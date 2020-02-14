Luka Doncic buries pull-up halfcourt shot in Rising Stars (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO – Trae Young produced Rising Star’s first sweet highlight.

Then, Luka Doncic topped him with this half-court shot to cap the first half. Look how confident Doncic was in that non-heave.

Doncic and Young – forever linked – laughing together was awesome.