Buddy Hield wins 3-point contest on final shot (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 15, 2020, 9:56 PM EST
CHICAGO – Buddy Hield certainly has a flair for the dramatic.

The Kings guard won the 3-point contest Saturday, hitting the last shot to edge Devin Booker in the final round, 27-26.

The night after Valentine’s Day, Hield came into his post-event press conference, set his trophy on the table and gave it a big smooch.

“As a shooter, this on your bucket list,” Hield said.

Hield has hit a game-winning 3-pointer. But this wasn’t a typical gameday.

“I had no routine this morning,” Hield said. “I went out last night.

“It was All-Star Weekend. You got to have fun too.”

Round 1

Devin Booker 27

Buddy Hield 27

Davis Bertans 26

Zach LaVine 23

Joe Harris 22

Duncan Robinson 19

Devonte' Graham 18

Trae Young 15

Round 2

Buddy Hield 27

Devin Booker 26

Davis Bertans 22

Aaron Gordon dunks over 7’5″ Tacko Fall, somehow still robbed of Dunk Contest win

By Kurt HelinFeb 15, 2020, 11:40 PM EST
CHICAGO — Aaron Gordon cannot catch a break in an All-Star Dunk Contest dunk-off.

In the best Dunk Contest since 2016 — when Gordon controversially lost in a dunk-off to Zach LaVine — Gordon lost another dunk-off, this time despite dunking over 7’5″ Tacko Fall for the final dunk of the night.

“Jumping over somebody 7’5″ [note: without shoes] and dunking is no easy feat,” Gordon said, stating the obvious. “What did I get, like a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?”

Yes, Gordon got a 47 out of 50 for that dunk and the crowd in the United Center was not happy with the judges, but that was a theme for the night. The judges, for their part, apparently were conspiring to send the dunk-off to a third round but screwed it up.

 

Gordon, who now has lost three Dunk Contests, two in dunk-offs, leaves the peoples’ champ but he is not coming back.

“It’s a wrap, bro. It’s a wrap. I feel like I should have two trophies,” Gordon said when asked if he would do another Dunk Contest.

Gordon should have gotten a 50 and won on that last dunk, but make no mistake, Derrick Jones Jr. earned the win — most of the night his dunks were cleaner and, to my eyes, right there with Gordon’s.

Jones — who turned 23 on Saturday — started the final round by leaping over two people and taking the ball between the legs.

Then went off the side of the backboard, between the legs and threw it down.

Jones was ready for the extra dunks.

“I got a whole lot in my arsenal,” Jones said of the couple extra dunks. “I knew every dunk that I was going to do even if it went to overtime. I planned this.”

This was a great dunk contest because it wasn’t just the two finalists who were throwing down epic dunks.

One of the most entertaining dunks of the night came from the Bucks’ Pat Connaughton — the white guy in the contest leaned into it and went with the White Men Can’t Jump dunk. He did it over the Brewers Christian Yelich, but somehow only got a 45.

Connaughton won the crowd over again with his second dunk, taking the ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo, tapping backboard, and then dunking. That got him a deserved 50.

Dwight Howard broke out the Superman dunk again, but this time as a tribute to Kobe.

The NBA history books will record this as a Derrick Jones Jr. win. But everyone who watched this contest knows who won.

Tacko Fall on Aaron Gordon dunk: ‘I was scared for my life’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 15, 2020, 10:59 PM EST
CHICAGO – Dunk-contest participants generally prepare four dunks – two for the first round and, if advancing, two for the second round. Aaron Gordon knows better. He lost to Zach LaVine in an epic dunk-off when they tied in the second round in 2016.

But Gordon ran out of even-somewhat-planned dunks in his dunk-off with eventual champion Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday. So, the Magic forward went looking for someone to dunk over.

He found 7-foot-5 fan favorite Tacko Fall.

Gordon grabbed the ball off the back of Fall’s neck and slammed, though not cleanly clearing the Celtic rookie’s head.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

It showed.

Pat Connaughton does awesome ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 15, 2020, 10:12 PM EST
CHICAGO – Pat Connaughton is white. He’s in the dunk contest.

He leaned right into it.

Connaughton so magnificently imitated Billy Hoyle from “White Men Can’t Jump” – the outfit, the dorky warm-up jumps and (with an added degree of difficulty getting the ball) of course the dunk, right down to the rim hang:

Unfortunately for Connaughton, he changed into his Bucks jersey, didn’t perform as well on his second dunk (though scored higher by tapping the ball onto the backboard) and got eliminated.

On night big men show off skills, Miami’s Bam Adebayo wins All-Star Skills Challenge

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 15, 2020, 8:53 PM EST
CHICAGO — Talk about the most skilled players in the game today and that conversation has to be heavy on big men.

As evidence, meet Miami center Bam Adebayo, the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Skills Contest champion. He beat out another big, Indiana’s Damontis Sabonis, on a night that all the bigs knocked out all the guards in the first round.

“I just want to say something, I read a Tweet that I was [longest odds] to win in Vegas,” Adebayo said. “So whoever bet, I hope you got your money, and I hope you go buy yourself Ruth’s Chris, Cheesecake Factory, something in that fashion.”

The bigs owning the first round of the Skills Contest included Sabonis knocking off the defending champion, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, mostly because Sabonis got off two attempts on the three to close out the race before Tatum could.

In the semi-finals, Adebayo knocked off Toronto’s Pascal Siakam because, after both missed their first three, Adebayo got off his second shot before Siakam could. Sabonis beat Khris Middleton when neither could hit a three for a handful of shots, until Sabonis got one to fall. There is a lot of randomness and who got a three to fall that goes into winning the Skills Contest.