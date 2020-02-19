Spurs forward DeMarre Carroll, who'll join the Rockets after buyout
Reports: Spurs save just $811,447 in DeMarre Carroll buyout

By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
The Spurs signed 37-year-old Pau Gasol to a ridiculously expensive contract in 2017. By last season, he was ready to move on. Gasol even surrendered $2.5 million of his remaining $10,401,695 in a buyout so he could join the Bucks late last season.

That seemed to set a template for DeMarre Carroll, who was still due a similar $10,214,689 over the rest of his contract.

San Antonio signed Carroll last summer. But he never cracked the rotation and wanted out. The Spurs agreed to a buyout, allowing Carroll to join the Rockets.

But Carroll surrendered far less.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Carroll did quite well to gain his freedom while leaving no money on the table if he signs with Houston tomorrow. (Gasol recouped just $333,285 in Milwaukee then got just $463,684 from the Trail Blazers this season.)

As for the Spurs, I don’t get it. I don’t why they got so little from 33-year-old Carroll, who was solid with the Nets the previous couple years. And I don’t get why they’d take such a large cap hit (equal to the amount of due money Carroll didn’t surrender). Unlike Carroll if they kept him, the cap hit is untradeable. It’s just an anchor.

It’s official: John Beilein resigns as Cavaliers coach, J.B. Bickerstaff takes over

By Kurt HelinFeb 19, 2020, 5:59 PM EST
We’ve known it was coming for a couple of days, but Wednesday afternoon it became official.

John Beilein resigned as coach Cavaliers, effective immediately. J.B. Bickerstaff, his lead assistant and a former head coach in Houston and Memphis, will take over.

“Over these last nine months, I have given my all to this organization, but after much reflection, I have decided that it is best that I step back and resign from my position as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and assist the organization in a different capacity…” Beilein said in a released statement.

“This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear – this was my decision to step down and I truly appreciate the understanding and support of the front office during this time. I find losing very challenging and this year has taken a much bigger toll on me than I expected. I grew concerned for the consequences this toll could potentially take on my own health and my family’s well-being down the road. I was not certain I could be at my best for the remainder of the season and in the future. That would not be fair to the players, coaches and support staff.”

“I also would not be doing this now, during the season, if J.B. Bickerstaff was not ready and capable to assume the head coaching role immediately and continue the rebuilding process that we have started.”

Beilein was brought in to develop young players while installing both his motion offense and a culture that would turn the Cavaliers into winners over time. That process got off to a rough start. The Cavaliers are 14-40 (the worst record in the East), they have the worst net rating in the league and are bottom seven in both offense and defense. Their young talent — particularly players such as Collin Sexton and Darius Garland — showed little signs of development. Meanwhile, the players have clashed with Beilein and each other, they taunted the older coach at times. The organization abandoned Beilein’s motion offense less than a month into the season.

Beyond all that, Beilein struggled to adapt to the NBA coaching style — the lack of practices, the losing, the fact that good NBA players have more organizational power than the coach, and that he couldn’t treat NBA players the way he did his college players. He was unable to relate to players, and his relationship with them became an issue when he reportedly said they were “no longer playing like thugs” during a film session. At age 67, Beilein wasn’t able to adapt to the NBA.

“John Beilein is one of the more accomplished basketball coaches in the history of our game and while it’s unexpected, we understand and respect his decision to step down as head coach of the Cavaliers,” Cleveland GM Kobe Altman said in a statement. “I was excited about the development of our young players, who have all shown growth and maturity under Coach Beilein. We are thankful for the time he spent as head coach with the Cavaliers and are looking forward to his continued contribution. The NBA is a unique business that sometimes requires aggressive risk-taking on important long-term decisions to move a franchise forward and ultimately compete for championships. I would like to thank the incredible fans of the Cavaliers for their support in both good and challenging times. Building a strong culture will continue to be the top priority here at the Cavaliers.”

Bickerstaff would be the fourth Cavaliers coach in less than two seasons since LeBron James left the organization.

This is the third time Bickerstaff has taken over a team midseason — he took over the Rockets when Kevin McHale was fired, then he took over Memphis when David Fizdale was let go. In both cases, the teams moved on and the next coach after Bickerstaff (Mike D’Antoni in Houston, Taylor Jenkins in Memphis) has had some level of success.

Beilein was owed about $12 million guaranteed over the next three years and reportedly will get a portion of that money, but not most of it. It’s not known what his exact new role with the Cavaliers will be. If he wants to return to college coaching, there will be a long line of interested universities.

 

Jerry Colangelo says no Olympic team tryout: ‘We’re just going to pick 12 players’

By Kurt HelinFeb 19, 2020, 5:11 PM EST
USA Basketball selected 44 players as finalists for the Olympic team to travel to Tokyo this summer.

However, they are not being invited to a tryout camp in Las Vegas this summer. After watching player after player drop out of the World Cup team at tryouts last summer, coach Gregg Popovich and USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo have decided just to pick 12 players and invite them. That’s what Colangelo said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“Basically [the 44 players are] all there because they were asked a simple question. If you’re asked, ‘Are you in or are you out?’ They all said, ‘We’re in.’ So we have a whole group of 44 who all want to play. That’s how I look at it.

“[Popovich] and I are going to not have a tryout, we’re not going through that again. We’re just going to pick 12 players. So as the season is progressing we’re always talking injuries. You know, we’ve had some injuries of late. You never know how these things are going to play out, and we’re not going to necessarily – I keep saying this, and I’ve been consistent – you don’t take the 12 best players, necessarily. You take the best 12 that make the best team.”

Trae Young was “hurt” not to be among the 44 finalists, a sentiment shared by other young stars in the league. Colangelo said it was only because they wanted players who had paid their dues with Team USA.

“So, what we decided to do was –  first of all, there were no first-year players on the list. Or second-year players. One three-year player,” Colangelo said. “Basically, because we think you have to earn your keep, earn your spurs, pay your dues, etc. And there’s a lot of good young players, but not for this Olympics. We took the players that we felt had equity. In other words, they had played for us in previous competitions.”

Team USA, in whatever form it finally takes, will start its training camp in Las Vegas in early July, play in a series of exhibitions around the globe (the dates and opponents have not been released), then they will travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, which begin July 24.

Whatever players are selected, the USA will be heavy favorite to win the gold medal this summer.

Report: Andre Drummond said he wouldn’t return if Cavaliers kept John Beilein

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond
By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Update: Drummond denied it:

File this under: What else is he supposed to say?

 

Andre Drummond didn’t sound happy about getting traded from the Pistons to the Cavaliers.

Then, he learned just how bad it was in Cleveland.

Drummond – who has a $28,751,774 player option for next season – joined a team in disarray under coach John Beilein.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic on 92.3 The Fan:

Drummond already told people, “If Beilein is back, I’m out.” He’s been here for two weeks, and Drummond had made it clear that this is worse than Detroit.

Of course, Drummond thought it was worse in Cleveland. The Cavs are worse than the Pistons and not in a destination market. That’s enough.

The cultural problems with Beilein gave Drummond even more reason to squawk. Drummond had a respected veteran coach in Dwane Casey in Detroit. That was surely an unwelcome adjustment for the center.

But the losing and market were sufficient.

This was a risk of trading for Drummond. He knew he wasn’t necessarily a long-term piece with the Pistons. In Cleveland, he knows the Cavs are at least interested in keeping him long-term. Otherwise, there would have been no good reason to trade for him during a lost season.

This gives Drummond power, and he’s clearly exercising it. Whether he’d actually decline his option is another matter. Merely talking about leaving gives him influence.

Beilein is resigning, though that clearly wasn’t about just Drummond.

Still, even if he opts in, Drummond might not be long for Cleveland.

Knicks after Charles Oakley lawsuit dismissed: ‘Maybe now there can be peace between us’

Former Knicks forward Charles Oakley
By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2020, 1:59 PM EST
Legal fallout from Charles Oakley’s ejection from a Knicks game two years ago has gone nowhere.

He was cleared of assault charges. Now, his lawsuit against Knicks owner James Dolan was dismissed.

Knicks release:

The Madison Square Garden Company today released the following statement regarding the Court ruling on the Charles Oakley matter.

 

“We thank the court for its ruling.  This was an incident that no one was happy about.  Maybe now there can be peace between us.”

Dolan is petty and vindictive. Oakley is proud and headstrong.

This isn’t a call for compromise. Dolan wants peace on his terms, which means Oakley buckling. Good luck with that.

Even without a victorious lawsuit, Oakley can still stand tall. Everyone else already sided with him.

As for Dolan… his lawyers earned their paychecks.