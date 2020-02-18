Bulls starting point guard Kris Dunn may be out for season with knee injury

Bulls starting point guard Kris Dunn missed the last four games before the All-Star break with a sprained knee.
He could miss a lot more — like the rest of the season.
From K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:
But sources said there’s a growing belief that Dunn will miss the remainder of the season with the injury, which occurred when Thaddeus Young took a charge and inadvertently crashed into Dunn’s knee on the first possession of a Jan. 31 road game against the Nets. When Dunn suffered a similar injury last season, he missed 23 games…
“Dunn still has some swelling in that knee,” coach Jim Boylen said before the Bulls lost to the Wizards on Feb. 11 in Washington, their final game before the break. “Once his swelling goes down, he will get re-scanned and re-evaluated. But he had a lot of swelling.”
That’s less than ideal for Dunn as he heads into restricted free agency. He has averaged 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, however, his most significant contribution has been quality defense for Chicago this season.
This is the latest in a string of injuries for the Bulls. Otto Porter has only played nine games due to a broken foot. Big men Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. are currently sidelined due to injuries, although Carter could return after the All-Star break and Markkanen by early next month. Now Dunn.