Former Heat executive suing team for alleged backlash to maternity leave

Vared Yakovee, who worked as an attorney for the Miami Heat, is suing the team, alleging the organization violated her right to take maternity leave.

David Ovalle of the Miami Herald:

But according to her complaint, the relationship with the team began to falter when Yakovee was approved to become an adoptive parent. In July 2019, she said in the lawsuit, an adoption agency notified her about a newly born baby — and she requested to take parental leave.

The lawsuit claims that the Heat’s chief attorney, Raquel Libman, “made her displeasure” about the leave known to others, even complaining that “now I definitely won’t get to take vacation.”