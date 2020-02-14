Luka Doncic buries pull-up halfcourt shot in Rising Stars (video)

CHICAGO – Trae Young produced Rising Star’s first sweet highlight.
Then, Luka Doncic topped him with this half-court shot to cap the first half. Look how confident Doncic was in that non-heave.
Doncic and Young – forever linked – laughing together was awesome.
On a night when Zion Williamson bent the backboard, Charlotte’s Miles Bridges may have had the dunk of the night.
Team USA in the All-Star Friday night Rising Stars game had just taken the lead on a pair of Devonte Graham back-to-back deep threes, the Americans were starting to pull away, and then Graham’s teammate Miles Bridges did this.
That. Was. Nasty.
One-handed with authority.
If you want to know how impressive it was, watch the reaction of Trae Young and Ja Morant on the USA bench.
CHICAGO – Zion Williamson showed his superhuman strength by denting a basketball with his fingers at Duke.
Time to add to the legend.
Williamson dunked so hard during Rising Stars, he left the backboard crooked. He just broke the thing!
At halftime, someone fixed it. Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports:
Good thing the NBA got Williamson into this game despite ASSistant coaches not selecting him.
The All-Star Friday night Rising Stars game makes Sunday’s All-Star game look like a defensive struggle.
That means Trae Young gets to go a little playground on the court – more than he does in a regular NBA game — and the Knicks’ RJ Barrett became the victim.
Nutmeg.
That was fun.
Vared Yakovee, who worked as an attorney for the Miami Heat, is suing the team, alleging the organization violated her right to take maternity leave.
David Ovalle of the Miami Herald:
But according to her complaint, the relationship with the team began to falter when Yakovee was approved to become an adoptive parent. In July 2019, she said in the lawsuit, an adoption agency notified her about a newly born baby — and she requested to take parental leave.
The lawsuit claims that the Heat’s chief attorney, Raquel Libman, “made her displeasure” about the leave known to others, even complaining that “now I definitely won’t get to take vacation.”