Who else got treated better than Durant did during his time with the Warriors, according to Durant? LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Heat and Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce with the Celtics.
Durant on All The Smoke:
The media is just trying so hard to separate this thing. And I was just like, for what? You didn’t do that with LeBron and D Wade and Bosh. You didn’t do that with those guys. You didn’t do that with KG and Paul Pierce. You didn’t try to separate them. It’s like, oh, why are you trying to separate me from the rest of the team. And you actually are making this your job, your duty to do so, is to push this narrative every day. People call me wild for calling it out. But I’m just like, nah, I think it’s corny.
The big difference between the Durant and the stars he mentioned: The Warriors already had a proven championship-caliber team when he arrived. Boston had a brand new identity with Garnett, Pierce and Ray Allen. Miami had a brand new identity with LeBron, Wade and Bosh. It was easy to view Durant as superfluous, even as he asserted himself.
Also: The idea people didn’t try to separateBosh from the rest of the Heat is completely ahistorical.
The massive toll the coronavirus — now called COVID-19 — has had on China continues, with 63,000 cases reported and 1,380 official deaths in the nation from the disease. Mass quarantines and other steps to contain the outbreak remains a massive undertaking that has disrupted daily life in the world’s most populous country (and led to precautions in the United States and around the world).
That disruption includes the indefinite suspension of the Chinese Basketball Association season. Almost all of the American players in the league were sent home. As Jeremy Lin said on Instagram: “The CBA season’s been postponed indefinitely and I’m on standby, training and staying ready if the season resumes.”
I would take that report with a grain of salt as China is still working to contain the virus. Chinese officials have said they are making progress on that front, but with China’s record of transparency on this issue (and others), everything should be viewed skeptically.
The other question is how this would work for the league, does it resume a shortened season followed by a shortened playoffs? Jump straight to a shortened playoffs? And, for the players, how will this all affect their pay (something FIBA will likely have to help sort out)?
As with all things around COVID-19, there seem to be more questions than answers.
Steven Adams CASUALLY nails half-court buzzer-beater (video)
Now a team MRI has confirmed it. The Trail Blazers announced that, yes, Lillard does have a strained groin, and he will be re-evaluated in a week. That is right before Portland returns to play after the All-Star break (its first game is Friday, Feb. 21, against New Orleans, one of the other teams trying to chase down the final playoff spot in the West). Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports the strain has a 1-2 week recovery time, and with groin injuries teams tend to be cautious because it is common to think it is healed when it is not, then the re-injury is worse.
Which means expect Lillard to miss at least some time after the All-Star break.
Portland can’t afford for him to be out long as it tries to make up the four games it is behind Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West.
The injury was just an unfortunate fluke. With less than four minutes to go before the All-Star break, Damian Lillard drove the lane against Memphis Grizzlies big man Jonas Valanciunas, landed and was in instant pain, grabbing his groin. He soon fouled to stop play and went straight to the locker room. After the game, Lillard said he was out of theAll-Star Game on Sunday, where Devon Booker has replaced him.