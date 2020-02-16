Trae Young sinks half-court buzzer beater in NBA All-Star game (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2020, 9:57 PM EST
CHICAGO – Trae Young told Luka Doncic to pull up from half court just before halftime of Rising Stars. Doncic did and sunk the shot.

Young didn’t need any urging in the All-Star game.

The Hawks guard nailed a half-court shot just before halftime.

It’s cool to see Young and Doncic – forever linked – continuously raising the bar for the other.

Common at NBA All-Star
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2020, 8:57 PM EST
CHICAGO – Common is so, so talented.

If anything happens during the NBA All-Star game even half as cool as these player introductions, we’ll be quite lucky:

Magic Johnson, Jennifer Hudson give stirring pre-All-Star tribute to Kobe Bryant

By Kurt HelinFeb 16, 2020, 8:54 PM EST
CHICAGO — The spirit and legacy of Kobe Bryant have been celebrated all weekend in Chicago.

However, never better than before the tip-off of the All-Star Game on Sunday night when Magic Johnson spoke from the heart about Kobe, and then led a moment of silence.

Then Jennifer Hudson sang a tribute to him.

Then Common lyrically talked about the influence of Kobe during his pre-game intro.

It was powerful.

Well done NBA. Well done indeed.

Adam Silver: I ‘strongly believe’ NBA will add in-season and play-in tournaments

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
CHICAGO – NBA commissioner Adam Silver wanted to overhaul the schedule – including in-season and play-in tournaments – for the league’s 75th-anniversary season, 2021-22.

Instead, the Board of Governors vote planned for April was canceled.

Not because the ideas were unpopular, according to Silver. Because they were too popular.

“When we went to our teams, the Players Association and our media partners – probably the most important constituents in making changes,” Silver said, “the response we got was that, frankly, there was so much interest that they didn’t think it made sense to do it as a one-off.”

It’s easy to be skeptical of spin. But Silver is adamant.

“I strongly believe we will end up with some sort of in-season tournament and a play-in tournament,” Silver said.

The NBA will probably eventually have a play-in tournament. It makes a lot of sense, both competitively and financially. When those considerations align, things usually get done.

The league might even also add an in-season tournament. But it’s hard to find people actually enthusiastic about that idea.

Did Dwyane Wade violate judges’ agreement to keep dunk contest tied?

Dwyane Wade judging dunk contest
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
CHICAGO – Dwyane Wade is a self-proclaimed Heat lifer.

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. won the dunk contest with Wade as a judge.

You do the math.

On his final dunk, Jones got a 48. Then, Aaron Gordon dunked over terrified Tacko Fall… and got a 47.

The voting for Gordon’s last dunk:

  • Dwyane Wade: 9
  • Common: 10
  • Candace Parker: 10
  • Chadwick Bozeman: 9
  • Scottie Pippen: 9

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

With Common and Parker giving 10s and casting blame elsewhere, Wade, Bozeman and Pippen became suspects. The evidence points strongly at Wade.

Before the scores were even revealed a smiling Wade removed his earpiece, as if he knew the contest was finished. Notice how Common and Scottie Pippen both look at Wade after seeing the scores:

Wade danced around the controversy, never directly denying that he didn’t vote how he agreed he would:

Gordon’s final dunk was better than Jones’ final dunk. But Jones dunked better throughout the contest. Does that mean Gordon got robbed? At that point, yes. But Jones should have won the contest before then.

The bigger problem is judging dunks on a 6-10 scale. They should be judged relative to each other, and Jones’ were better.