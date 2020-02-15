Tacko Fall on Aaron Gordon dunk: ‘I was scared for my life’ (video)

CHICAGO – Dunk-contest participants generally prepare four dunks – two for the first round and, if advancing, two for the second round. Aaron Gordon knows better. He lost to Zach LaVine in an epic dunk-off when they tied in the second round in 2016.
But Gordon ran out of even-somewhat-planned dunks in his dunk-off with eventual champion Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday. So, the Magic forward went looking for someone to dunk over.
“Jumping over somebody 7’5″ [note: without shoes] and dunking is no easy feat,” Gordon said, stating the obvious. “What did I get, like a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?”
Yes, Gordon got a 47 out of 50 for that dunk and the crowd in the United Center was not happy with the judges, but that was a theme for the night. The judges, for their part, apparently were conspiring to send the dunk-off to a third round but screwed it up.
Just spoke to dunk contest judge @common who tells @ESPN, “We thought it was going to be tied. We were like, ‘This is a tie’ …But somebody didn’t do it right. I don’t know who it is.” 👀👀👀
“I got a whole lot in my arsenal,” Jones said of the couple extra dunks. “I knew every dunk that I was going to do even if it went to overtime. I planned this.”
This was a great dunk contest because it wasn’t just the two finalists who were throwing down epic dunks.
One of the most entertaining dunks of the night came from the Bucks’ Pat Connaughton — the white guy in the contest leaned into it and went with the White Men Can’t Jump dunk. He did it over the Brewers Christian Yelich, but somehow only got a 45.
Connaughton so magnificently imitated Billy Hoyle from “White Men Can’t Jump” – the outfit, the dorky warm-up jumps and (with an added degree of difficulty getting the ball) of course the dunk, right down to the rim hang:
Unfortunately for Connaughton, he changed into his Bucks jersey, didn’t perform as well on his second dunk (though scored higher by tapping the ball onto the backboard) and got eliminated.
Buddy Hield wins 3-point contest on final shot (video)
CHICAGO — Talk about the most skilled players in the game today and that conversation has to be heavy on big men.
As evidence, meet Miami center Bam Adebayo, the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Skills Contest champion. He beat out another big, Indiana’s Damontis Sabonis, on a night that all the bigs knocked out all the guards in the first round.
“I just want to say something, I read a Tweet that I was [longest odds] to win in Vegas,” Adebayo said. “So whoever bet, I hope you got your money, and I hope you go buy yourself Ruth’s Chris, Cheesecake Factory, something in that fashion.”
The bigs owning the first round of the Skills Contest included Sabonis knocking off the defending champion, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, mostly because Sabonis got off two attempts on the three to close out the race before Tatum could.
In the semi-finals, Adebayo knocked off Toronto’s Pascal Siakam because, after both missed their first three, Adebayo got off his second shot before Siakam could. Sabonis beat Khris Middleton when neither could hit a three for a handful of shots, until Sabonis got one to fall. There is a lot of randomness and who got a three to fall that goes into winning the Skills Contest.