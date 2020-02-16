Report: John Beilein considering resigning as Cavaliers coach

The Cavaliers took a chance hiring an old John Beilein.
It’s not working.
The slugs-thugs mix-up was only emblematic of a larger problem: Beilein has failed to connect with his players. Many in Cleveland seem miserable.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Cavaliers and John Beilein have discussed possibility of him stepping down as coach during the NBA All-Star Break. No decision’s been reached. After signing 5-year deal to leave Michigan, Beilein’s struggled w/ transition to NBA.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020
Sources: Beilein left for the All-Star break weighing his future as coach — including the possibility that he's coached his final game, league sources tell ESPN. He has yet to make convey a decision, but there's been conversation w/ management about the option of a prompt exit. https://t.co/L5LVVyLiu4
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020
Shams Charania, Kelsey Russo and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:
Cavaliers coach John Beilein is not expected to remain as head coach beyond the end of the season, league and team sources have told The Athletic. The terms of the separation, and the exact timing of it, are not yet known, but momentum is building toward his exit.
Several factors have come into play around the Cavaliers and Beilein in regard to his job position leading to the potential end of his tenure before the end of the five-year contract he signed in May — including the team’s on- and off-court struggles and the personal toll his son Patrick Beilein’s resignation at Niagara in October has taken on him — league sources said.
If Beilein doesn’t resign during the season, the Cavs might want to move on in the offseason. He’s just not getting results.
One way or another, Beilein now appears likely to join the list of NBA coaches who lasted one season or less in their first non-interim head-coaching job since the NBA-ABA merger:
The last coach who didn’t finish first NBA season: Randy Ayers, whom the 76ers fired in 2004.
Assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff – who previously coached the Grizzlies and interviewed for the Cleveland head-coaching job before Beilein got it – would be the favorite to take over. The Cavs aren’t winning significantly this season, but it’d be helpful to instill a better culture around Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Kevin Porter.
Beilein has proven himself as an elite college coach. If the 67-year-old wants to continue coaching, he could certainly land a top job on that level.