” not to be among the 44 finalists, a sentiment shared by other young stars in the league. Colangelo said it was only because they wanted players who had paid their dues with Team USA.

“So, what we decided to do was –  first of all, there were no first-year players on the list. Or second-year players. One three-year player,” Colangelo said. “Basically, because we think you have to earn your keep, earn your spurs, pay your dues, etc. And there’s a lot of good young players, but not for this Olympics. We took the players that we felt had equity. In other words, they had played for us in previous competitions.”

Team USA, in whatever form it finally takes, will start its training camp in Las Vegas in early July, play in a series of exhibitions around the globe (the dates and opponents have not been released), then they will travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, which begin July 24.

Whatever players are selected, the USA will be heavy favorite to win the gold medal this summer.

Reports: Spurs save just $811,447 in DeMarre Carroll buyout

Spurs forward DeMarre Carroll, who'll join the Rockets after buyout
Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
The Spurs signed 37-year-old Pau Gasol to a ridiculously expensive contract in 2017. By last season, he was ready to move on. Gasol even surrendered $2.5 million of his remaining $10,401,695 in a buyout so he could join the Bucks late last season.

That seemed to set a template for DeMarre Carroll, who was still due a similar $10,214,689 over the rest of his contract.

San Antonio signed Carroll last summer. But he never cracked the rotation and wanted out. The Spurs agreed to a buyout, allowing Carroll to join the Rockets.

But Carroll surrendered far less.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Carroll did quite well to gain his freedom while leaving no money on the table if he signs with Houston tomorrow. (Gasol recouped just $333,285 in Milwaukee then got just $463,684 from the Trail Blazers this season.)

As for the Spurs, I don’t get it. I don’t why they got so little from 33-year-old Carroll, who was solid with the Nets the previous couple years. And I don’t get why they’d take such a large cap hit (equal to the amount of due money Carroll didn’t surrender). Unlike Carroll if they kept him, the cap hit is untradeable. It’s just an anchor.

Report: Andre Drummond said he wouldn’t return if Cavaliers kept John Beilein

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond
Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Update: Drummond denied it:

File this under: What else is he supposed to say?

 

Andre Drummond didn’t sound happy about getting traded from the Pistons to the Cavaliers.

Then, he learned just how bad it was in Cleveland.

Drummond – who has a $28,751,774 player option for next season – joined a team in disarray under coach John Beilein.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic on 92.3 The Fan:

Drummond already told people, “If Beilein is back, I’m out.” He’s been here for two weeks, and Drummond had made it clear that this is worse than Detroit.

Of course, Drummond thought it was worse in Cleveland. The Cavs are worse than the Pistons and not in a destination market. That’s enough.

The cultural problems with Beilein gave Drummond even more reason to squawk. Drummond had a respected veteran coach in Dwane Casey in Detroit. That was surely an unwelcome adjustment for the center.

But the losing and market were sufficient.

This was a risk of trading for Drummond. He knew he wasn’t necessarily a long-term piece with the Pistons. In Cleveland, he knows the Cavs are at least interested in keeping him long-term. Otherwise, there would have been no good reason to trade for him during a lost season.

This gives Drummond power, and he’s clearly exercising it. Whether he’d actually decline his option is another matter. Merely talking about leaving gives him influence.

Beilein is resigning, though that clearly wasn’t about just Drummond.

Still, even if he opts in, Drummond might not be long for Cleveland.

Knicks after Charles Oakley lawsuit dismissed: ‘Maybe now there can be peace between us’

Former Knicks forward Charles Oakley
Ron Jenkins/BIG3 via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2020, 1:59 PM EST
Legal fallout from Charles Oakley’s ejection from a Knicks game two years ago has gone nowhere.

He was cleared of assault charges. Now, his lawsuit against Knicks owner James Dolan was dismissed.

Knicks release:

The Madison Square Garden Company today released the following statement regarding the Court ruling on the Charles Oakley matter.

 

“We thank the court for its ruling.  This was an incident that no one was happy about.  Maybe now there can be peace between us.”

Dolan is petty and vindictive. Oakley is proud and headstrong.

This isn’t a call for compromise. Dolan wants peace on his terms, which means Oakley buckling. Good luck with that.

Even without a victorious lawsuit, Oakley can still stand tall. Everyone else already sided with him.

As for Dolan… his lawyers earned their paychecks.