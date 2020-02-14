Steven Adams CASUALLY nails half-court buzzer-beater (video)

Steven Adams is known for his dirty work.
But he made this shot look so pretty.
Adams’ first career 3-pointer helped the Thunder to a 123-118 win over the Pelicans last night.
Damian Lillard knew what it was almost instantly. By the time he was back in the locker room, Lillard was saying he had strained his groin, and with that was out of the All-Star Game (but he’s still rapping as Dame D.O.L.L.A.).
Now a team MRI has confirmed it. The Trail Blazers announced that, yes, Lillard does have a strained groin, and he will be re-evaluated in a week. That is right before Portland returns to play after the All-Star break (its first game is Friday, Feb. 21, against New Orleans, one of the other teams trying to chase down the final playoff spot in the West). Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports the strain has a 1-2 week recovery time, and with groin injuries teams tend to be cautious because it is common to think it is healed when it is not, then the re-injury is worse.
Which means expect Lillard to miss at least some time after the All-Star break.
Portland can’t afford for him to be out long as it tries to make up the four games it is behind Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West.
The injury was just an unfortunate fluke. With less than four minutes to go before the All-Star break, Damian Lillard drove the lane against Memphis Grizzlies big man Jonas Valanciunas, landed and was in instant pain, grabbing his groin. He soon fouled to stop play and went straight to the locker room. After the game, Lillard said he was out of the All-Star Game on Sunday, where Devon Booker has replaced him.
After getting his number retired by the Celtics in 2018, Paul Pierce predicted Kevin Garnett would be next.
Pierce was right.
Celtics:
Garnett was excellent in Boston. He keyed the 2008 championship run and made the All-Star team five of his six seasons with the Celtics.
But six seasons aren’t many for a historic franchise like Boston.
Of the 21 players honored in the rafters, none played fewer seasons with the Celtics:
Reggie Lewis and Ed Macauley also played six seasons in Boston. Lewis was honored after his untimely death. Macauley got his number retired in 1963, before the Celtics knew how many great players they’d have.
For most teams, retiring Garnett’s number would be a no-brainer. In Boston, it’s not so clear given his lack of longevity there. That’s how great the Celtics have been. But if they want to honor him, more power to them. Nobody will complain about Garnett – whose competitive spirit and winning ways created a lasting legacy – getting honored.
There’s an even better case for the Timberwolves to retire Garnett’s number, but as of last check, he wasn’t ready for that conversation.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 39 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away from the Los Angeles Clippers in the second overtime to win 141-133 on Thursday night.
Marcus Smart added 31 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Kemba Walker added 19 points and nine rebounds. Tatum and Smart combined for 16 of Boston’s 27 points in the overtime periods.
The Celtics have won seven straight at home and eight of their last nine overall.
The Clippers played most of the game without Paul George, who left in the second quarter with a left hamstring strain. Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 35 points. Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Montrezl Harrell finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
George played 15 minutes, scoring four points on 2-of-7 shooting before heading to the locker room.
The first meeting between the teams on Nov. 20 was also decided in overtime. The Clippers held on for a 107-104 win.
The Celtics took a 134-130 lead in the second OT on a driving layup by Smart and another by Tatum.
Harrell got a dunk on the Clippers’ next trip up the floor. But Hayward responded with a 3 to increase Boston’s lead to 137-132.
Tatum was called for an offensive foul, but Hayward blocked a runner by Williams off his body to force the turnover with 55 seconds left.
Hayward hit four free throws in the final minute to help close it out.
The All-Star break comes at a perfect time for both teams as they try to get healthy.
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley missed his fourth straight game with a sore right groin. The Celtics played without Jaylen Brown, who has a left calf contusion
Smart started in place of Brown and scored the Celtics’ first 10 points, digging them out of an early 7-0 deficit. Smart and Tatum combined for 24 of Boston’s 30 first-quarter points. It helped offset a 15-point opening period by Leonard.
Boston limited Leonard to two points in the second quarter but had no answers on the inside for Harrell, who had 16 points in the first half on 5-of-5 shooting from the field.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points, Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Thursday night.
Zion Williamson scored 32 points for New Orleans, his second straight game scoring more than 30. It is Williamson’s sixth straight game scoring at least 20 points.
However, Gallinari’s clutch shooting — he had 11 points in the fourth quarter — kept the Pelicans at bay.
New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, rallied behind Williamson’s dominant inside play to take several slim leads inside the final six minutes.
But after Lonzo Ball’s corner 3 gave the Pelicans a 111-110 lead, Gallinari hit a fall-away in the paint and followed up by rattling in a 3. He added free throws and a left-wing pull-up in the final minutes, the last making it 121-115 with a half-minute left.
Dennis Schroder scored 22 points for the Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points. Thunder center Steven Adams capped his 11-point, 11-rebound, three-block night with a clutch jumper in the paint that made it 119-114.
JJ Redick scored 24 points for the Pelicans, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a compelling, highlight-filled contest that saw 22 lead changes and 12 ties.
Both teams shot better than 48%, but New Orleans was done in by 17 turnovers that the Thunder converted into 24 points. Oklahoma City committed just nine turnovers.
Williamson delighted the crowd on both ends of the floor. He rejected Abdel Nader’s floater in the paint with a volleyball-style spike out of play. His dunks included one on a putback and another on an alley-oop feed from Frank Jackson.
Paul had nine of his assists in the opening two quarters, the last of those coming in a rather unusual way. Paul unloaded the ball to Adams in the back court in the final seconds of the half, and Adams hurled the ball right into the hoop from beyond half-court.
The shot, which gave the Thunder a 66-58 lead, was the first 3-pointer of Adams’ career. He celebrated it with a brief, smiling shimmy before jogging with teammates toward the tunnel to the locker room.