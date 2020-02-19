Cavaliers center Andre Drummond
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Report: Andre Drummond said he wouldn’t return if Cavaliers kept John Beilein

By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Update: Drummond denied it:

File this under: What else is he supposed to say?

 

Andre Drummond didn’t sound happy about getting traded from the Pistons to the Cavaliers.

Then, he learned just how bad it was in Cleveland.

Drummond – who has a $28,751,774 player option for next season – joined a team in disarray under coach John Beilein.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic on 92.3 The Fan:

Drummond already told people, “If Beilein is back, I’m out.” He’s been here for two weeks, and Drummond had made it clear that this is worse than Detroit.

Of course, Drummond thought it was worse in Cleveland. The Cavs are worse than the Pistons and not in a destination market. That’s enough.

The cultural problems with Beilein gave Drummond even more reason to squawk. Drummond had a respected veteran coach in Dwane Casey in Detroit. That was surely an unwelcome adjustment for the center.

But the losing and market were sufficient.

This was a risk of trading for Drummond. He knew he wasn’t necessarily a long-term piece with the Pistons. In Cleveland, he knows the Cavs are at least interested in keeping him long-term. Otherwise, there would have been no good reason to trade for him during a lost season.

This gives Drummond power, and he’s clearly exercising it. Whether he’d actually decline his option is another matter. Merely talking about leaving gives him influence.

Beilein is resigning, though that clearly wasn’t about just Drummond.

Still, even if he opts in, Drummond might not be long for Cleveland.

Jerry Colangelo says no Olympic team tryout: ‘We’re just going to pick 12 players’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 19, 2020, 5:11 PM EST
USA Basketball selected 44 players as finalists for the Olympic team to travel to Tokyo this summer.

However, they are not being invited to a tryout camp in Las Vegas this summer. After watching player after player drop out of the World Cup team at tryouts last summer, coach Gregg Popovich and USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo have decided just to pick 12 players and invite them. That’s what Colangelo said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“Basically [the 44 players are] all there because they were asked a simple question. If you’re asked, ‘Are you in or are you out?’ They all said, ‘We’re in.’ So we have a whole group of 44 who all want to play. That’s how I look at it.

“[Popovich] and I are going to not have a tryout, we’re not going through that again. We’re just going to pick 12 players. So as the season is progressing we’re always talking injuries. You know, we’ve had some injuries of late. You never know how these things are going to play out, and we’re not going to necessarily – I keep saying this, and I’ve been consistent – you don’t take the 12 best players, necessarily. You take the best 12 that make the best team.”

Trae Young was “hurt” not to be among the 44 finalists, a sentiment shared by other young stars in the league. Colangelo said it was only because they wanted players who had paid their dues with Team USA.

“So, what we decided to do was –  first of all, there were no first-year players on the list. Or second-year players. One three-year player,” Colangelo said. “Basically, because we think you have to earn your keep, earn your spurs, pay your dues, etc. And there’s a lot of good young players, but not for this Olympics. We took the players that we felt had equity. In other words, they had played for us in previous competitions.”

Team USA, in whatever form it finally takes, will start its training camp in Las Vegas in early July, play in a series of exhibitions around the globe (the dates and opponents have not been released), then they will travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, which begin July 24.

Whatever players are selected, the USA will be heavy favorite to win the gold medal this summer.

Reports: Spurs save just $811,447 in DeMarre Carroll buyout

Spurs forward DeMarre Carroll, who'll join the Rockets after buyout
Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
The Spurs signed 37-year-old Pau Gasol to a ridiculously expensive contract in 2017. By last season, he was ready to move on. Gasol even surrendered $2.5 million of his remaining $10,401,695 in a buyout so he could join the Bucks late last season.

That seemed to set a template for DeMarre Carroll, who was still due a similar $10,214,689 over the rest of his contract.

San Antonio signed Carroll last summer. But he never cracked the rotation and wanted out. The Spurs agreed to a buyout, allowing Carroll to join the Rockets.

But Carroll surrendered far less.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Carroll did quite well to gain his freedom while leaving no money on the table if he signs with Houston tomorrow. (Gasol recouped just $333,285 in Milwaukee then got just $463,684 from the Trail Blazers this season.)

As for the Spurs, I don’t get it. I don’t why they got so little from 33-year-old Carroll, who was solid with the Nets the previous couple years. And I don’t get why they’d take such a large cap hit (equal to the amount of due money Carroll didn’t surrender). Unlike Carroll if they kept him, the cap hit is untradeable. It’s just an anchor.

Knicks after Charles Oakley lawsuit dismissed: ‘Maybe now there can be peace between us’

Former Knicks forward Charles Oakley
Ron Jenkins/BIG3 via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2020, 1:59 PM EST
Legal fallout from Charles Oakley’s ejection from a Knicks game two years ago has gone nowhere.

He was cleared of assault charges. Now, his lawsuit against Knicks owner James Dolan was dismissed.

Knicks release:

The Madison Square Garden Company today released the following statement regarding the Court ruling on the Charles Oakley matter.

 

“We thank the court for its ruling.  This was an incident that no one was happy about.  Maybe now there can be peace between us.”

Days since an absurd Knicks statement: 7 0

Dolan is petty and vindictive. Oakley is proud and headstrong.

This isn’t a call for compromise. Dolan wants peace on his terms, which means Oakley buckling. Good luck with that.

Even without a victorious lawsuit, Oakley can still stand tall. Everyone else already sided with him.

As for Dolan… his lawyers earned their paychecks.

John Beilein joins sad ranks of coaches whose NBA careers lasted less than a season

Cavaliers coach John Beilein
Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2020, 12:42 PM EST
Three coaches have begun their NBA head-coaching careers (non-interim) after turning 60.

John Beilein lasted the longest.

Beilein is resigning as Cavaliers coach stunningly quick, quitting after just 54 games.

But his tenure was still longer than Dave MacMillan’s with the 1949-50 Tri-Cities Blackhawks (23 games) and Jerry Tarkanian’s with the 1992-93 Spurs (20 games).

Considering his age (67), numerous problems in Cleveland and how he’s leaving, Beilein will almost certainly never coach in the NBA again. Maybe he’ll retire. Maybe he’ll return to college basketball. But the door to coaching in the NBA appears closed.

That’ll put Beilein on the unfortunate list of coaches whose non-interim NBA head-coaching careers lasted less than a full season:

Seasons are listed by end year. Coaches who took over in-season and were retained the following season are counted if their total games were fewer than a full-season’s worth. Not counted: Coaches who, back in the early days of this league, guided their teams in a previous league for longer.

Coach Year Team W L
John Beilein 2020 CLE 14 40
Randy Ayers 2004 PHI 21 31
Gar Heard 2000 WAS 14 30
Jerry Tarkanian 1993 SAS 9 11
Morris McHone 1984 SAS 11 20
Don Delaney 1981-1982 CLE 7 19
Tom Sanders 1978-1979 BOS 23 39
Bob Hopkins 1978 SEA 5 17
Tates Locke 1977 BUF 16 30
Roy Rubin 1973 PHI 4 47
Earl Lloyd 1972-1973 DET 22 55
Mike Farmer 1967 BAL 1 8
Andy Phillip 1959 STL 6 4
George Mikan 1958 MNL 9 30
Chick Reiser 1952-1953 BLB 8 22
Fred Scolari 1952 BLB 12 27
Dave McMillan 1951 TRI 9 14
Howie Schultz 1950 AND 21 14
Roger Potter 1950 TRI 1 6
Albert Soar 1948 PRO 2 17
Dutch Dehnert 1947 CLR 17 20
Glenn Curtis 1947 DTF 12 22
Ed Sadowski 1947 TRH 3 9