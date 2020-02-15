On night big men show off skills, Miami’s Bam Adebayo wins All-Star Skills Challenge

CHICAGO — Talk about the most skilled players in the game today and that conversation has to be heavy on big men.

As evidence, meet Miami center Bam Adebayo, the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Skills Contest champion. He beat out another big, Indiana’s Damontis Sabonis, on a night that all the bigs knocked out all the guards in the first round.

“I just want to say something, I read a Tweet that I was [longest odds] to win in Vegas,” Adebayo said. “So whoever bet, I hope you got your money, and I hope you go buy yourself Ruth’s Chris, Cheesecake Factory, something in that fashion.”

The bigs owning the first round of the Skills Contest included Sabonis knocking off the defending champion, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, mostly because Sabonis got off two attempts on the three to close out the race before Tatum could.

In the semi-finals, Adebayo knocked off Toronto’s Pascal Siakam because, after both missed their first three, Adebayo got off his second shot before Siakam could. Sabonis beat Khris Middleton when neither could hit a three for a handful of shots, until Sabonis got one to fall. There is a lot of randomness and who got a three to fall that goes into winning the Skills Contest.