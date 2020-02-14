Pelicans rookie Nicolo Melli
Diverted from Bahamas, Pelicans rookie Nicolo Melli peculiar Rising Stars selection

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 4:13 PM EST
CHICAGO – Pelicans lead executive David Griffin and New Orleans rookie forward Nicola Melli share a joking relationship. So, when Griffin congratulated Melli yesterday on getting selected for All-Star Weekend, Melli didn’t believe it.

“Everybody knows that I wanted to go to the Bahamas on vacation a couple days,” Melli said. “So, I thought he was messing with me. I said, ‘It’s not true. C’mon. I’m going to the Bahamas.'”

It was true. Melli replaced an injured Deandre Ayton in Rising Stars.

So, Melli played in the Pelicans’ loss to the Thunder, grabbed some pizza to share with his wife on the plane and flew from New Orleans to frigid Chicago. Not quite the Bahamas.

Melli is facing another culture shock: At age 29, he’s not the typical rookie. He played more than a decade professionally in Europe before the Pelicans signed him last summer. For context, he’s older than New Orleans teammate Derrick Favors – who’s in his 10th NBA season.

Assuming he plays in Rising Stars tonight, Melli will be the fourth-oldest player ever to play in the event:

Pelicans rookie Nicolo Melli

Melli appeared happy to be here. It helps that Chicago is just a detour.

“I’m still going to the Bahamas,” he said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s agent: “Giannis believes in loyalty”

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2020, 2:46 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to if he will sign a five-year, $254 million supermax contract extension with the Bucks this summer.

He’s said how the team performs in the playoffs will be a significant factor, but little else. It’s a page out of LeBron James‘ playbook, it keeps pressure on the organization. It also keeps fans of the Milwaukee Bucks on edge, and gives fans of other franchises’ hope.

Antetokounmpo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, of Octagon Basketball, played things the same way when speaking to  TMJ4 News of Milwaukee — but he also gave Bucks fans reasons to be hopeful.

“Giannis believes in loyalty, he believes in the people who’ve been there with him from the beginning, and I think he feels that kinship to the city because they have really helped raise him,” he said…

“Is he a client you could see staying with one team for his whole career?” asked [interviewer Pete] Zervakis.

“Yeah, I think so. Obviously everybody talks about his impending free agency, and I think everything is open,” Saratsis said. “I think he’s someone who could easily say, ‘I’d like to be in Milwaukee my entire career.’ I think he’s also someone who, depending on how the team does, could say, ‘I need a change.’ But for him, staying is absolutely a viable option.”

There are more than 254 million reasons for Antetokounmpo to stay with Milwaukee, although that much money is going to factor into any decision (the most another team could offer in free agency is four-years, $188 million).

Another reason to stay is Antetokounmpo wants to win, and the Bucks had the best regular-season record in the East last season, are on their way to doing it again this season, and will enter the playoffs the clear favorites to come out of the East. Any team Antetokounmpo would leave for would instantly become good, but would it be built around him and ready to contend like Milwaukee? Probably not.

The other thing, often the most overlooked thing, is something Saratsis mentions: For Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee is home. This isn’t a Paul George/Kawahi Leonard situation where Antetokounmpo wants to get back to where he grew up, he’s not going to play for Panathinaikos. Milwaukee is the only city in America he’s lived in, it’s the first place he and his family could feel safe, and now he has a child in that city. That all ties someone to a place.

It also doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo is staying, either.

On July 1, Milwaukee GM Jon Horst is going to drop that $254 million contract in front of Antetokounmpo. That’s when this story really gets interesting, and we see what the Greek Freak’s cards are.

Kevin Durant: Media tried to separate Warriors, ‘didn’t do that with LeBron and D Wade and Bosh’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 1:52 PM EST
Kevin Durant once said Michael Jordan never went through what he did.

Who else got treated better than Durant did during his time with the Warriors, according to Durant? LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Heat and Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce with the Celtics.

Durant on All The Smoke:

The media is just trying so hard to separate this thing. And I was just like, for what? You didn’t do that with LeBron and D Wade and Bosh. You didn’t do that with those guys. You didn’t do that with KG and Paul Pierce. You didn’t try to separate them. It’s like, oh, why are you trying to separate me from the rest of the team. And you actually are making this your job, your duty to do so, is to push this narrative every day. People call me wild for calling it out. But I’m just like, nah, I think it’s corny.

The big difference between the Durant and the stars he mentioned: The Warriors already had a proven championship-caliber team when he arrived. Boston had a brand new identity with Garnett, Pierce and Ray Allen. Miami had a brand new identity with LeBron, Wade and Bosh. It was easy to view Durant as superfluous, even as he asserted himself.

Also: The idea people didn’t try to separate Bosh from the rest of the Heat is completely ahistorical.

And it’s not as if this Durant/rest-of-Warriors narrative was just some media creation. The Warriors themselves openly discussed him as a little different than the rest of the group. In watching them play, it was obvious his preferred style of play didn’t neatly match the rest of the team. You can even go straight to the horse’s mouth.

This is the same Durant who said he isolated himself after a spat with Draymond Green, decided midway through the season to leave Golden State, said he never fit in like the other Warriors. Now he’s blaming the media? Talk about corny.

Landry Shamet sends Celtics-Clippers to 2OT, where he gets crossed badly by Kemba Walker (videos)

Clippers guard Landry Shamet and Celtics star Kemba Walker
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2020, 12:53 PM EST
The Celtics and Clippers exchanged several clutch shots last night. Landry Shamet hit the biggest one to that point, sinking a deep 3-pointer to tie the game late in overtime:

His reward for forcing an extra period? Getting crossed over by Kemba Walker and Boston winning, 141-133:

Suspended Chinese Basketball Association season reportedly to restart April 1

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
The massive toll the coronavirus — now called COVID-19 — has had on China continues, with 63,000 cases reported and 1,380 official deaths in the nation from the disease. Mass quarantines and other steps to contain the outbreak remains a massive undertaking that has disrupted daily life in the world’s most populous country (and led to precautions in the United States and around the world).

That disruption includes the indefinite suspension of the Chinese Basketball Association season. Almost all of the American players in the league were sent home. As Jeremy Lin said on Instagram: “The CBA season’s been postponed indefinitely and I’m on standby, training and staying ready if the season resumes.”

The CBA season is going to resume on April 1, according to a report from Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

I would take that report with a grain of salt as China is still working to contain the virus. Chinese officials have said they are making progress on that front, but with China’s record of transparency on this issue (and others), everything should be viewed skeptically.

The other question is how this would work for the league, does it resume a shortened season followed by a shortened playoffs? Jump straight to a shortened playoffs? And, for the players, how will this all affect their pay (something FIBA will likely have to help sort out)?

As with all things around COVID-19, there seem to be more questions than answers.