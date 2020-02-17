Kawhi Leonard shines. When he wants to

CHICAGO –Kawhi Leonard spoke so softly during his on-court post-game interview, he was barely audible inside the arena. The crowd murmured, displeased not to hear the MVP of a thrilling All-Star game. Someone yelled for Leonard to speak up.
Leonard just lets his game do the talking.
Especially on the biggest stages.
“I always just want to play on an MVP level so my team can win,” Leonard said.
After winning NBA Finals MVP with the Spurs and Raptors, Leonard now adds another award to his collection. Yet, as great as he is, Leonard has never won regular-season MVP.
Just five players have won Finals MVP and All-Star MVP without winning regular-season MVP:
Kawhi Leonard
Dwyane Wade
Isiah Thomas
Jerry West
Rick Barry
That group shares a certain ability to rise to the occasion, to thrive in the biggest moments… while not being quite as dependably great as their peers.
Leonard said he’d love to win a regular-season MVP, but his focus is on championships. That’s why he’s unlikely to win the award. He has become the face of load management, sitting to ensure he’s healthy for the playoffs. It’s a sound strategy that paid off big in Toronto and is therefore even more likely to be duplicated.
So, it’s a treat to see Leonard at his best – like he was Sunday.
Both teams picked up the intensity in the fourth quarter with the new All-Star format. But Leonard brought it from the start. He scored 25 points in the first half, drilling 3s and rarely missing.
“I’m going to play hard,” said Leonard, who had 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. “That’s what I do. I want to go in and win every game.”
Every game he plays, that is.
And dramatic. And entertaining. And the best All-Star game in recent memory.
The NBA’s format changes to the All-Star Game — starting each quarter at 0-0 with money for charities on the line, then the target point ending — were the biggest winners of the 2020 All-Star Game. It changed the game from something that had been a soulless exhibition in recent years to something competitive and entertaining.
Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155, reaching the target number of 157 on a free throw from Chicago’s own Anthony Davis.
“I had a relationship with him. Words can’t explain how happy I am for it,” Leonard said of winning the MVP the first year it was named after Kobe. “Able to put that trophy in my room, in my trophy room, and just be able to see Kobe’s name on there, it just means a lot to me. He’s an inspiration in my life. He did a lot for me.
Team LeBron pulled away in the first quarter — in part due to a string of Jimmy Butler turnovers — and won it 53-41 on a quarter short on great highlights. Leonard led all scorers with 12 points, going 4-of-4 from three. Davis had 9 points and captain LeBron had 7.
The best highlight of the second quarter? Chris Paul dunked. He finished a Russell Westbrook alley-oop.
It’s like seeing a unicorn. He hasn’t done that in a game since 2016, LeBron said it caught everyone by surprise, but CP3 has a bounce in his step this season.
Leonard kept draining threes, he had 25 points at the half and was 7-of-10 from three, but team Giannis led early on in the second quarter and pulled away late to take that frame. It was capped off by a Trae Young half-court buzzer-beater.
That had each team winning a quarter — so both charities, Chicago Scholars and After School Matters, each had $100,000 — and the overall score was 92-83 Team Giannis at the half.
The third quarter is when things got interesting.
Midway through the third, the intensity started to pick up a notch, started by Team LeBron caring on defense. The third was the first time one of these quarters was close and it led to real drama down the stretch. A Russell Westbrook bucket tied the quarter with :45 seconds, then a Rudy Gobert dunk put Team Giannis up by two. Nikola Jokic answered with a three to put Team LeBron up one with 22.9 seconds left. That led to Nick Nurse taking a strategic timeout, but Kyle Lowry lost the ball out of bounds, which forced Team Giannis to foul Westbrook, who made one-of-two, giving Team LeBron a two-point lead and Team Giannis a chance.
Trae Young threw a lob that Gobert finished to tie the game up with 2.2 seconds remaining. A Westbrook runner clanked off the rim and the quarter ended a tie. (The charity money rolled over to the fourth quarter.)
At that point, adding 24 points to Team Giannis’ three-quarter total, 157 became the magic number. Team Giannis needed to score 24 to get there, Team LeBron 33.
And then it was on.
You can bet this format will be on again next year when the All-Star Game heads to Indianapolis.
CHICAGO — It was a dramatic, pressure-packed free throw because the game had become next basket wins.
It was still just a free throw.
Team LeBron won the best All-Star Game in recent memory, one with a target point score — which ended up being 157 — on an Anthony Davis free throw. He had two shots, missed the first, and then, with the pressure mounting, drained it.
Davis was at the line because Kyle Lowry pulled him to the ground as Davis cut across the lane to get a pass from LeBron James, which likely would have led to a game-winning layup. Lowry made the smart play not to let Davis have the easy bucket, then coach Nick Nurse tried to challenge the call (a smart tactical move, but it was a foul).
It was still dramatic, but a game that intense seemed to deserve more than a free throw ending.
“It doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, you can win a Finals game at the free-throw line,” LeBron said. “There’s a lot of things that happen on the playground that you can’t do in our game too, where you can literally foul every single time and not get disqualified. I’ve been in games where you’ve won games at the free-throw line, and that’s all part of the game.”
There were calls on NBA Twitter to put in a rule that says “the game can’t end on a free throw.” The problem with that is it incentivizes fouling — my team is going to foul every time a guy goes for a game-winning shot. Maybe non-shooting fouls aren’t rewarded with free throws? It’s not a simple answer, but there may be a workaround.
The intensity of that play and the end of the game — which had Lowry drawing charges, Chris Paul and others arguing calls, bodies flying around the floor, and genuine passion and competitiveness — was part of the success of the NBA’s new format. It was the big winner of the night.
Even if the game ended with free throws.
Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Cavaliers and John Beilein have discussed possibility of him stepping down as coach during the NBA All-Star Break. No decision’s been reached. After signing 5-year deal to leave Michigan, Beilein’s struggled w/ transition to NBA.
Sources: Beilein left for the All-Star break weighing his future as coach — including the possibility that he's coached his final game, league sources tell ESPN. He has yet to make convey a decision, but there's been conversation w/ management about the option of a prompt exit. https://t.co/L5LVVyLiu4
Cavaliers coach John Beilein is not expected to remain as head coach beyond the end of the season, league and team sources have told The Athletic. The terms of the separation, and the exact timing of it, are not yet known, but momentum is building toward his exit.
Several factors have come into play around the Cavaliers and Beilein in regard to his job position leading to the potential end of his tenure before the end of the five-year contract he signed in May — including the team’s on- and off-court struggles and the personal toll his son Patrick Beilein’s resignation at Niagara in October has taken on him — league sources said.
If Beilein doesn’t resign during the season, the Cavs might want to move on in the offseason. He’s just not getting results.
One way or another, Beilein now appears likely to join the list of NBA coaches who lasted one season or less in their first non-interim head-coaching job since the NBA-ABA merger:
The last coach who didn’t finish first NBA season: Randy Ayers, whom the 76ers fired in 2004.
Assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff – who previously coached the Grizzlies and interviewed for the Cleveland head-coaching job before Beilein got it – would be the favorite to take over. The Cavs aren’t winning significantly this season, but it’d be helpful to instill a better culture around Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Kevin Porter.
Beilein has proven himself as an elite college coach. If the 67-year-old wants to continue coaching, he could certainly land a top job on that level.
