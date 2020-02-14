Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett’s number

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

After getting his number retired by the Celtics in 2018, Paul Pierce predicted Kevin Garnett would be next.

Pierce was right.

Celtics:

Garnett was excellent in Boston. He keyed the 2008 championship run and made the All-Star team five of his six seasons with the Celtics.

But six seasons aren’t many for a historic franchise like Boston.

Of the 21 players honored in the rafters, none played fewer seasons with the Celtics:

Reggie Lewis and Ed Macauley also played six seasons in Boston. Lewis was honored after his untimely death. Macauley got his number retired in 1963, before the Celtics knew how many great players they’d have.

For most teams, retiring Garnett’s number would be a no-brainer. In Boston, it’s not so clear given his lack of longevity there. That’s how great the Celtics have been. But if they want to honor him, more power to them. Nobody will complain about Garnett – whose competitive spirit and winning ways created a lasting legacy – getting honored.

There’s an even better case for the Timberwolves to retire Garnett’s number, but as of last check, he wasn’t ready for that conversation.