Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA names All-Star MVP award after Kobe Bryant

By Dan FeldmanFeb 15, 2020, 7:44 PM EST
CHICAGO – All-Star Weekend is the perfect time to honor Kobe Bryant.

Annually named an All-Star, he thrived on that stage. Nobody has surpassed his four All-Star MVPs. (Bob Pettit also won four.) Other stars especially revere Bryant. And, sadly, the proximity of All-Star to his death – a unique tragedy – only adds to the connection.

All-Star MVP will now be called the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

The 2020 All-Star game will feature several other Bryant tributes, most involving Bryant’s No. 24. The game will end when a team scores 24 more points than the leader entering the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s team will all wear No. 24, and LeBron James‘ team will all wear No. 2 (for Gianna). Jennifer Hudson will perform a tribute.

For a lasting way to honor Bryant’s legacy, the NBA hit the exact right note with All-Star MVP.

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie: Knicks probably won’t be good next season

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 15, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
The Knicks probably won’t be good next season.

They’re not good right now. Few rookies – even a highly drafted one like New York will get – immediately contribute to winning. It’s a weak free-agent class. A new front-office leader probably won’t trade long-term assets for immediate help.

And if you want someone else to state the obvious, here’s Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

Players rarely talk like this about other teams. It’s just not nice. Dinwiddie also risks gets egg on his face, which the Knicks’ massive fan base would surely rub in.

But spot the lie.

Zach LaVine practicing free-throw line 360 dunk (video)

Zach LaVine
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By Dan FeldmanFeb 15, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
Zach LaVine broke our hearts by not entering the dunk contest this year. The Bulls guard could’ve had a rematch with Aaron Gordon and given Chicago a local participant.

LaVine looks ready.

You’ve reached elite dunking status when even a missed dunk creates buzz.

Joel Embiid calls ‘BS’ on idea he, Ben Simmons can’t play together

Oscar Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 15, 2020, 2:04 PM EST
CHICAGO — Philadelphia has not lived up to expectations this season. Their 34-21 record would have them starting the playoffs on the road, and this team some picked to come out of the East this season (*raises hand*) has not looked like a threat to Milwaukee.

Which has added fuel to the idea that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons — the two All-Stars the 76ers have banked their franchise success on — simply don’t fit well together.

Embiid will have none of that.

“I think it’s BS,” Embiid said of the idea while at All-Star media day on Saturday. “Because when you look at the last two years we have been playing together, it was not a problem. This year it’s only a problem because at times our offense has struggled and I think it’s definitely going to be better after the All-Star break.

“I mean, just look at the last two years what we have been able to do and I think it can work and it’s going to work.”

Ben Simmons is on the same page.

“It takes time, not everything is supposed to be perfect…” Simmons said a few feet away from Embiid. “I mean I love playing with Joel, he’s an amazing talent, I have a lot of respect for his game and I know he feels the same way about me, so as long as we strive and continue to go the right way we’ll be fine…

“There’s a lot of things [the 76ers] haven’t tried, we’ve got a lot of talent, it’s kind of scary how good we can be. ”

This year, the Sixers have just a +1.3 net rating when Simmons and Embiid share the court. That is way down from the +7.9 net rating the pair had a season ago, or +15.5 two seasons ago.

What’s changed? The players around Simmons and Embiid. Gone are J.J. Redick and Jimmy Butler from last season, two players whose shooting and shot creation opened up space for Embiid to operate in the paint and Simmons to slash his way into that same space. Now, the threat of Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson is not having the same impact (it’s why Furkan Korkmaz has been so crucial for the 76ers, he has been a legitimate threat from deep) and the offense feels clogged.

This has sparked speculation about the Sixers trading Embiid or Simmons. Don’t bet on it. The first move in Philly (as it is with virtually every team where the pieces don’t fit) is to fire the coach and see if a new system solves the problem. That is the likely path if the 76ers continue to fall short of expectations once the playoffs start.

Embiid isn’t worried about any of it.

 

 

Report: Clippers working out Timberwolves forward Evan Turner

Evan Turner and Clippers forward Paul George
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 15, 2020, 1:35 PM EST
Evan Turner went from the Hawks to the Timberwolves in a four-team trade shortly before the deadline.

But he hasn’t played for Minnesota and was reportedly discussing a buyout.

Could he join the Clippers?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Timberwolves are $1,136,270 over the luxury-tax line. On a rest-of-season minimum-salary contract – the most he could get in L.A. – Turner would earn $803,543.

Would Turner leave money on the table and get Minnesota completely out of the tax? I doubt it. But he could be joining a championship contender. More likely, he’d just get the Timberwolves closer to dodging the tax. They could also buy out Allen Crabbe and get fully under the tax line.

The Clippers have so much depth at forward – Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Rodney McGruder. Turner wouldn’t add much value. His poor outside shooting would probably keep him far outside the playoff rotation. But he could theoretically eat up some regular-season minutes on a team that prioritizes keeping its stars well-rested.

Turner is a quality distributor for his position, and he has the size to be a credible defender. At least that’s he showed prior to this season. Turner looked pretty bad as Atlanta’s backup point guard. Maybe that’s because he was playing out of position with unready young teammates. Or maybe it’s because Turner, 31, has slipped too far.

Hence, the rare workout for an established NBA player.