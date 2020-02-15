Evan Turner and Clippers forward Paul George
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Clippers working out Timberwolves forward Evan Turner

By Dan FeldmanFeb 15, 2020, 1:35 PM EST
Evan Turner went from the Hawks to the Timberwolves in a four-team trade shortly before the deadline.

But he hasn’t played for Minnesota and was reportedly discussing a buyout.

Could he join the Clippers?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Timberwolves are $1,136,270 over the luxury-tax line. On a rest-of-season minimum-salary contract – the most he could get in L.A. – Turner would earn $803,543.

Would Turner leave money on the table and get Minnesota completely out of the tax? I doubt it. But he could be joining a championship contender. More likely, he’d just get the Timberwolves closer to dodging the tax. They could also buy out Allen Crabbe and get fully under the tax line.

The Clippers have so much depth at forward – Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Rodney McGruder. Turner wouldn’t add much value. His poor outside shooting would probably keep him far outside the playoff rotation. But he could theoretically eat up some regular-season minutes on a team that prioritizes keeping its stars well-rested.

Turner is a quality distributor for his position, and he has the size to be a credible defender. At least that’s he showed prior to this season. Turner looked pretty bad as Atlanta’s backup point guard. Maybe that’s because he was playing out of position with unready young teammates. Or maybe it’s because Turner, 31, has slipped too far.

Hence, the rare workout for an established NBA player.

RJ Barrett defends the indefensible: Fouling Zion Williamson. During Rising Stars.

Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 15, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
CHICAGO – RJ Barrett finished the first half, went to the locker room, played the second half, got dressed and then sat through most of his press conference. Finally, he got the question he’d been waiting for.

Why did Barrett foul Zion Williamson to prevent a dunk. During Rising Stars?

“OK,” Barret said. “So.”

Barret explained he missed a 3-pointer on the previous possession. Someone on the USA team was talking trash. It might have been Williamson. Barrett wasn’t sure. Regardless, Barrett wasn’t going to let the No. 1 pick dunk.

Unacceptable!

The NBA put Williamson into Rising Stars because he’s fun young player capable of electrifying highlights.

Not so Barrett could foul his former Duke teammate.

What an affront to the spirit of this event. Barrett was already on the wrong end of a Trae Young nutmeg, but those are the breaks. Don’t interrupt a slam with a foul. Barrett deservedly got booed.

Barrett’s World team lost the game. So, there was some justice.

Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins reflect on legendary 1988 dunk contest battle

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 8:09 AM EST
CHICAGO — Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins have never talked to one another about the 1988 dunk contest.

They might be the only ones.

It is still the dunk contest by which all other dunk contests are measured: Two stars, at the peak of their powers, the players who finished first and second in that season’s scoring standings, going head-to-head to decide a winner. Jordan left the old Chicago Stadium that night with the trophy. To this day, many believe Wilkins was the rightful winner. Either way, it was a never-to-be-forgotten show – and now, for the first time since that night 32 years ago, the dunk contest is returning to Chicago on Saturday night.

“I did have a homecourt advantage, yes,” Jordan said this week in an interview with The Associated Press.

“The fans got their money’s worth,” Wilkins said in a separate interview with AP.

This season’s dunk contest entrants – Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr., the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard and Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton – will have quite a show to follow if what they do on Saturday is going to stand the test of time that the Jordan-Wilkins contest has.

To this day, Wilkins believes he should have won.

And to this day, he still tips his cap to what Jordan did that night.

“We were foes and we had some great battles, but he understood the moment,” Wilkins said. “He understood what we did, you know? So, for us, there’s no hard feelings. There’s no animosity. We love the fact that they still talk about it because we knew what we brought.”

None of this year’s four dunk contest participants are All-Stars. It was different 32 years ago, when the dunk contest was being held for only the fifth time. Jordan was the MVP in 1988, Wilkins was sixth in that season’s MVP voting, and they were the only players that season who averaged more than 30 points per game.

“It’s a little bit different today. And it’s probably much harder today because how many times can you do the same dunks over and over again?” Jordan said. “So, they are trying to create things that people haven’t seen and that means jumping over people and cars and stuff like that. We didn’t have to do that because we didn’t have anything preceding us.”

The 1988 field was stacked. Wilkins had won in 1985. Spud Webb won in 1986. Jordan won in 1987. They were all in the field, along with Greg Anderson, Clyde Drexler, Jerome Kersey and Otis Smith.

“My memories more so than anything was that I was representing Chicago,” Jordan said. “I just wanted to represent them well. I wanted to win, don’t get me wrong. But I also knew Dominique was an unbelievable dunker and very athletic and a human highlight film. So, I had to come up with certain things that are very special and unique.”

Of course, it came down to Wilkins vs. Jordan. Three dunks each to decide the title. Both got a perfect score – 50 – on their first dunk in the final round. Wilkins got another 50 in the second round, with Jordan getting only a 47. That meant Wilkins, who was first to dunk in each round of the finals, needed only a 48 to clinch the win over Jordan.

Wilkins went with a two-handed windmill for his final dunk. The judges’ score: 45. Drexler looked on in disbelief.

“I was surprised at his score,” Jordan said.

The door was open for Jordan. He tried a dunk from the foul line and missed, but the rules allowed two chances per attempt. The second effort is the one replayed about a billion times since: He took off from just inside the foul line, pulled the ball back a bit before finishing off the slam, and got the perfect score of 50.

Final score: Jordan 147, Wilkins 145.

“The dunk contest, Nique got robbed,” said Doc Rivers, the Los Angeles Clippers coach who that year was an All-Star representing Atlanta – Wilkins’ team as well – in his hometown of Chicago. “But other than that, it was a perfect weekend.”

The dunk contest has had its ups and downs since.

It went away for a couple of years. Fred Jones, a journeyman who played for five teams in seven seasons, was the 2004 champion. Jeremy Evans – he averaged 3.5 points per game in his career – won in 2012. The NBA tried a team concept with three guys representing each conference in 2014; it wasn’t well received. Only the most ardent fan probably remembers that last year’s winner was Hamidou Diallo.

There have been some stars: Kobe Bryant won in 1997 and Vince Carter prevailed in 2000, a win that still draws raves from Jordan.

The highest compliment, in fact.

“The most amazing dunk I have ever seen is probably Vince Carter when he hung his elbow in the rim,” Jordan said. “To me that was, without question, just unbelievable.”

But most of the biggest names – and many considered among the best dunkers of their generation – have taken a pass on the dunk contest. LeBron James has never entered one, nor has Russell Westbrook, and Dwyane Wade didn’t either.

“I’d have loved to have seen LeBron,” Wilkins said.

Jordan agreed, saying he knows fans are clamoring to have seen James try it at least once.

“What we did in the game and excitement that we created when we did dunk,” Jordan said. “People wanted to see that. Is it the same today? Maybe not.”

Chicago’s own Common named MVP, leads Team Wilbon to win in All-Star Celebrity Game

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 12:02 AM EST
CHICAGO — Rapper and actor Common had 10 points and four steals to earn Most Valuable Player honors in the All-Star Celebrity Game as Team Wilbon beat Team Stephen A, 62-47 on Friday night.

Rapper Famous Los scored 25 points and former NBA player Quentin Richardson had 12 points and 12 rebounds at Wintrust Arena in the first on-court event of All-Star Weekend.

The 47-year-old Common also had five rebounds and three assists and led a trapping defense by Team Wilbon that broke open the game in the second quarter.

WNBA player A’ja Wilson had 11 points and rapper Quavo and former NBA player Darius Miles had nine points apiece for Team Stephen A.

The victory capped a winning day for coach Michael Wilbon, who earlier in the day was announced along with NBA play-by-play announcer Mike Breen as a recipient of the 2020 Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

On the night where Zion bent a backboard, USA wins Rising Stars game

By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2020, 11:41 PM EST
CHICAGO — In an unusually entertaining All-Star Friday night Rising Stars game, fans got to see Luka Doncic draining halfcourt shots, Miles Bridges putting on a personal dunkfest then hoisting the MVP trophy, and, for anyone that cared, a 151-131 Team USA win.

That’s not how any of us will remember this game.

This will forever be the game where Zion Williamson broke the backboard.

“When it was halftime, my teammates started telling me about it,” Williamson said, adding he had no idea when it happened. “I don’t think it was me, honestly.”

It was him.

And it was the most memorable highlight of a surprisingly entertaining game.

The Rising Stars game is usually a fairly predictable affair, with a couple of highlights punctuating a game with all the structure of a YMCA pickup run. That’s kind of how this edition started.

Usually, this game has all the fundamentals of a Venice Beach playground game — a whole lot of showboating and attempted spectacular plays — but the first quarter was strangely unenergetic and filled with the “right” basketball plays. Not that there was any defense, but there were kick-outs to the corner instead of dunks, lay-ups, and Rui Hachimura knocking down midrange jumpers. RJ Barrett even used a Euro foul to stop a Williamson alley-oop chance (which drew some boos from the crowd).

But in the final minutes of the first half the game opened up, starting with Ja Morant finding Zion Williamson for the alley-oops everyone came to see.

Then Doncic drained a shot from halfcourt, joking with Trae Young.

The World led by 10 points at the half, led by Barrett’s 15 points, but Charlotte’s Bridges Tweeted out during halftime the USA would get serious when they came out of the locker room.

“The World team was killing us, so we said let’s play for real and I Tweeted that,” Bridges said.

The USA did start to play for real. Bridges and Collin Sexton started to lead a comeback, with the USA eventually grabbing the lead on back-to-back Devonte Graham deep threes. Not long after, Graham’s teammate Bridges had maybe the dunk of the night (at least that didn’t break any equipment).

The USA pulled away in the fourth and the final minutes of the game became a dunkfest, with everyone clearing out and guys trying to put on a show — but Zion could not get his to go.

The World team’s Barrett led all scorers with 27, and Memphis’ Brandon Clarke added 22. Sexton had 21 for the USA squad, with Bridges adding 20. For a

“I stayed at the YMCA in Flint [Michigan] all day and night just trying to get to this level,” Bridges said.