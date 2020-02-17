The Cleveland Cavaliers and John Beilein have discussed the possibility of the coach stepping down before the end of the All-Star break, and Beilein was expected to reach a decision in the next 24-48 hours, league sources told ESPN.
This is part of the larger problem with Beilein, but this wouldn’t be a difficult transition. Assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff already does so much. And players see Bickerstaff – who previously head-coached the Grizzlies – doing so much.
In his long career as a college head coach, Beilein never had a player on a clear NBA track from the moment he arrived on campus. Beilein has so little first-hand experience with NBA players’ temperaments, which can include disrespecting a head coach and turning to an assistant.
With this report public, it’s hard to see how Beilein maintains any credibility with Cavs players if he returns. When players know the coach is finished by the end of the season, they sometimes take license to rebel. Add the dynamic of knowing Beilein considered resigning earlier, and the last couple months of the season could be even messier than the first few.
At best, everyone would accept this miserable arrangement will end soon enough. Players would tune out Beilein and not make waves. And that’s at best! Not an ideal way to develop young players like Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Kevin Porter Jr.
Report: Bulls looking for general manager to replace Gar Forman
According to several NBA executives, the Bulls are in the early stages of adding a new face to the front office, with the position defined as a general manager “with a louder voice.’’ One executive said the talks with candidates have been through back channels, with no formal interviews taking place, but the search is believed to be widespread.
As for Forman, he’s not expected to be fired. Instead, he’d be moved to the scouting department, which the Bulls are looking to build up. They’ve long been known for a small scouting department and are planning an expansion this spring.
This is a welcome relief to Chicago fans, who’d grown tired of the GarPax regime with Forman and John Paxson. The Bulls were moderately successful under those two for a while, but after Michael Jordan, Chicago has title expectations. The Jimmy Butler trade sent the Bulls into a far deeper rebuild than they realized, and they’re still a ways from digging themselves out.
With Paxson, Michael Reinsdorf and Doug Collins remaining in the front office – and Forman even remaining in the organization – Chicago could have a tough time luring a quality general manager. The best candidates will want jobs that come with more power.
At least the new general manager would likely have clearance to fire coach Jim Boylen, whose hiring Forman championed and who has alienated his players.
Three Things to Know from All-Star weekend: The new format worked, the dunk judging did not
CHICAGO —Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, or, in this case, every weekend. Here are three things to know out of All-Star weekend. (After today, three things will be off this week until games return.)
1) Team LeBron got the All-Star Game victory, but the real winner was the new format. For the past few years (maybe going on a decade), the actual NBA All-Star Game was a bland product. A dud. Players wanted to avoid injury, and there was very little real effort or competition (maybe in the final minutes). It was unwatchable. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league’s office was looking for a way to change that dynamic.
The found it. The format changes experimented with this year — starting each quarter at 0-0 with money for charities on the line, then the target point ending — were the biggest winners of the 2020 All-Star Game.
“It was dope,” Jimmy Butler said. “Damn sure got to compete at the end. It’s still fun to go out there and be known as one of the best players in the world in this league. Hopefully, it stays like that.”
And it was close. Under the new Elam system the final point target was 157, and this game was tied as late as 152-152. In the end, it became next basket wins — and Davis got that basket… a free throw. That was a little disappointing.
This Saturday was another epic contest, another dunk-off, — and Gordon lost again, this time despite dunking over 7’5″ Tacko Fall for the final dunk of the night.
“Jumping over somebody 7’5″ [note: without shoes] and dunking is no easy feat,” Gordon said, stating the obvious. “What did I get, like a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?”
That is correct, Gordon got a 47 out of 50 for that dunk and the crowd in the United Center was not happy with the judges. The judges, for their part, apparently were conspiring to send the dunk-off to a third round but screwed it up (Dwyane Wade favoring his Heat player?).
My thoughts on this Dunk Contest are a bit nuanced, and I don’t have an issue with Derrick Jones Jr. winning. If, after the four scheduled dunks, you asked me to pick a winner, I would have gone with Jones. Yes, I realize Gordon got four 50s on those dunks, a perfect score, but I think he got some of that on reputation and Jones was better.
However, there is no way the dunk over Fall was a 47. That should have broken the tie and given Gordon the win. He was robbed on that dunk.
CHICAGO –Kawhi Leonard spoke so softly during his on-court post-game interview, he was barely audible inside the arena. The crowd murmured, displeased not to hear the MVP of a thrilling All-Star game. Someone yelled for Leonard to speak up.
Leonard just lets his game do the talking.
Especially on the biggest stages.
“I always just want to play on an MVP level so my team can win,” Leonard said.
After winning NBA Finals MVP with the Spurs and Raptors, Leonard now adds another award to his collection. Yet, as great as he is, Leonard has never won regular-season MVP.
Just five players have won Finals MVP and All-Star MVP without winning regular-season MVP:
Kawhi Leonard
Dwyane Wade
Isiah Thomas
Jerry West
Rick Barry
That group shares a certain ability to rise to the occasion, to thrive in the biggest moments… while not being quite as dependably great as their peers.
Leonard said he’d love to win a regular-season MVP, but his focus is on championships. That’s why he’s unlikely to win the award. He has become the face of load management, sitting to ensure he’s healthy for the playoffs. It’s a sound strategy that paid off big in Toronto and is therefore even more likely to be duplicated.
So, it’s a treat to see Leonard at his best – like he was Sunday.
Both teams picked up the intensity in the fourth quarter with the new All-Star format. But Leonard brought it from the start. He scored 25 points in the first half, drilling 3s and rarely missing.
“I’m going to play hard,” said Leonard, who had 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. “That’s what I do. I want to go in and win every game.”
Every game he plays, that is.
New format — and Team LeBron — big winners in 2020 All-Star Game
And dramatic. And entertaining. And the best All-Star game in recent memory.
The NBA’s format changes to the All-Star Game — starting each quarter at 0-0 with money for charities on the line, then the target point ending — were the biggest winners of the 2020 All-Star Game. It changed the game from something that had been a soulless exhibition in recent years to something competitive and entertaining.
“It was dope,” Jimmy Butler said. “Damn sure got to compete at the end. It’s still fun to go out there and be known as one of the best players in the world in this league. Hopefully it stays like that.”
After this dramatic ending, Butler will get his wish and this format will be back.
Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155, reaching the target number of 157 on a free throw from Chicago’s own Anthony Davis.
“I had a relationship with him. Words can’t explain how happy I am for it,” Leonard said of winning the MVP the first year it was named after Kobe. “Able to put that trophy in my room, in my trophy room, and just be able to see Kobe’s name on there, it just means a lot to me. He’s an inspiration in my life. He did a lot for me.
Team LeBron pulled away in the first quarter — in part due to a string of Jimmy Butler turnovers — and won it 53-41 on a quarter short on great highlights. Leonard led all scorers with 12 points, going 4-of-4 from three. Davis had 9 points and captain LeBron had 7.
The best highlight of the second quarter? Chris Paul dunked. He finished a Russell Westbrook alley-oop.
It’s like seeing a unicorn. He hasn’t done that in a game since 2016, LeBron said it caught everyone by surprise, but CP3 has a bounce in his step this season.
Leonard kept draining threes, he had 25 points at the half and was 7-of-10 from three, but team Giannis led early on in the second quarter and pulled away late to take that frame. It was capped off by a Trae Young half-court buzzer-beater.
That had each team winning a quarter — so both charities, Chicago Scholars and After School Matters, each had $100,000 — and the overall score was 92-83 Team Giannis at the half.
The third quarter is when things got interesting.
Midway through the third, the intensity started to pick up a notch, started by Team LeBron caring on defense. The third was the first time one of these quarters was close and it led to real drama down the stretch. A Russell Westbrook bucket tied the quarter with :45 seconds, then a Rudy Gobert dunk put Team Giannis up by two. Nikola Jokic answered with a three to put Team LeBron up one with 22.9 seconds left. That led to Nick Nurse taking a strategic timeout, but Kyle Lowry lost the ball out of bounds, which forced Team Giannis to foul Westbrook, who made one-of-two, giving Team LeBron a two-point lead and Team Giannis a chance.
Trae Young threw a lob that Gobert finished to tie the game up with 2.2 seconds remaining. A Westbrook runner clanked off the rim and the quarter ended a tie. (The charity money rolled over to the fourth quarter.)
At that point, adding 24 points to Team Giannis’ three-quarter total, 157 became the magic number. Team Giannis needed to score 24 to get there, Team LeBron 33.
And then it was on.
You can bet this format will be on again next year when the All-Star Game heads to Indianapolis.