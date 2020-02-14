Zion Williamson dunks so hard, he leaves backboard crooked (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 10:33 PM EST
CHICAGO – Zion Williamson showed his superhuman strength by denting a basketball with his fingers at Duke.

Time to add to the legend.

Williamson dunked so hard during Rising Stars, he left the backboard crooked. He just broke the thing!

At halftime, someone fixed it. Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports:

Good thing the NBA got Williamson into this game despite ASSistant coaches not selecting him.

Luka Doncic buries pull-up halfcourt shot in Rising Stars (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 10:18 PM EST
CHICAGO – Trae Young produced Rising Star’s first sweet highlight.

Then, Luka Doncic topped him with this half-court shot to cap the first half. Look how confident Doncic was in that non-heave.

Doncic and Young – forever linked – laughing together was awesome.

Trae Young nutmegs RJ Barrett for bucket (VIDEO)

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2020, 9:43 PM EST
The All-Star Friday night Rising Stars game makes Sunday’s All-Star game look like a defensive struggle.

That means Trae Young gets to go a little playground on the court – more than he does in a regular NBA game — and the Knicks’ RJ Barrett became the victim.

Nutmeg.

That was fun.

Former Heat executive suing team for alleged backlash to maternity leave

Miami Heat
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 9:17 PM EST
Vared Yakovee, who worked as an attorney for the Miami Heat, is suing the team, alleging the organization violated her right to take maternity leave.

David Ovalle of the Miami Herald:

But according to her complaint, the relationship with the team began to falter when Yakovee was approved to become an adoptive parent. In July 2019, she said in the lawsuit, an adoption agency notified her about a newly born baby — and she requested to take parental leave.

The lawsuit claims that the Heat’s chief attorney, Raquel Libman, “made her displeasure” about the leave known to others, even complaining that “now I definitely won’t get to take vacation.”

Kobe, Garnett, Duncan headline legendary list of Hall of Fame finalists

Kobe Bryant at All-Star Game
Tom O'Connor /NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2020, 6:07 PM EST
CHICAGO — It was a bittersweet moment to hear Kobe Bryant’s name called as a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Finalist and for him not to be there to hear it.

Friday the Hall of Fame announced the eight finalists for induction into the Hall of Fame this year, and — as we had known for years — this is a stacked class. The timing, not long after Kobe’s passing, seemed to make it all the more poignant.

This year’s nominees are:

• Kobe Bryant. A lock to be enshrined (the director of the Hall of Fame has said as much), he is also fully deserving with a resume that includes 18-time NBA All-Star, 11-time All-NBA First Team, five-time NBA Champion and two-time Finals MVP, the 2008 NBA MVP, nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member, he is fourth on the NBA All-Time scoring list, plus Bryant earned two Olympic gold medals.

• Tim Duncan. The San Antonio legend is a five-time NBA champion and three-time Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP, he was a 15-time NBA All-Star, an eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member,  Rookie of the Year, and Duncan is the only player in NBA history with 1,000 or more wins with one team. At Wake Forest, he was a three-time First Team All-American and won the AP College Player of the Year award.

• Kevin Garnett. An NBA champion and NBA MVP, KG is a 15-time NBA All-Star, nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, Defensive Player of the Year, and he has an Olympic gold medal.

• Tamika Catching. A WNBA MVP and champion, she is a 10-time WNBA All-Star and won four gold medals with Team USA.

• Rudy Tomjanovic. He is the only person in NBA history to score 10,000 points as a player and win 500 career games with two championships as a coach. He coached two Rockets teams to titles and the 2000 Olympic team in Sydney to gold.

• Kim Mulkey. She coached the Baylor Bears to three national titles, and she won one herself as a player.

• Barbara Stevens. The coach of Division II powerhouse Bentley University, she is the fifth coach in NCAA women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career wins. 

• Eddie Sutton. He coached four schools to NCAA Tournament and won more than 800 games as a college coach.

Those finalists will be voted on and the Hall of Fame class of 2000 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four.

If you’re looking for snubs — or, more likely guys getting in on future ballots — there is Chris Bosh (two-time NBA champion, 11-time All-Star), Shawn Marion, and Chauncey Billups. I’d also say the impact Chris Webber had as part of the Fab 5 at Michigan in college then as a pro should have him in the Hall of Fame.

Four inductees on the media side were named as well: Mike Breen (Knicks/ESPN/ABC broadcaster), Mike Wilbon (Washington Post/ESPN for print), the Inside the NBA show and crew on TNT, and Jim Gray.