Fellow NBA players think Aaron Gordon was robbed in Dunk Contest, too

Aaron Gordon got robbed.
At the conclusion of the best NBA All-Star Saturday night Dunk Contest in years, Orlando’s Aaron Gordon jumped over 7’5″ — without shoes — Tacko Fall, and still got a 47 score that cost him the contest to Derrick Jones Jr.
“Jumping over somebody 7’5″ [note: without shoes] and dunking is no easy feat,” Gordon said, stating the obvious. “What did I get, like a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?”
Gordon’s fellow NBA players have his back.
2 🏆 should have been rewarded tonight that’s for damn sure!! Keep it a buck y’all. 🤦🏾♂️!! Them boys both put on a show! Professional DUNKERS
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 16, 2020
AG GOT ROBBED AGAIN #BS
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 16, 2020
#DunkContest pic.twitter.com/BBLp9iSVzM
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 16, 2020
judges are wilding 🤦🏽♂️
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 16, 2020
That’s worth nothing when you get robbed twice https://t.co/ew1S9yS6se
— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) February 16, 2020
I feel sick for AG man. You re the people champ bro @Double0AG !!!❤️❤️
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 16, 2020
Okay this is now embarrassing! TWICE!!!
— Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) February 16, 2020
Peoples 2x Champ @Double0AG much love bro!
— Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) February 16, 2020
AG got robbed 2 years in a row smh
— James Ennis (@JamesDa_Truth) February 16, 2020
The judges need to be fined!
— Evan Turner (@thekidet) February 16, 2020
There was one dissenter: Andre Iguodala thinks the judges got it right.
The right guy won…. Kenny wasn’t behind the judges table….
— andre (@andre) February 16, 2020