On night big men show off skills, Miami’s Bam Adebayo wins All-Star Skills Challenge

CHICAGO — Talk about the most skilled players in the game today and that conversation has to be heavy on big men.
As evidence, meet Miami center Bam Adebayo, the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Skills Contest champion. He beat out another big, Indiana’s Damontis Sabonis, on a night that all the bigs knocked out all the guards in the first round.
“I just want to say something, I read a Tweet that I was [longest odds] to win in Vegas,” Adebayo said. “So whoever bet, I hope you got your money, and I hope you go buy yourself Ruth’s Chris, Cheesecake Factory, something in that fashion.”
The bigs owning the first round of the Skills Contest included Sabonis knocking off the defending champion, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, mostly because Sabonis got off two attempts on the three to close out the race before Tatum could.
In the semi-finals, Adebayo knocked off Toronto’s Pascal Siakam because, after both missed their first three, Adebayo got off his second shot before Siakam could. Sabonis beat Khris Middleton when neither could hit a three for a handful of shots, until Sabonis got one to fall. There is a lot of randomness and who got a three to fall that goes into winning the Skills Contest.
CHICAGO – Buddy Hield certainly has a flair for the dramatic.
The Kings guard won the 3-point contest Saturday, hitting the last shot to edge Devin Booker in the final round, 27-26.
The night after Valentine’s Day, Hield came into his post-event press conference, set his trophy on the table and gave it a big smooch.
“As a shooter, this on your bucket list,” Hield said.
Hield has hit a game-winning 3-pointer. But this wasn’t a typical gameday.
“I had no routine this morning,” Hield said. “I went out last night.
“It was All-Star Weekend. You got to have fun too.”
Round 1
Devin Booker 27
Buddy Hield 27
Davis Bertans 26
Zach LaVine 23
Joe Harris 22
Duncan Robinson 19
Devonte' Graham 18
Trae Young 15
Round 2
Buddy Hield 27
Devin Booker 26
Davis Bertans 22
CHICAGO – All-Star Weekend is the perfect time to honor Kobe Bryant.
Annually named an All-Star, he thrived on that stage. Nobody has surpassed his four All-Star MVPs. (Bob Pettit also won four.) Other stars especially revere Bryant. And, sadly, the proximity of All-Star to his death – a unique tragedy – only adds to the connection.
All-Star MVP will now be called the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.
The 2020 All-Star game will feature several other Bryant tributes, most involving Bryant’s No. 24. The game will end when a team scores 24 more points than the leader entering the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s team will all wear No. 24, and LeBron James‘ team will all wear No. 2 (for Gianna). Jennifer Hudson will perform a tribute.
For a lasting way to honor Bryant’s legacy, the NBA hit the exact right note with All-Star MVP.
The Knicks probably won’t be good next season.
They’re not good right now. Few rookies – even a highly drafted one like New York will get – immediately contribute to winning. It’s a weak free-agent class. A new front-office leader probably won’t trade long-term assets for immediate help.
And if you want someone else to state the obvious, here’s Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.
Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:
Players rarely talk like this about other teams. It’s just not nice. Dinwiddie also risks gets egg on his face, which the Knicks’ massive fan base would surely rub in.
But spot the lie.
Zach LaVine broke our hearts by not entering the dunk contest this year. The Bulls guard could’ve had a rematch with Aaron Gordon and given Chicago a local participant.
LaVine looks ready.
You’ve reached elite dunking status when even a missed dunk creates buzz.