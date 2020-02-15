Chicago’s own Common named MVP, leads Team Wilbon to win in All-Star Celebrity Game

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 12:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) — Rapper and actor Common had 10 points and four steals to earn Most Valuable Player honors in the All-Star Celebrity Game as Team Wilbon beat Team Stephen A, 62-47 on Friday night.

Rapper Famous Los scored 25 points and former NBA player Quentin Richardson had 12 points and 12 rebounds at Wintrust Arena in the first on-court event of All-Star Weekend.

The 47-year-old Common also had five rebounds and three assists and led a trapping defense by Team Wilbon that broke open the game in the second quarter.

WNBA player A’ja Wilson had 11 points and rapper Quavo and former NBA player Darius Miles had nine points apiece for Team Stephen A.

The victory capped a winning day for coach Michael Wilbon, who earlier in the day was announced along with NBA play-by-play announcer Mike Breen as a recipient of the 2020 Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

On the night where Zion bent a backboard, USA wins Rising Stars game

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2020, 11:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — In an unusually entertaining All-Star Friday night Rising Stars game, fans got to see Luka Doncic draining halfcourt shots, Miles Bridges putting on a personal dunkfest then hoisting the MVP trophy, and, for anyone that cared, a 151-131 Team USA win.

That’s not how any of us will remember this game.

This will forever be the game where Zion Williamson broke the backboard.

“When it was halftime, my teammates started telling me about it,” Williamson said, adding he had no idea when it happened. “I don’t think it was me, honestly.”

It was him.

And it was the most memorable highlight of a surprisingly entertaining game.

The Rising Stars game is usually a fairly predictable affair, with a couple of highlights punctuating a game with all the structure of a YMCA pickup run. That’s kind of how this edition started.

Usually, this game has all the fundamentals of a Venice Beach playground game — a whole lot of showboating and attempted spectacular plays — but the first quarter was strangely unenergetic and filled with the “right” basketball plays. Not that there was any defense, but there were kick-outs to the corner instead of dunks, lay-ups, and Rui Hachimura knocking down midrange jumpers. RJ Barrett even used a Euro foul to stop a Williamson alley-oop chance (which drew some boos from the crowd).

But in the final minutes of the first half the game opened up, starting with Ja Morant finding Zion Williamson for the alley-oops everyone came to see.

Then Doncic drained a shot from halfcourt, joking with Trae Young.

The World led by 10 points at the half, led by Barrett’s 15 points, but Charlotte’s Bridges Tweeted out during halftime the USA would get serious when they came out of the locker room.

“The World team was killing us, so we said let’s play for real and I Tweeted that,” Bridges said.

The USA did start to play for real. Bridges and Collin Sexton started to lead a comeback, with the USA eventually grabbing the lead on back-to-back Devonte Graham deep threes. Not long after, Graham’s teammate Bridges had maybe the dunk of the night (at least that didn’t break any equipment).

The USA pulled away in the fourth and the final minutes of the game became a dunkfest, with everyone clearing out and guys trying to put on a show — but Zion could not get his to go.

The World team’s Barrett led all scorers with 27, and Memphis’ Brandon Clarke added 22. Sexton had 21 for the USA squad, with Bridges adding 20. For a

“I stayed at the YMCA in Flint [Michigan] all day and night just trying to get to this level,” Bridges said.

Miles Bridges throws off-the-backboard self alley-oop to one-hand dunk (VIDEO)

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2020, 10:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

On a night when Zion Williamson bent the backboard, Charlotte’s Miles Bridges may have had the dunk of the night.

Team USA in the All-Star Friday night Rising Stars game had just taken the lead on a pair of Devonte Graham back-to-back deep threes, the Americans were starting to pull away, and then Graham’s teammate Miles Bridges did this.

That. Was. Nasty.

One-handed with authority.

If you want to know how impressive it was, watch the reaction of Trae Young and Ja Morant on the USA bench.

Zion Williamson dunks so hard, he leaves backboard crooked (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 10:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHICAGO – Zion Williamson showed his superhuman strength by denting a basketball with his fingers at Duke.

Time to add to the legend.

Williamson dunked so hard during Rising Stars, he left the backboard crooked. He just broke the thing!

At halftime, someone fixed it. Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports:

Good thing the NBA got Williamson into this game despite ASSistant coaches not selecting him.

Luka Doncic buries pull-up halfcourt shot in Rising Stars (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 10:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHICAGO – Trae Young produced Rising Star’s first sweet highlight.

Then, Luka Doncic topped him with this half-court shot to cap the first half. Look how confident Doncic was in that non-heave.

Doncic and Young – forever linked – laughing together was awesome.